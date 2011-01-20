« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10720 on: Today at 01:11:19 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."

Surely this isn't a surprise to anyone at this point, right?  It's been the same way for quite a few years now. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10721 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."

It doesn't sound good. He did say this about another transfer rumour though, although he was quite adamant that we should not discuss it ahead of the announcement.

"But... I'm afraid I'm going to have to ask you not only not to tell anyone about your find, but also not to ask more about the case. One day... when it's all sewed up, I'll let you know all the details. Right now, though ... I can't. "
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10722 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."

And in other news, water is wet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10723 on: Today at 01:26:49 pm
Wolves willing to sell Adama Traore for 20 million, we should be all over that at that price.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10724 on: Today at 01:27:06 pm
lol.....no we shouldn't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10725 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:26:49 pm
Wolves willing to sell Adama Traore for 20 million, we should be all over that at that price.

What use is a non goal scoring attacker in our set up?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10726 on: Today at 01:31:15 pm
For 20 million as an impact sub I would take it. He'd create carnage against tired legs with 15 minutes to go after Sadio/Mo have given the Full Back's the going over.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10727 on: Today at 01:35:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:15 pm
For 20 million as an impact sub I would take it. He'd create carnage against tired legs with 15 minutes to go after Sadio/Mo have given the Full Back's the going over.
I would definitely take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10728 on: Today at 01:41:13 pm
Spurs and West Ham apparently the teams in for Traore. Conte's going to have loads of fun with him at RWB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10729 on: Today at 01:42:29 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:41:13 pm
Spurs and West Ham apparently the teams in for Traore. Conte's going to have loads of fun with him at RWB.

Isn't WB a position which requires lots of sprints up and down the flank?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10730 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:15 pm
For 20 million as an impact sub I would take it. He'd create carnage against tired legs with 15 minutes to go after Sadio/Mo have given the Full Back's the going over.
we would also spend the last 15 minutes shouting  for fuck sake  when a skies a shot or runs the ball out for a goal kick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10731 on: Today at 01:50:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:15 pm
For 20 million as an impact sub I would take it. He'd create carnage against tired legs with 15 minutes to go after Sadio/Mo have given the Full Back's the going over.
I can't think of another attacker who would be as useless as him vs a packed defence.
(well, I can, but y'know)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10732 on: Today at 01:53:43 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:11:19 pm
Surely this isn't a surprise to anyone at this point, right?  It's been the same way for quite a few years now.

It's not a surprise to me. I never expected us to make any signings this month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10733 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm
Traore would be interesting. I mean he can get past defenses and put in a cross, cant score for shit though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10734 on: Today at 02:04:33 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Traore would be interesting. I mean he can get past defenses and put in a cross, cant score for shit though.

He's also winded after every sprint.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10735 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm
If we could improve Traores finishing at £18-20m would he be worth the risk ???

Against City away last season he looked a £70/80m player but its a rare occasion

For a player that joined Barcelona at 7/8 years of age and was brought on to replace Neymar in his first game , you would think his finishing would be better

Klopp would want him to beef down
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10736 on: Today at 02:13:04 pm
he's kinda like a rugby forward trying to play football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10737 on: Today at 02:28:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:13:04 pm
he's kinda like a rugby forward trying to play football.

All that body weight training- hes not making progress with his decision making and doesnt seem to learn from his experience, Id swerve this one and would rather see Gordon get minutes

If we do bring in a forward it should probably be someone like Dias (so will have to wait until the summer) and Firmino will probably leave to make way
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10738 on: Today at 02:43:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:31:15 pm
For 20 million as an impact sub I would take it. He'd create carnage against tired legs with 15 minutes to go after Sadio/Mo have given the Full Back's the going over.

Creating carnage while having zero endpoint to it would be utterly pointless for us, we could do with continuing the succession planning we started with Jota, but Traore would be a terrible option.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10739 on: Today at 02:45:45 pm
Just imagine what his player thread would look like after a couple of games. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10740 on: Today at 02:51:22 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:45:45 pm
Just imagine what his player thread would look like after a couple of games.
wouldn't take that long, at all :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10741 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."
They aren't often available in the summer either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10742 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."
The transfer window just opened and you want to ruin it for everyone, don't you? Let hope linger for a month... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10743 on: Today at 06:41:06 pm
#SaveUsKylian
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10744 on: Today at 06:41:40 pm
Hindsight and all that but the time to improve was last summer.  We can't do much now to change our position - we are good enough to do well in the cups and top 4 but most likely not gonna win the league.

May as well wait until the Summer and try and freshen up the squad for a proper title challenge next year
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10745 on: Today at 06:42:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:41:40 pm
Hindsight and all that but the time to improve was last summer.  We can't do much now to change our position - we are good enough to do well in the cups and top 4 but most likely not gonna win the league.

