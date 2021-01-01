« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10880 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Even that'd be too much. He wouldn't be anywhere near our best midfield.

I would agree only because he is pretty similar to Thiago in many ways, would always opt for a more athletic option alongside Fabinho and Thiago. But in cases like yesterday he absolutely waltz through our midfield, he would easily be our 3rd/4th(at a stretch) best midfielder if he came here, hes a cracking player.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10881 on: Today at 02:10:54 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 02:03:56 pm
In before the classic: "we're getting Harvey Elliott back, he's like a new signing!" ;D :-X

To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10882 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:25 am
We have invested in the squad its just been mostly in wages not fees

Plus we have built a new stand and in the middle of building another one.
Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10883 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:56:25 am
More ineffective than Ox and Keita at the moment?

Keita is pretty effective, his stats show that but for some reason Klopp is mainly choosing Chamberlain over him and as much as I like him he's not contributing much in terms of output.
I don't think Traore would suit our style at all, signing him would be similar to the Shaq transfer in that it would be a but of a gamble but against certain sides he could do a job. Not sure I see it happening though, I would imagine we'd be after more of a Jota style forward in the next window. Doubt we'll do anything this window.
Desert Red Fox

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10884 on: Today at 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:10:54 pm
To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...

Won't deny that, as I'll be very glad to see him back on the pitch for us.

I'm just tired of the usual dismissiveness pointed at criticizing the lack of transfer activity by signaling players returning from injury or young academy players cutting their loan spells short and saying "don't complain, they're like new signings!", which they aren't.

But don't mind me, I'm just a tiny bit bitter about yesterday's result and Abu Dhabi's sportwashing operation.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10885 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 02:03:56 pm
In before the classic: "we're getting Harvey Elliott back, he's like a new signing!" ;D :-X

PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10886 on: Today at 02:53:10 pm
I'm reckoning the club is waiting for keita to put in a stellar performance at afcon. Then we sell him.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10887 on: Today at 02:55:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:03:16 pm
My best hope is that we would sign one or two young players in January.

I reckon youre right. Who was this young Canadian kid?
Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10888 on: Today at 03:11:13 pm
Just seen a tweet, in the last 8 windows, we've signed 9 players, 5 of which were Adrian, Van Den Berg, Elliott, Kabak and Davies, is that right? 😳
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10889 on: Today at 03:12:30 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:56:37 pm
So nowt yet then?

Don't worry, at the end of the month we'll hear about all of the players we'll be signing in the summer from the usual sources, followed by a summer of us focusing on "contracts" (but not the ones that matter).
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10890 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:11:13 pm
Just seen a tweet, in the last 8 windows, we've signed 9 players, 5 of which were Adrian, Van Den Berg, Elliott, Kabak and Davies, is that right? 😳

Doubt it.

8 windows goes back to 2018 I think.

Theyve signed a hell of a lot more players in that time!
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10891 on: Today at 03:33:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:55:25 pm
I reckon youre right. Who was this young Canadian kid?

He was in Europe, training with different clubs it looks like, including with us.  He's a winger/forward and sounds like the latest big talent out of Canada.  He doesn't turn 18 until June though and with no EU passport, he wouldn't be moving to Europe until summer at the earliest.

https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/sources-toronto-fc-homegrown-jahkeele-marshall-rutty-training-with-liverpool
robertobaggio37

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10892 on: Today at 03:35:14 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 03:12:30 pm
Don't worry, at the end of the month we'll hear about all of the players we'll be signing in the summer from the usual sources, followed by a summer of us focusing on "contracts" (but not the ones that matter).

Odds on Salah renewal sold as signing of the summer? (Not that it won't be, but it would be the only 'signing') Surely not..
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10893 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:33:42 pm
He was in Europe, training with different clubs it looks like, including with us.  He's a winger/forward and sounds like the latest big talent out of Canada.  He doesn't turn 18 until June though and with no EU passport, he wouldn't be moving to Europe until summer at the earliest.

https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/sources-toronto-fc-homegrown-jahkeele-marshall-rutty-training-with-liverpool

Sounds like our kind of signing this kid,a big talent who we can get before they potentially break out and cost 10 times more.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10894 on: Today at 03:39:59 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:35:14 pm
Odds on Salah renewal sold as signing of the summer? (Not that it won't be, but it would be the only 'signing') Surely not..

Or Firmino and Mane contracts as signings of the summer while Salah running his contract down is an unfortunate inevitability.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10895 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm
Ta skipper!
Mr Dilkington

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10896 on: Today at 03:59:33 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:28:28 pm
I'm really struggling to figure out who the midfield target would be come summer. If I was to take an absolute stab in the dark, I'd maybe guess someone like Bruno Guimaraes at Lyon.
Guimaraes has been putting up fantastic numbers at Lyon. Looks a really well rounded midfielder. Lower ceiling than Bellingham given their respective ages but a more than decent alternative if JB goes elsewhere/we decide not to go for him.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10897 on: Today at 04:02:05 pm
I read that as Goncalves Mr D and thought what the fuck that's not how he plays.  :D
Medellin

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10898 on: Today at 04:06:49 pm
Has Karim Adeymi committed anywhere yet?

