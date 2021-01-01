To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...
Won't deny that, as I'll be very glad to see him back on the pitch for us.
I'm just tired of the usual dismissiveness pointed at criticizing the lack of transfer activity by signaling players returning from injury or young academy players cutting their loan spells short and saying "don't complain, they're like new signings!", which they aren't.
But don't mind me, I'm just a tiny bit bitter about yesterday's result and Abu Dhabi's sportwashing operation.