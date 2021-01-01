No idea but just seen a goal he scored against City in the CL from last season which was very high quality so Im all in.
Could be everyones picking up on the same rumour
Bro, I'm providing Serotonin for the peeps, why you bringing the mood down?
Seems there are legs to the story. How good is he?
https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-DiazHe looks like a Traore/Doku type from stats. I don't understand why Liverpool would buy him for his price
He has 12 goals in 15 games cant be a Traore based on that alone.
If Klopp wants him, I'm all in because he has transformed so many players. For example, Jota instantly became a 25-goal striker after we signed him.
That's surprising. Our interest must not have been concrete otherwise surely he'd come here.
