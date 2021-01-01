Well I was looking at it in the microcosm of the signing of Keita, this being the transfer thread. My basic point is that he hasnt ben good enough. its not like he started great, then got injured like AOC.



But like you say we see different things



Its all linked though, IF he hadnt been sidelined so much from early on in his time here, hed have had more training time, been able to get more game time, and likely would have got what was expected of him quicker, as for sure hed be expected to adapt his game to this midfield. Plus unlike Ox, he had also the situation of arriving in a new league and country to get to grips with. All I was saying, no denying his talent, although apparently there isOx is equally as infuriating a situation. Just a shame both their careers never took off as we would have hoped here.