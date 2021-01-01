« previous next »
F412OUK

  • All hail the new Baldrick!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11280 on: Today at 01:39:35 am
Just watched some YouTube videos of Luis Diaz, is anyone else getting Suarez vibes with him or is just me, I know his a winger but he has that something similar to Suarez about him.

The general who became a slave. The slave who became a gladiator. The gladiator who defied an emperor = Rafael Benitez!

There is no better than adversity. Every defeat, every heartbreak, every loss, contains its own seed, its own lesson on how to improve your performance the next time - Malcolm X

MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11281 on: Today at 01:39:52 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:28:09 am
No idea but just seen a goal he scored against City in the CL from last season which was very high quality so Im all in.
He also ran Argentina ragged at the last Copa America and scored a great goal against Brazil.

Watching his performance against Argentina, I got the impression that he was unplayable based on what the commentators were saying and the comments. Has pace and is a box of tricks. Whether he can translate that to the English game remains to be seen.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:14 am by MonsLibpool »
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,284
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11282 on: Today at 01:40:51 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:35:27 am
Could be everyones picking up on the same rumour

Bro, I'm providing Serotonin for the peeps, why you bringing the mood down?
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11283 on: Today at 01:42:31 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:40:51 am
Bro, I'm providing Serotonin for the peeps, why you bringing the mood down?

 ;D

Sorry I really want him to come myself.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11284 on: Today at 01:44:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:19:15 am
Seems there are legs to the story. How good is he?
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11285 on: Today at 01:47:13 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:41 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price
If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11286 on: Today at 01:49:40 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:44:41 am
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
He looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price

He has 12 goals in 15 games cant be a Traore based on that alone.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11287 on: Today at 01:58:34 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:49:40 am
He has 12 goals in 15 games cant be a Traore based on that alone.
Fair but seems really just good at dribbling and decent at scoring goals not much else. Moving the ball progressively pass or carrying doesn't seem good which mays you would how good he is when trying to break down a parked bus.
Also remember data is for last 365 days would be interested seeing only this season. It is 365 days for a reason though.
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11288 on: Today at 02:03:16 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:47:13 am
If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.
Jota underlying data suggested he can could be an elite goal scorer. BabuYagu has an article on his underlying data before signing him. Only thing Babu really got wrong was how good he was with his head.
https://craquestats.com/2020/09/21/liverpool-sign-diogo-jota-in-depth-analysis-of-exciting-winger/
I haven't watched Dias but his data suggests somebody who very good at Dribbling but not progressing the ball, sounds like a player who is better with more space then when trying to break down a parked bus but Liverpool has more info then us and earned the trust.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11289 on: Today at 02:53:24 am
Signing Dias would be a serious statement of intent from FSG as we would have spent more nett this season than either Chelsea or City. Would bolster the squad and uplift morale for a second half season title tilt.
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,202
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11290 on: Today at 03:10:49 am
'statement of intent'  ;D
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,361
  • Dutch Class
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #11291 on: Today at 03:28:14 am
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:14:11 am
That's surprising. Our interest must not have been concrete otherwise surely he'd come here.

He apparently wanted to go somewhere where he was guaranteed minutes at a first team level, which he should get at Brighton next season if he is good as advertised
