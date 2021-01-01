Even that'd be too much. He wouldn't be anywhere near our best midfield.
In before the classic: "we're getting Harvey Elliott back, he's like a new signing!"
We have invested in the squad its just been mostly in wages not fees
More ineffective than Ox and Keita at the moment?
To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...
My best hope is that we would sign one or two young players in January.
So nowt yet then?
Just seen a tweet, in the last 8 windows, we've signed 9 players, 5 of which were Adrian, Van Den Berg, Elliott, Kabak and Davies, is that right? 😳
I reckon youre right. Who was this young Canadian kid?
Don't worry, at the end of the month we'll hear about all of the players we'll be signing in the summer from the usual sources, followed by a summer of us focusing on "contracts" (but not the ones that matter).
He was in Europe, training with different clubs it looks like, including with us. He's a winger/forward and sounds like the latest big talent out of Canada. He doesn't turn 18 until June though and with no EU passport, he wouldn't be moving to Europe until summer at the earliest.https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/sources-toronto-fc-homegrown-jahkeele-marshall-rutty-training-with-liverpool
Odds on Salah renewal sold as signing of the summer? (Not that it won't be, but it would be the only 'signing') Surely not..
I'm really struggling to figure out who the midfield target would be come summer. If I was to take an absolute stab in the dark, I'd maybe guess someone like Bruno Guimaraes at Lyon.
Has Karim Adeymi committed anywhere yet?He is probably the player I'd like to see us sign, very good with both right & left, very quick, can play any position up front..19 years old..Seems a perfect long term replacement for Sadio or Mo.What fee would he command?
i have a very insightful contribution to make to the transfer thread.We should sign Mbappe.
Adama Traore's value keeps dropping. Apparently Wolves might sell for 18 million never mind 20.
Never heard of him, is he any good? If we had resigned Salah by now, I'd think that it might have been possible to sign Mbappe (had the club wished to do so). But the salary issue would not be too different from that of Salah's. I can't see a way that we could sign Mbappe without breaking the wage structure. (*prepares for MacRed to blow this logic to pieces*)
After looking at one video of that Canadian kid I can safely say he has right back written all over him.
To be honest, these deals are far more complicated than we could imagine. Signing-on fees, agent fees (in the case of Mbappe he is represented by his family), image rights, bonuses, sponsorship deals. For example, Messi was getting a percentage of Barca's sponsorship deals, on top of his wages. In his last contract with the club, he was earning €50 million per season. So, let the money men worry about the money ...
Mbappe is already on £400k+, we already mention our HUGE wage bill as a reason we cant make signings, how could ww possibly afford that?
Page created in 0.065 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]