« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 492979 times)

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 07:35:34 pm »
Tielemans is excellent in technical ability but isn't the man you want running box to box and battling in the midfield? He would get run past too much in our system
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
Would love a cheeky punt at Neves. 2 years on his deal. 24 yo, loads of experience. Maybe a bit like lads we have, but I like him
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 07:40:56 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:43:31 pm
Is this your new approach on Mbappe? Invent some alternative payments that means we can afford Mbappe now that the packet of crisps didnt work?

This has always been my approach on Mbappe. We have already established that you don't understand it, so please don't waste my time ...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 07:24:45 pm
He doesnt do much defensively and isnt very physically gifted. It depends on what we want/need from our 8s, but our best midfielders the past few years have been incredible athletes who can protect the space vacated by our fullbacks (Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner a few years ago). Thiago is an exception to a degree, but he still has a high defensive work rate and consistently registers high pressures, tackles, interceptions, etc.

The value for money isnt there either.

Hes clearly a good player, just not what we need.
Nice one for that.

Us being linked to him however tenuous is an odd one then?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 07:56:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:40:56 pm
This has always been my approach on Mbappe. We have already established that you don't understand it, so please don't waste my time ...
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 08:03:36 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:49:45 pm
Nice one for that.

Us being linked to him however tenuous is an odd one then?
Ive personally never understood it, but Im just a casual fan lol.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:56:37 pm
We aren't signing Mbappe.

At this point, it is far more important that we re-sign Salah, and like with every World class player, we will need some creative accounting in order to do that ...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 08:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:55:11 pm
Really good player, think would fit us like a glove.

https://fbref.com/en/players/82518f62/Bruno-Guimaraes

Arsenal strongly linked though.
Looks like he plays in a 2 Man MF in Lyon in front of a back 3. so he probably could play 8 spot and fill 6 but finding PT in the MF in this squad is normally not easy at that spot.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 08:33:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:54:53 pm
Zakaria is a great option because he would fit our style of play perfectly, has just turned 25 and is a free agent in the summer. Of course there are other good options ...
He not starting over Fabinho I dont see why would come here. He not really an 8
https://fbref.com/en/players/384d58d9/Denis-Zakaria
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:39:43 pm
What's the difference between Salah signing a few months ago and now to signing Mbappe? Surely, we never had the money for Mbappes wages either way. How do we fluctuate from Covid, Anfield expansion, Training ground etc to a player who could command some of the highest wages in world football?

Mbappe is already on £400k+, we already mention our HUGE wage bill as a reason we cant make signings, how could ww possibly afford that?
No difference, except that if this was a swift decision, it would have happened. I'm not saying that Salah is not going to get a new contract. Just that the club dragging on things implies hesitation that has been linked to wage demands by numerous journos.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 08:50:06 pm »
The more time goes on the less I want Mbappe. Think he's become a tiny bit overrated and a hassle. Attracts too much attention for the wrong reasons, for all he's a top player still.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,072
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:05:17 pm
At this point, it is far more important that we re-sign Salah, and like with every World class player, we will need some creative accounting in order to do that ...
What if Salah's signature hinges on us signing someone of Mbappe's ilk, maybe Haaland, maybe not a player on quite the same level but still a top player? It's double jeopardy, innit?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:48:40 pm
No difference, except that if this was a swift decision, it would have happened. I'm not saying that Salah is not going to get a new contract. Just that the club dragging on things implies hesitation that has been linked to wage demands by numerous journos.

Forgive me, i'm lost with what you mean though. How does any of this apply to Mbappe?

Salahs deal is one thing in itself, i'm just not sure on the link between him signing a new deal and that having any bearing on us being able or not able to sign Mbappe
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,157
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:51:57 pm
What if Salah's signature hinges on us signing someone of Mbappe's ilk, maybe Haaland, maybe not a player on quite the same level but still a top player? It's double jeopardy, innit?

I really find it difficult to believe that Salah will sign a new contract only if we sign a big name player.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,803
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 09:06:07 pm »
Eberechi Eze for me. Keita always plays nicely against Palace. Wonder if we could do a straight swap?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 09:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:42:16 pm
This should be fun and cause lots of complaints. Player similarity and replacement tool, using match data, not exact etc. Seems a bit of fun. After mentioning someone like Foden/Silva/De Bruyne before used it to find someone b.Silva for us. Already have the best replacement and transfer thread favourite Aouar is second so that'll do me.

https://macro-football.shinyapps.io/similarity/
Cheers, Chris, that's quite interesting. As you say, it's just fun, as we don't know how much data they're using compared to what our guys are looking at so won't take it too far.
One thing that jumped out to me (after your example of Harvey Elliott being the closest to Bernardo Silva) was the change in Nkunku's profile this year. That site has last season's Nkunku as being most similar to Mount and Foden, but this season's one is most similar to Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane, with Mo not too far behind.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 09:16:07 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:33:16 pm
He not starting over Fabinho I dont see why would come here. He not really an 8
https://fbref.com/en/players/384d58d9/Denis-Zakaria

Zakaria's best position is DM, but he has also played as a No.8 and even as a central defender for Monchengladbach. Incredibly versatile player, almost perfect for the role of a utility midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson ...
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 09:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:06:07 pm
Eberechi Eze for me. Keita always plays nicely against Palace. Wonder if we could do a straight swap?

