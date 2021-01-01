« previous next »
Today at 02:06:46 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:03:30 pm
Even that'd be too much. He wouldn't be anywhere near our best midfield.

I would agree only because he is pretty similar to Thiago in many ways, would always opt for a more athletic option alongside Fabinho and Thiago. But in cases like yesterday he absolutely waltz through our midfield, he would easily be our 3rd/4th(at a stretch) best midfielder if he came here, hes a cracking player.
Today at 02:10:54 pm
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 02:03:56 pm
In before the classic: "we're getting Harvey Elliott back, he's like a new signing!" ;D :-X

To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...
Today at 02:15:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:25 am
We have invested in the squad its just been mostly in wages not fees

Plus we have built a new stand and in the middle of building another one.
Today at 02:17:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:56:25 am
More ineffective than Ox and Keita at the moment?

Keita is pretty effective, his stats show that but for some reason Klopp is mainly choosing Chamberlain over him and as much as I like him he's not contributing much in terms of output.
I don't think Traore would suit our style at all, signing him would be similar to the Shaq transfer in that it would be a but of a gamble but against certain sides he could do a job. Not sure I see it happening though, I would imagine we'd be after more of a Jota style forward in the next window. Doubt we'll do anything this window.
Today at 02:21:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:10:54 pm
To be honest, Harvey looked really impressive before the injury. It would be great if he is back soon ...

Won't deny that, as I'll be very glad to see him back on the pitch for us.

I'm just tired of the usual dismissiveness pointed at criticizing the lack of transfer activity by signaling players returning from injury or young academy players cutting their loan spells short and saying "don't complain, they're like new signings!", which they aren't.

But don't mind me, I'm just a tiny bit bitter about yesterday's result and Abu Dhabi's sportwashing operation.
