Guardiola made a comment recently in an interview about to consistently win titles you have to refresh the squad all the time, we on the other hand wanna try it the opposite way, 100% what Guardiola said is correct, until we change our ways we will struggle



Our guys are not interested in winning titles if it costs too much to do so.Arsenal were cited as a model to admire by Tom Werner on FSGs arrival. Think they even wanted David Dein.Guaranteed top 4 (champions League money) and spending little as possible is their model.The most far removed supporters called our issues as far back as last January but were called mercenaries for having the gall to ask for more investment from our owners.The problem for us now is that there's no more Ibe's, Solankes, Brad Smith, [insert another piece of dead wood] to be flogged for over the odds in order to fund transfers.We have been so conditioned that it's completely ok not to spend money. Nobody is calling for £100million players either. All this rubbish about being smart and look for value in the market.We have blown our ability to operate from a position of strength, the also rans have not caught up to us at the top, we are part of the also rans now, we won the league and champions League and stood still.I've said it before, these guys are seriously mulling over selling Salah for huge money to cover their next big money transfers which is a roll of the dice pretty much. If I were Mo I'd want assurances from above that they intend on improving the squad in order to genuinely compete. Not just expect our manager and form players from 2 seasons ago to replicate previous form like it's a given.