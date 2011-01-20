I wouldn't mind us keeping Neco but I think we'd be open to selling a lot of players. I think Konate, VVD, Roberston, Trent, Alisson, Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott, Salah, Jota are all simply not for sale.
If we got good offers for anyone else outside of those above I'd reckon it would be considered and would be up to them.
Big decisions need to be made on Bobby, Mane, Ox and Keita otherwise we'll be losing them all for free in 18 months time which would be a disaster to replace them with no money coming in. We've lost Can and Wijnaldum for free recently we can't be making that a habbit with our mainly sell to buy policy.