Ebenezer Scrooge for me. After all, that's what this thread feels like. :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 09:19:13 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:16:07 pm
Incredibly versatile player, almost perfect for the role of a utility midfielder, behind Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson ...
you could have saved some time and just said "a young James Milner".  :)
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
  • 11,053ft up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 09:29:39 pm »
ManC were sniffing around Zakaria before he blew out his knee as a Fernandinho replacement.  I can't say I've seen any of him really post-injury but before he was extremely athletic while a very good passer for a counter attacking team.  Figure if you put him in a heavy possession team he would translate that skill pretty well.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:06:07 pm
Eberechi Eze for me. Keita always plays nicely against Palace. Wonder if we could do a straight swap?

There's a great shout and one I can easily get on board with. Has he returned from his Achilles injury yet?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 09:51:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:51:57 pm
What if Salah's signature hinges on us signing someone of Mbappe's ilk, maybe Haaland, maybe not a player on quite the same level but still a top player? It's double jeopardy, innit?

Salah certainly wants some guarantees of the club being ambitious, before signing his new (and last) contract, but I am quite sure he is not demanding someone like Mbappe and Haaland. If we are being honest, we don't really need a signing of that type. What we do need is to further improve our squad depth with quality players who can give our starting XI more rest, without the drop in quality. Personally, I would be delighted if we could sign a better quality backup right fullback, backup defensive midfielder (Zakaria?) and backup wide forward (Nkunku?) in January and in the summer ...

Mane/Nkunku - Jota/Firmino - Salah/Minamino

Thiago/Keita - Fabinho/Zakaria - Henderson/AOC

Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez -TAA/New RB

Alisson/Kelleher/Adrian

When you add Jones, Elliott, Van den Berg and Pitaluga, you get a 27-men squad that can challenge for all the top honors. You also sell/release the likes of Karius, Phillips, Davies, N.Williams, Milner and Origi, in order to raise some funds and release some wages ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,767
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:51:18 pm
Salah certainly wants some guarantees of the club being ambitious, before signing his new (and last) contract, but I am quite sure he is not demanding someone like Mbappe and Haaland. If we are being honest, we don't really need a signing of that type. What we do need is to further improve our squad depth with quality players who can give our starting XI more rest, without the drop in quality. Personally, I would be delighted if we could sign a better quality backup right fullback, backup defensive midfielder (Zakaria?) and backup wide forward (Nkunku?) in January and in the summer ...

Mane/Nkunku - Jota/Firmino - Salah/Minamino

Thiago/Keita - Fabinho/Zakaria - Henderson/AOC

Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez -TAA/New RB

Alisson/Kelleher/Adrian

When you add Jones, Elliott, Van den Berg and Pitaluga, you get a 27-men squad that can challenge for all the top honors. You also sell/release the likes of Karius, Phillips, Davies, N.Williams, Milner and Origi, in order to raise some funds and release some wages ...
I can tell you who the new right back will be. (If Williams actually does leave)

It will be Bradley.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10943 on: Today at 10:02:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:53:02 pm
I can tell you who the new right back will be. (If Williams actually does leave)

It will be Bradley.

I do have high hopes for the kid, but he still has a long way to go, as well as some other very talented kids from our U-23 team. I watched a few Preston games this season, to see how Van den Berg is doing, and I think that he has a better chance of senior football with us than Bradley next season ...
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,803
  • The first five yards........
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10944 on: Today at 10:03:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:42:20 pm
There's a great shout and one I can easily get on board with. Has he returned from his Achilles injury yet?

He's come on as sub a couple of times I think. But temporarily flying below the radar.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,715
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10945 on: Today at 10:07:02 pm »


Prefer Bissouma to Zakaria/Tielemens
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,767
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 10:08:28 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:02:21 pm
I do have high hopes for the kid, but he still has a long way to go, as well as some other very talented kids from our U-23 team. I watched a few Preston games this season, to see how Van den Berg is doing, and I think that he has a better chance of senior football with us than Bradley next season ...
Nonsense.  If Williams leaves, Bradley will be given his chance. 
This is literally at the heart of our transfer policy.
We give youth a chance. 
If it was first choice? He wouldnt be being pushed on Im sure, but as back up? I will put my shirt on it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 269 270 271 272 273 [274]   Go Up
« previous next »
 