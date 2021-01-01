« previous next »
went to real madrid v shakhtar game back in November when i visited Madrid. Shakhtar had a young wide forward who looked pretty good. Mudryk. he is only 20 i think. He got applause from the real madrid supporters when he got subbed off late in the game. havent heard too much talk about him though so maybe just had a good game that night.

their centre forward Fernando was decent also.
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Wouldn't say Nkunku is a back up. He's talented enough to start and be the future.

I do however believe we need starting midfielders
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Zakaria's knee injury was 2 years ago. Nkunku is a starting caliber attacker, even for us, but he would start his LFC career as a backup. The quality backup right fullback is important, because then we could rest Trent more often, and it would also allow us to use him as a right-sided midfilder in certain games.

I understand that some people don't like the Moneyball approach, but we are in a situation when we can do it, and still remain contenders. We just need to find the right ballance of the slightly bigger squad ...
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?
Your mate?  ;D
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?

Clearly you've been creeping around Deepdale for too long this season, and need... to ...watch ... more... games ..of ...football
Your mate?  ;D

Yes, I often discuss football online with my mates. It became a regular practice especially during the quarantine months. But I haven't been following the Swiss league, so any further input on Cabral will be apreciated ...
Clearly you've been creeping around Deepdale for too long this season, and need... to ...watch ... more... games ..of ...football

To be honest, these days I mostly watch the most interesting games from the top leagues. England, Spain, Germany and Italy regularly, and the derbies in France, Portugal, Holland, Turkey, sometimes Croatia and Serbia. That is what I have on my Sport Klub and Arena Sport channels. If I do watch another game, it is because our player on loan is playing, or because some player we are linked with is playing ...
Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.
I agree with this. Nkunku going have a hard time beating out Mane but I dont think Liverpool resigns all 3 of Firmino/Mane/Salah. If they sign a MFer it for somebody to replace AOC and Elliott showed a lot to do before his injury
I think we need a midfielder but it has to be a controlling defensive one. With Jones and Elliot coming back we wont be light in the attacking mid. The only one we currently have defensively is Fab and he cant play all the time. Morton has looked decent but it looks too early for him.

I wouldnt turn my nose up at another forward to compete with our main four either. Right back Im less worried about. Neco is backup now but we have others that can play there if needed. Bradley to me doesnt look ready.
Salah, Mane, Firmino, Keita, and Ox all have contracts up in 2023.  Given our need to strengthen the midfield and attack long-term, this could be a defining summer yet.  I know we say that every year, but there are some big decisions to be made soon.
Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?

Haaland release clause and Kyl on a free (sponsor links)
Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?


There will always be someone and its our job to find that/those players. We have a great team but now the whole thing about not being able to improve the starting 11 doesnt apply. We will most likely have a significant gap and in the past we have improved by improving the first team.
Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.

Yes Nkunku could very well be that player and he does seem like a talented player so he would very well get into the side before too long. I am not sure on the other player Mac Red put forward.

Its chicken and egg in terms of performances. Are those dropped points because players have lost a step? Lets not forget that you put our strongest 11 out and the ages of a lot of them are on the older side.

For me, I think some have lost a step. Virgil is just getting getting back to his best, Henderson is a bit more iffy, Mane and Firmino have declined. For the first time since 2018 we cannot claim that this side is the best and cannot be improved on. We need to sign the best midfielder and attacker we can muster the money for.
Zakaria's knee injury was 2 years ago. Nkunku is a starting caliber attacker, even for us, but he would start his LFC career as a backup. The quality backup right fullback is important, because then we could rest Trent more often, and it would also allow us to use him as a right-sided midfilder in certain games.

I understand that some people don't like the Moneyball approach, but we are in a situation when we can do it, and still remain contenders. We just need to find the right ballance of the slightly bigger squad ...

I dont think we need a bigger squad. If anything we need a smaller squad but with more durable players.

In midfield I would have sympathy if the person in charge of squad finances questioned the manager/coaches/recruitment team on that area. We have 8 options for 3 positions and from what I have read probably 6 of those are on over £100k a week. I absolutely believe that there is no way Klopp wants that many and part of why we have is because of their injury issues. Hence forgive me if I am being ignorant but a mid 20s free transfer from Germany who had a bad knee injury doesnt float my boat.

We need to trim the squad quite a bit. We could sell about 2 or even 3 attackers and about 3 midfielders and just sign 2 players and be much better off in terms of a quality and finances point of view. But those 2 players we sign should be the best players we can get a hold of.
I dont think we need a bigger squad. If anything we need a smaller squad but with more durable players.

