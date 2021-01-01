« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 497485 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11080 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:09:37 pm
I can say it about Keita too. Been too fleeting for sure here, and little justification anymore to keep on hoping it works out in my view anyway, but hes a hell of a talent.  Hes shown it here in between far too many enforced breaks, so like I say, too fleeting.  But the point of the intial post was that he is still on the original contract here (not sure how much that is). So no error done in rewarding a player for the wrong reasons, but of course, it also means any transfer fee is going down too.

He may have been a hell of a talent in Germany, but he hasnt cut the mustard here and has, at times, stunk the place out.

Klopp admitted he struggled with the way the he asked to play.

The transfer hasnt worked (so far) and thats not really down to injury, he hasnt been good enough
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11081 on: Today at 05:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:19:32 pm
We have to be perfect on transfers though where City can make mistakes and simply bring in someone else.  If we make a mistake were likely stuck with that player whether or not they are good enough.
Agreed, but it's not like Keita, Ox, and Origi haven't had opportunities to show their worth and stake their claim in the squad. Keita has been here for since 2018, Ox since 2017, and Origi since 2015. At what point do we cut our losses and allocate the wages and fee we would get for them to bring in new signings? We risk letting them walk for free otherwise and getting nothing.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11082 on: Today at 05:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:23:42 pm
He may have been a hell of a talent in Germany, but he hasnt cut the mustard here and has, at times, stunk the place out.

Klopp admitted he struggled with the way the he asked to play.

The transfer hasnt worked (so far) and thats not really down to injury, he hasnt been good enough

I wasnt talking about his time in Germany. I have seen enough of him here to know what a talented player he is but like I said multiple times - its been too fleeting. And yes, much of it is down to injury.

If you havent seen it, thats fine, be boring if we all saw or thought the same thing.

Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11083 on: Today at 05:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:44 pm
I wasnt talking about his time in Germany. I have seen enough of him here to know what a talented player he is but like I said multiple times - its been too fleeting. And yes, much of it is down to injury.

If you havent seen it, thats fine, be boring if we all saw or thought the same thing.

Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!

Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.

But like you say we see different things

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11084 on: Today at 05:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:26:44 pm
Anyway, no idea why this is a discussion here - theres a whole thread about him in the Liverpool forum!
I just peaked into the Liverpool midfield thread too and it seems we are having multiple similar discussions.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11085 on: Today at 05:34:36 pm »
Have we signed Dembele, Mbappe and Saka yet?

Expecting big news this transfer window........or maybe not.
#JFT97

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11086 on: Today at 05:39:42 pm »
Lets do a little exercise. In order to determine our real squad depth, lets divide our squad in 3 groups:

1. The first 11
2. The second 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)
3. The third 6 (1 goalkeeper + 5 outfield players)

That is a total of 20 outfield players and 3 goalkeepers, and should be enough for a serious challenge on 4 fronts ...

Alisson
TAA
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago
Mane
Firmino
Salah
---------------
Kelleher
Konate
Tsimikas
Keita
AOC
Jota
----------------
Adrian
N.Williams
Gomez
Jones
Minamino
Origi
----------------
Elliott
R. Williams
Van den Berg
Bradley
Koumetio
Morton
Pitaluga
Gordon
---------------
Karius
Phillips
Milner
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11087 on: Today at 05:46:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:34:36 pm
Have we signed Dembele, Mbappe and Saka yet?

Expecting big news this transfer window........or maybe not.
When did Haaland drop out of this list, have I missed something already? Damn, we move fast...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11088 on: Today at 05:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:32:43 pm
Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.

But like you say we see different things

Its all linked though, IF he hadnt been sidelined so much from early on in his time here, hed have had more training time, been able to get more game time, and likely would have got what was expected of him quicker, as for sure hed be expected to adapt his game to this midfield. Plus unlike Ox, he had also the situation of arriving in a new league and country to get to grips with. All I was saying, no denying his talent, although apparently there is  ;D

Ox is equally as infuriating a situation.  Just a shame both their careers never took off as we would have hoped here. 

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11089 on: Today at 05:55:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:15:46 pm
What do you feel is the solution and an actual realistic one?

The points of our obstacles are raised multiple times a day but never an actual solution to anything.

Pretty much do what were doing, on the understanding that were always going to be underdogs and seasons like this will happen. And when they do its not the end of all things.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #11090 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:55:53 pm
Pretty much do what were doing, on the understanding that were always going to be underdogs and seasons like this will happen. And when they do its not the end of all things.

Indeed. Like Avenger's: End Game....it was really a beginning. But somewhat of an ending too.
