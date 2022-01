He may be a good player (Iíve seen next to nothing of him) but it sort of goes without saying that we wonít be spending £60m+ on a lad who turns 25 next week and has never played outside the Colombian/Portuguese leagues. Looks like heís having a bit of a purple patch in goal terms but no evidence prior to that that he is a consistent goal scorer (in a weak league, no less).



As made up (presumably agent-driven) links go, itís not particularly credible.