In midfield I would have sympathy if the person in charge of squad finances questioned the manager/coaches/recruitment team on that area. We have 8 options for 3 positions and from what I have read probably 6 of those are on over £100k a week. I absolutely believe that there is no way Klopp wants that many and part of why we have is because of their injury issues. Hence forgive me if I am being ignorant but a mid 20s free transfer from Germany who had a bad knee injury doesnt float my boat.

We need to trim the squad quite a bit. We could sell about 2 or even 3 attackers and about 3 midfielders and just sign 2 players and be much better off in terms of a quality and finances point of view. But those 2 players we sign should be the best players we can get a hold of.

There was than Wijnaldum fella.
I dont think we need a bigger squad. If anything we need a smaller squad but with more durable players.

We are a club that has the ambition to play 60+ games every season. Most of our players also play for their respective national teams. We need a bigger squad, if we want to beat Man City to the title.
Buy Kante

Or buy the next Kante
We are a club that has the ambition to play 60+ games every season. Most of our players also play for their respective national teams. We need a bigger squad, if we want to beat Man City to the title.

No way, its a waste of resources having too big a squad. We have a big squad now and its hampering our ability to sign new players because quite frankly Ox, Origi, Keita and Milner are not worth the money for the contribution we are getting.

Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott and Jones are the only midfielders i would keep for now and sign a 6th one with that one being the absolute best one we can sign. We need to muster up any money we can from revenue and what we can get for the likes of Minamino, Origi, Keita, Ox, Phillips and even possibly someone like Firmino or Mane and use that on two signings that are ready to start.
Have to say its still a bit perplexing the opinion people have on Tielemans. I still think he's a bit too similar to Thiago to make it particularly worthwhile going big on him, but the consensus genuinely seems to be thats he's rubbish and he's quite clearly not. 
Have to say its still a bit perplexing the opinion people have on Tielemans. I still think he's a bit too similar to Thiago to make it particularly worthwhile going big on him, but the consensus genuinely seems to be thats he's rubbish and he's quite clearly not.
It has more to do with his physicality.
I can't buy into the Tielemans hype either. I don't think he is what we need. I've also seen quite a  bit of Zakria and whilst £6m is very cheap, I honestly don't think he has looked the same since his knee injury. I don't think we are interested in signing him either
Tielemans would be fine if we want to carry on with the same style of midfield as we've had for the last few seasons. But that means it wouldn't be long until he came in for the same sort of criticism as Wijnaldum got.

Personally I think we need more pace and physicality in there, so would much prefer Bissouma, legal issues aside. There has been much more noise around this one as well.

See it we can get Ruben Neves for the "6" move Fabinho forward
for a powerful "8" role on the left and develop Elliot in the role he was
playing before his injury.

Or do something else creative none of us have
thought of.
See it we can get Ruben Neves for the "6" move Fabinho forward
for a powerful "8" role on the left and develop Elliot in the role he was
playing before his injury.

Or do something else creative none of us have
thought of.

Trent and Fabinho in midfield and worse players in their positions. Easy this
See it we can get Ruben Neves for the "6" move Fabinho forward
for a powerful "8" role on the left and develop Elliot in the role he was
playing before his injury.

Or do something else creative none of us have
thought of.

Neves isn't good enough for us.
Trent and Fabinho in midfield and worse players in their positions. Easy this

Fabinhos played RB before hasn't he? I wonder if we could maybe switch him and Trent and then move Virg into a holding midfield role.
Fabinhos played RB before hasn't he? I wonder if we could maybe switch him and Trent and then move Virg into a holding midfield role.

Matip surely, he has experience there.
Matip surely, he has experience there.

I'd give Matip a crack at centre forward, what with his bewildering runs and dribbling skills. ;D
Can't see any team giving us good money for Mane, Naby, Firmino or Chamberlain while offering them a salary good or better than what they are currently earning. Also I guess they will be looking to leave on free, better for them financially.

If we don't sell Salah then FSG are stuck. They will need to invest.
Can you not have a word with him and ask him to stay?
Salah, Mane, Firmino, Keita, and Ox all have contracts up in 2023.  Given our need to strengthen the midfield and attack long-term, this could be a defining summer yet.  I know we say that every year, but there are some big decisions to be made soon.

Yeah I feel we've delayed big decisions as long as possible. But we simply can't do that now.
