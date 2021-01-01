« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 494018 times)

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 11:20:55 pm »
went to real madrid v shakhtar game back in November when i visited Madrid. Shakhtar had a young wide forward who looked pretty good. Mudryk. he is only 20 i think. He got applause from the real madrid supporters when he got subbed off late in the game. havent heard too much talk about him though so maybe just had a good game that night.

their centre forward Fernando was decent also.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Wouldn't say Nkunku is a back up. He's talented enough to start and be the future.

I do however believe we need starting midfielders
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:19 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Zakaria's knee injury was 2 years ago. Nkunku is a starting caliber attacker, even for us, but he would start his LFC career as a backup. The quality backup right fullback is important, because then we could rest Trent more often, and it would also allow us to use him as a right-sided midfilder in certain games.

I understand that some people don't like the Moneyball approach, but we are in a situation when we can do it, and still remain contenders. We just need to find the right ballance of the slightly bigger squad ...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:30:01 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:07:48 pm
We could end up 10-15 points behind City if we keep up the current rate and your solution to bridge that gap is back up players, one of whom is a free transfer and had a huge knee injury and another is a back up full back?

There is no point signing back up players, we have loads of those. We need a couple of players who come in and oust those regulars in our side.

Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm »
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10966 on: Today at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?
Your mate?  ;D
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,402
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10967 on: Today at 12:14:21 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:59:40 pm
I haven't been watching any Basel games this season, but a mate of mine who lives in Switzerland has been talking for months about their Brazilian striker Cabral. I've seen some impressive highlights of him, but can anyone tell me how is his overall game?

Clearly you've been creeping around Deepdale for too long this season, and need... to ...watch ... more... games ..of ...football
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10968 on: Today at 12:33:46 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:08:28 am
Your mate?  ;D

Yes, I often discuss football online with my mates. It became a regular practice especially during the quarantine months. But I haven't been following the Swiss league, so any further input on Cabral will be apreciated ...
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:01 am by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,962
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10969 on: Today at 12:40:31 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:14:21 am
Clearly you've been creeping around Deepdale for too long this season, and need... to ...watch ... more... games ..of ...football

To be honest, these days I mostly watch the most interesting games from the top leagues. England, Spain, Germany and Italy regularly, and the derbies in France, Portugal, Holland, Turkey, sometimes Croatia and Serbia. That is what I have on my Sport Klub and Arena Sport channels. If I do watch another game, it is because our player on loan is playing, or because some player we are linked with is playing ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10970 on: Today at 12:41:47 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm
Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.
I agree with this. Nkunku going have a hard time beating out Mane but I dont think Liverpool resigns all 3 of Firmino/Mane/Salah. If they sign a MFer it for somebody to replace AOC and Elliott showed a lot to do before his injury
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10971 on: Today at 02:39:04 am »
I think we need a midfielder but it has to be a controlling defensive one. With Jones and Elliot coming back we wont be light in the attacking mid. The only one we currently have defensively is Fab and he cant play all the time. Morton has looked decent but it looks too early for him.

I wouldnt turn my nose up at another forward to compete with our main four either. Right back Im less worried about. Neco is backup now but we have others that can play there if needed. Bradley to me doesnt look ready.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,713
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10972 on: Today at 03:57:24 am »
Salah, Mane, Firmino, Keita, and Ox all have contracts up in 2023.  Given our need to strengthen the midfield and attack long-term, this could be a defining summer yet.  I know we say that every year, but there are some big decisions to be made soon.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10973 on: Today at 04:21:23 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm
Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?

Haaland release clause and Kyl on a free (sponsor links)
Logged
One thing needs to be said: In the post-Benitez era, the appointment of FSG as owners of the club, their restructuring of the club and hire of competent staff like Ayre and Edwards is responsible for the modern revival of LFCs profile and its most successful period in recent history. The fans remember. FSG will never walk alone.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 05:31:27 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:30:56 pm
Who could we sign from an affordability perspective that is better than our first XI players and in what positions?


There will always be someone and its our job to find that/those players. We have a great team but now the whole thing about not being able to improve the starting 11 doesnt apply. We will most likely have a significant gap and in the past we have improved by improving the first team.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 05:37:15 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:32:17 pm
Nkunku would be a starter before long, IMO. Bit like Jota, think he'd come in as a backup and quickly show that he can contribute at a high level.

Don't think Zakaria is the one, we need a midfielder who can come in and compete for a starting slot. Again though, I don't think they need to immediately oust the current starters, just have to be someone Klopp quickly trusts to start in big games to give him more options.

On ending up that far behind City, you're right, but I don't think the reason we've fallen behind is because their squad is that much better than ours. Think it's just been bad luck and poor performances - we maybe have four more points if we don't lose three starters to COVID against both Spurs and Chelsea. And this squad should have been more than capable of beating Leicester last week, or of seeing out the Brighton game.

Yes Nkunku could very well be that player and he does seem like a talented player so he would very well get into the side before too long. I am not sure on the other player Mac Red put forward.

Its chicken and egg in terms of performances. Are those dropped points because players have lost a step? Lets not forget that you put our strongest 11 out and the ages of a lot of them are on the older side.

For me, I think some have lost a step. Virgil is just getting getting back to his best, Henderson is a bit more iffy, Mane and Firmino have declined. For the first time since 2018 we cannot claim that this side is the best and cannot be improved on. We need to sign the best midfielder and attacker we can muster the money for.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 05:46:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
Zakaria's knee injury was 2 years ago. Nkunku is a starting caliber attacker, even for us, but he would start his LFC career as a backup. The quality backup right fullback is important, because then we could rest Trent more often, and it would also allow us to use him as a right-sided midfilder in certain games.

I understand that some people don't like the Moneyball approach, but we are in a situation when we can do it, and still remain contenders. We just need to find the right ballance of the slightly bigger squad ...

I dont think we need a bigger squad. If anything we need a smaller squad but with more durable players.

In midfield I would have sympathy if the person in charge of squad finances questioned the manager/coaches/recruitment team on that area. We have 8 options for 3 positions and from what I have read probably 6 of those are on over £100k a week. I absolutely believe that there is no way Klopp wants that many and part of why we have is because of their injury issues. Hence forgive me if I am being ignorant but a mid 20s free transfer from Germany who had a bad knee injury doesnt float my boat.

We need to trim the squad quite a bit. We could sell about 2 or even 3 attackers and about 3 midfielders and just sign 2 players and be much better off in terms of a quality and finances point of view. But those 2 players we sign should be the best players we can get a hold of.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 