You need at least 23 quality players if you want to compete on all fronts. Man City have that. We don't. Of course, we can't spend like they do. That is why we need to be smart, and find the way of improving our 2nd XI. Because our 1st XI is good enough ...



Our first 11 might be good enough, but are they healthy enough to be available for the majority of games?The reality is if we can't consistently field lineups that has 3 of the following midfielders:Thiago/Keita/ Henderson/ Fabinho, than the issue is bringing in players good enough to start for us.We don't need a bigger squad, we need smarter acquisitions that benefit us with their qualities and availability.Our purchases for the midfielder since the Fabinho purchase have looked excitingon paper, but in hindsight the money spent on Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keith, and Thiago, doesn't scream smart transfer compared to the transfers in other positions. I wonder, if our stats department has a weakness in determining players that best fit us in the midfield positions. They've been incredibly successful at bringing in players in other positions under value that have made a big difference over the past 2 seasons.