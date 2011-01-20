« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Does that upset the balance though? Then Sod's law will dictate that we'll urgently need Tsimikas to play in his natural position and then you're back at square one. A club like ours shouldn't be struggling for decent right back cover.
I'd trust Klopp and the coaches to make it work, whoever replaces Trent is going to cause some knock on issues as they're not going to be as good at what he does. Tsimilas looks really good, would be good to be able to use him for like 20+ games

City and Chelsea don't have proper cover either really in a player only rotating with their first choice right back. It's players who play (or start) elsewhere replacing James and Walker.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'd trust Klopp and the coaches to make it work, whoever replaces Trent is going to cause some knock on issues as they're not going to be as good at what he does. Tsimilas looks really good, would be good to be able to use him for like 20+ games

City and Chelsea don't have proper cover either really in a player only rotating with their first choice right back. It's players who play (or start) elsewhere replacing James and Walker.

Tsimikas isn't too dissimilar to Robertson. Loves to get forward, his crosses are great, he's tenacious, he's got boundless energy. So when Tsimikas plays the drop off is negligible at times or even non-existent mainly because Tsimikas is a perfectly good footballer who now knows the system and who has similar attributes to our number 1 left back. If you try and replicate that (easier said than done I know) on the right side then you do nothing but benefit and you aren't putting square pegs in round holes. I hoped Williams would be that player but I don't think he will be for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I don't think taking a talented footballer and asking him to do a similar job on the 'wrong' side is beyond him or the staff. I mean how many right footed players have gone to the left? not saying build our side around him, but if you want to plan for say 10-15 games a season it shouldn't be beyond him. Plus you get more use out of the millions spent on him beyond a few hundred league and CL minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I don't think taking a talented footballer and asking him to do a similar job on the 'wrong' side is beyond him or the staff. I mean how many right footed players have gone to the left? not saying build our side around him, but if you want to plan for say 10-15 games a season it shouldn't be beyond him. Plus you get more use out of the millions spent on him beyond a few hundred league and CL minutes.

Canelo does it seamlessly but he is a special footballer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'd trust Klopp and the coaches to make it work, whoever replaces Trent is going to cause some knock on issues as they're not going to be as good at what he does. Tsimilas looks really good, would be good to be able to use him for like 20+ games

City and Chelsea don't have proper cover either really in a player only rotating with their first choice right back. It's players who play (or start) elsewhere replacing James and Walker.

yes they do - Chelsea have Azpilicueta, who before James was their first choice RB (and sometimes for Spain) for years, and then City have Cancelo, who was more of a RB than a LB for both Portugal (where he still mainly plays RB), Juve and Valencia before that.  They only moved him over to the LB position when the signing of Mendy didn't work out, as he continually picked up injuries, and then Zinchenko picked up one, and he was moved over to LB last year.  So that's 2 out and out RBs they have both teams
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I don't think taking a talented footballer and asking him to do a similar job on the 'wrong' side is beyond him or the staff. I mean how many right footed players have gone to the left? not saying build our side around him, but if you want to plan for say 10-15 games a season it shouldn't be beyond him. Plus you get more use out of the millions spent on him beyond a few hundred league and CL minutes.

I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I just think it is the less preferred option. You are essentially then saying that your back up left back becomes your back up right back, and before you go any further that should set alarm bells going. It does complicate things, all for the sake of finding a suitable backup for Trent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Coutinho to rejoin a Premier League side, five are interested, Arsenal and Newcastle probably two of the five.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Coutinho to rejoin a Premier League side, five are interested, Arsenal and Newcastle probably two of the five.

We should resign him... as back up to Trent :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We should resign him... as back up to Trent :D

He can cover Robbo on the left so Tsimikas can play on the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I don't necessarily disagree with you, but I just think it is the less preferred option. You are essentially then saying that your back up left back becomes your back up right back, and before you go any further that should set alarm bells going. It does complicate things, all for the sake of finding a suitable backup for Trent.
Unless you have and cam afford to have 22 senior players the manager trusts its going to be about compromise, adapting and getting value out of the players you already have. I think we're better off maximising 18-20 players than spreading it out over 22+.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Where are we seeing links to Nkunku?

On Edwards laptop.

Ticked the main 4 boxes: Fast, strong, end product and plays for a redbull side.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
He can cover Robbo on the left so Tsimikas can play on the right.

Which frees up Trent to play at CM so that Fabinho can cover at CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
On the crusty remains of many fan's sport socks.

Laughed out loud there. Like reading tea leaves, but less hygienic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I wouldn't mind us keeping Neco but I think we'd be open to selling a lot of players. I think Konate, VVD, Roberston, Trent, Alisson, Fabinho, Henderson, Eliott, Salah, Jota are all simply not for sale.

If we got good offers for anyone else outside of those above I'd reckon it would be considered and would be up to them.

Big decisions need to be made on Bobby, Mane, Ox and Keita otherwise we'll be losing them all for free in 18 months time which would be a disaster to replace them with no money coming in.  We've lost Can and Wijnaldum for free recently we can't be making that a habbit with our mainly sell to buy policy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
£7m bid for Nat Phillips from a PL club rejected, according to Sky.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
£7m bid for Nat Phillips from a PL club rejected, according to Sky.

I'm not as high on him as a few on here but that's still a joke offer.  Testing the waters, I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We take £10 million though right? We can't possibly expect to get more than £10 million for him. I know we've briefed £15 million but that's basically saying, 'we'll take 12/13' and even that is optimistic. He's done so very well for us but a. he's injured quite a bit and b. he's still very raw in terms of actual senior minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We take £10 million though right? We can't possibly expect to get more than £10 million for him. I know we've briefed £15 million but that's basically saying, 'we'll take 12/13' and even that is optimistic. He's done so very well for us but a. he's injured quite a bit and b. he's still very raw in terms of actual senior minutes.

Reckon anything over £10m gets him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
We take £10 million though right? We can't possibly expect to get more than £10 million for him. I know we've briefed £15 million but that's basically saying, 'we'll take 12/13' and even that is optimistic. He's done so very well for us but a. he's injured quite a bit and b. he's still very raw in terms of actual senior minutes.

Its a tricky one for sure as £12m is a good fee.

The worry with selling anyone like Phillips/Williams is injuries/covid.

I guess we need the offers first and then see what the club do.
