If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.



Jota underlying data suggested he can could be an elite goal scorer. BabuYagu has an article on his underlying data before signing him. Only thing Babu really got wrong was how good he was with his head.I haven't watched Dias but his data suggests somebody who very good at Dribbling but not progressing the ball, sounds like a player who is better with more space then when trying to break down a parked bus but Liverpool has more info then us and earned the trust.