Zakaria's knee injury was 2 years ago. Nkunku is a starting caliber attacker, even for us, but he would start his LFC career as a backup. The quality backup right fullback is important, because then we could rest Trent more often, and it would also allow us to use him as a right-sided midfilder in certain games.



I understand that some people don't like the Moneyball approach, but we are in a situation when we can do it, and still remain contenders. We just need to find the right ballance of the slightly bigger squad ...



I dont think we need a bigger squad. If anything we need a smaller squad but with more durable players.In midfield I would have sympathy if the person in charge of squad finances questioned the manager/coaches/recruitment team on that area. We have 8 options for 3 positions and from what I have read probably 6 of those are on over £100k a week. I absolutely believe that there is no way Klopp wants that many and part of why we have is because of their injury issues. Hence forgive me if I am being ignorant but a mid 20s free transfer from Germany who had a bad knee injury doesnt float my boat.We need to trim the squad quite a bit. We could sell about 2 or even 3 attackers and about 3 midfielders and just sign 2 players and be much better off in terms of a quality and finances point of view. But those 2 players we sign should be the best players we can get a hold of.