May as well wait until the Summer and try and freshen up the squad for a proper title challenge next year

But the wages ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10746 on: Today at 06:43:33 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:38:49 pm
The transfer window just opened and you want to ruin it for everyone, don't you? Let hope linger for a month... ;)
I think that hope was distinguished a few transfer windows ago.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10747 on: Today at 06:47:17 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:43:33 pm
I think that hope was distinguished a few transfer windows ago.
extinguished?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10748 on: Today at 07:08:04 pm
Guardiola made a comment recently in an interview about to consistently win titles you have to refresh the squad all the time, we on the other hand wanna try it the opposite way, 100% what Guardiola said is correct, until we change our ways we will struggle
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10749 on: Today at 07:10:37 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:47:17 pm
extinguished?

You can't improve dis without breaking ex.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10750 on: Today at 07:23:36 pm
Hopefully we are doing some good work regarding central midfielders, could do with at least 2 I think though will probably depend on what we can sell. Milner can be released so that's one, Ox hopefully a buyer, I love Naby but if he's not starting these last two what's the point in him being here?

Hendo, Thiago, Fab, Harvey, Curtis and 2 new guys would be good. Though not so good if you don't get the signings right of course, think this summer is absolutely enormous, need to get it right and we go again for titles or get it wrong and we fall back top a top 4 team and don't have the money to keep replacing like Chelsea can do with Werner and will with Lukaku this summer, City, Utd etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10751 on: Today at 07:41:03 pm
I think we need 3 players in the summer minimum- a cm, a forward and Nkunku who can play both as an 8 and a forward. Ideally all in the 23-25 age bracket, athletic, good injury record and have scope to improve.

We have big question marks over a number of players in the 9th-14th positions in the squad- Mane, Bobby, Naby, Ox, Origi and Minamino all have decisions to be made on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10752 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:27:56 pm
David Lynch

"Liverpool have been pretty adamant that they won't be signing players in January and, to be honest, I believe them. The exception could be if a long-term target became available, but the type of players Liverpool tend to target aren't usually up for sale in the middle of a season. That means the focus is likely to be on trimming certain areas of the squad, though there is no desperation to offload anyone."




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10753 on: Today at 08:00:05 pm
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 07:08:04 pm
Guardiola made a comment recently in an interview about to consistently win titles you have to refresh the squad all the time, we on the other hand wanna try it the opposite way, 100% what Guardiola said is correct, until we change our ways we will struggle

Our guys are not interested in winning titles if it costs too much to do so.

Arsenal were cited as a model to admire by Tom Werner on FSGs arrival. Think they even wanted David Dein.

Guaranteed top 4 (champions League money) and spending little as possible is their model.

The most far removed supporters called our issues as far back as last January but were called mercenaries for having the gall to ask for more investment from our owners.

The problem for us now is that there's no more Ibe's, Solankes, Brad Smith, [insert another piece of dead wood] to be flogged for over the odds in order to fund transfers.

We have been so conditioned that it's completely ok not to spend money. Nobody is calling for £100million players either. All this rubbish about being smart and look for value in the market.

We have blown our ability to operate from a position of strength, the also rans have not caught up to us at the top, we are part of the also rans now, we won the league and champions League and stood still.

I've said it before, these guys are seriously mulling over selling Salah for huge money to cover their next big money transfers which is a roll of the dice pretty much. If I were Mo I'd want assurances from above that they intend on improving the squad in order to genuinely compete. Not just expect our manager and form players from 2 seasons ago to replicate previous form like it's a given.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10754 on: Today at 08:04:52 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 08:00:05 pm
Our guys are not interested in winning titles if it costs too much to do so.

Arsenal were cited as a model to admire by Tom Werner on FSGs arrival. Think they even wanted David Dein.

Guaranteed top 4 (champions League money) and spending little as possible is their model.

The most far removed supporters called our issues as far back as last January but were called mercenaries for having the gall to ask for more investment from our owners.

The problem for us now is that there's no more Ibe's, Solankes, Brad Smith, [insert another piece of dead wood] to be flogged for over the odds in order to fund transfers.

We have been so conditioned that it's completely ok not to spend money. Nobody is calling for £100million players either. All this rubbish about being smart and look for value in the market.

We have blown our ability to operate from a position of strength, the also rans have not caught up to us at the top, we are part of the also rans now, we won the league and champions League and stood still.

I've said it before, these guys are seriously mulling over selling Salah for huge money to cover their next big money transfers which is a roll of the dice pretty much. If I were Mo I'd want assurances from above that they intend on improving the squad in order to genuinely compete. Not just expect our manager and form players from 2 seasons ago to replicate previous form like it's a given.

We are hardly part of the also rans - we are comfortably top 3 in the league at the moment and in good contention for 3 cups. It's fair to say we need investment (without selling a top top player like Salah) but we are well ahead of most clubs in the world and not that far off a legitimate challenge - perhaps 3 players away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10755 on: Today at 08:07:05 pm
Is that last January Jayo when we were behind closed doors and unsure if the season would finish? We've absolutely not blown our position of strength- we need to have a good summer but we have the money to do that.

Some weirdly self congratulatory negative posts coming out today
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10756 on: Today at 08:08:18 pm
I think really the secret is be the richest team in your league, then it's easy to just say whatever you want.