He is probably the player I'd like to see us sign, very good with both right & left, very quick, can play any position up front..19 years old..
Seems a perfect long term replacement for Sadio or Mo.
What fee would he command?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10899 on: Today at 04:13:25 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 04:06:49 pm
Has Karim Adeymi committed anywhere yet?

He is probably the player I'd like to see us sign, very good with both right & left, very quick, can play any position up front..19 years old..
Seems a perfect long term replacement for Sadio or Mo.
What fee would he command?

Dortmund.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10900 on: Today at 04:17:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:28:28 pm
I'm really struggling to figure out who the midfield target would be come summer. If I was to take an absolute stab in the dark, I'd maybe guess someone like Bruno Guimaraes at Lyon.

I don't know. Is there room for another Bruno in the league?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10901 on: Today at 04:24:21 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:11:13 pm
Just seen a tweet, in the last 8 windows, we've signed 9 players, 5 of which were Adrian, Van Den Berg, Elliott, Kabak and Davies, is that right? 😳

Nope. Eight windows would include the summer we sign Fabinho, Alisson, Keita and Shaqiri.
darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10902 on: Today at 04:57:41 pm
i have a very insightful contribution to make to the transfer thread.

We should sign Mbappe.

farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10903 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:57:41 pm
i have a very insightful contribution to make to the transfer thread.

We should sign Mbappe.


Never heard of him, is he any good?

If we had resigned Salah by now, I'd think that it might have been possible to sign Mbappe (had the club wished to do so). But the salary issue would not be too different from that of Salah's. I can't see a way that we could sign Mbappe without breaking the wage structure.

(*prepares for MacRed to blow this logic to pieces*)
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10904 on: Today at 05:14:01 pm
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping.  Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.  :D
[new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10905 on: Today at 05:28:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping.  Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.  :D

Ok Ok 15 Million............... Fine 10, not a penny less, 5? deal!
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10906 on: Today at 05:30:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping.  Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.  :D

That's still £17m too much. Although I might change my mind depending on how the next couple of hours go.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10907 on: Today at 05:34:55 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:12:01 pm
Never heard of him, is he any good?

If we had resigned Salah by now, I'd think that it might have been possible to sign Mbappe (had the club wished to do so). But the salary issue would not be too different from that of Salah's. I can't see a way that we could sign Mbappe without breaking the wage structure.

(*prepares for MacRed to blow this logic to pieces*)

To be honest, these deals are far more complicated than we could imagine. Signing-on fees, agent fees (in the case of Mbappe he is represented by his family), image rights, bonuses, sponsorship deals.

For example, Messi was getting a percentage of Barca's sponsorship deals, on top of his wages. In his last contract with the club, he was earning 50 million per season. So, let the money men worry about the money ...
Red Berry

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10908 on: Today at 05:43:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping.  Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.  :D

United obviously didn't bite. Oh if only Ole was still in charge...
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10909 on: Today at 06:04:18 pm
After looking at one video of that Canadian kid I can safely say he has right back written all over him.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10910 on: Today at 06:11:53 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 06:04:18 pm
After looking at one video of that Canadian kid I can safely say he has right back written all over him.

I thought the same  ;D
RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10911 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:12:01 pm
Never heard of him, is he any good?

If we had resigned Salah by now, I'd think that it might have been possible to sign Mbappe (had the club wished to do so). But the salary issue would not be too different from that of Salah's. I can't see a way that we could sign Mbappe without breaking the wage structure.

(*prepares for MacRed to blow this logic to pieces*)

What's the difference between Salah signing a few months ago and now to signing Mbappe? Surely, we never had the money for Mbappes wages either way. How do we fluctuate from Covid, Anfield expansion, Training ground etc to a player who could command some of the highest wages in world football?

Mbappe is already on £400k+, we already mention our HUGE wage bill as a reason we cant make signings, how could ww possibly afford that?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10912 on: Today at 06:43:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 05:34:55 pm
To be honest, these deals are far more complicated than we could imagine. Signing-on fees, agent fees (in the case of Mbappe he is represented by his family), image rights, bonuses, sponsorship deals.

For example, Messi was getting a percentage of Barca's sponsorship deals, on top of his wages. In his last contract with the club, he was earning €50 million per season. So, let the money men worry about the money ...

Is this your new approach on Mbappe? Invent some alternative payments that means we can afford Mbappe now that the packet of crisps didnt work?
a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10913 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:39:43 pm
Mbappe is already on £400k+, we already mention our HUGE wage bill as a reason we cant make signings, how could ww possibly afford that?

We cant.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10914 on: Today at 06:58:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:14:01 pm
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping.  Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.  :D
No where near good enough.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10915 on: Today at 06:59:17 pm
I think Tielemans is quite a good midfielder. Probably too expensive for us mind imo.
