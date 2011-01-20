« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:36:51 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:28:21 pm
I really dont think we will do any transfers this window. But I reckon we will sign a couple of players from the continent on a free for the summer. So many players available, probably have our pole in the pond for a Ginter, Zakaria, or Kessie.

Or #Mbappe2022. Dont mind settling for him.

The name Kessie sounds familiar. Didn't he get left on his arse by some English defender?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:49:41 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:21:12 pm
I dont really see the point in bringing forward a transfer. We will know pretty soon whether the title is a realistic prospect or not and even if it isnt, the side is good enough for the CL.

We might as well wait for the summer, try to get Elliott some game time and see if the likes of Keita can put a run of fixtures together and whether Mane gets back to his old level. In the summer we have some huge decisions to make regarding Ox, Keita, Mane, Bobby and Salah.

Yeah I think our issues this season have been down to a lack of squad investment over the past few seasons, but spending in January is unlikely to do much for us now. Serious questions will have to be asked in the summer if there isn't real investment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:49:41 pm
Yeah I think our issues this season have been down to a lack of squad investment over the past few seasons, but spending in January is unlikely to do much for us now. Serious questions will have to be asked in the summer if there isn't real investment.

The annoying thing is, we didn't need to do that much. Just an extra 1 or 2 smart buys in each summer to keep on top of gaps in the squad, rather than the policy of doing everything a year later reactively rather than being proactive. Instead you end up in a position where you have to do a lot over a summer or two due to complacency and letting things stagnate.

We need to concentrate on the midfield in the summer and sign another forward. We're also in the uncertainty boat of Mane, Salah and Firmino all entering the last year of their contract by the end of the season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm
Quote
Napoli have shown interest in Nat Phillips. Liverpool would want £15million for the defender.

[@TimesSport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm
I think the most sensible signing to make is VAR.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:58:00 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm
I think the most sensible signing to make is VAR.

City bought VAR off Utd. City won't sell to us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
If we do sign anyone it will probably be this Canadian lad. First Mo and now Harvey working on the propaganda.  :D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:25:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:35:22 pm


Haha gotta admit i'd love to see him play for Napoli
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:55:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
If we do sign anyone it will probably be this Canadian lad. First Mo and now Harvey working on the propaganda.  :D



Handy at stone paper scissors it has to be said.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:25:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:21:34 pm
If we do sign anyone it will probably be this Canadian lad. First Mo and now Harvey working on the propaganda.  :D


Harvey's making the universal sign to ward off evil. Think he might know something about this lad...?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:54:03 pm
Quote from: debs the hall with boughs of holly on Yesterday at 12:10:56 pm
Is the transfer window open now?
Can't you feel the breeze already?

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:41:41 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:54:03 pm
Can't you feel the breeze already?

;D

I don't watch Sky or read the gossip stuff so haven't seen any of the usual hype. 

I've not even been following this thread so wasn't sure if it opened today or after the Bank Holidays.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:26:34 pm
Salah in yet?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:01:56 pm
Can see a couple out and one in meself.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:00:30 pm

Maybe a few youngsters or agreeing deals now for next summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:47:28 pm
The annoying thing is, we didn't need to do that much. Just an extra 1 or 2 smart buys in each summer to keep on top of gaps in the squad, rather than the policy of doing everything a year later reactively rather than being proactive. Instead you end up in a position where you have to do a lot over a summer or two due to complacency and letting things stagnate.

We need to concentrate on the midfield in the summer and sign another forward. We're also in the uncertainty boat of Mane, Salah and Firmino all entering the last year of their contract by the end of the season.
Completely agree. The last 3 summers I think they have followed "what is the minimum we can do to get by" approach for whatever reason.
I don't see them doing much this window and to be honest feel we just wont quite have the legs to win the league or CL this season. I hope I am wrong and hopefully this summer will be a big one. We all know we only act in the summer which is ok but when you ignore credible risks in successive summers, appear surprised when those risks come to fruition and then bang on about no value in January it is frustrating.
While I understand the self sustainable approach to a degree, I don't think it's binary. It's not like a rigid self sustainable approach or Man City, there is lots in between.
We have a World Class manager, great recruitment staff and huge fan base. These things come together once a blue moon. A slightly less rigid approach to a self sufficient approach and we could massively grow the club.
Personally feel it's short sighted by the owners. If we don't invest in the squad, our attractiveness to sponsors drop, our revenue drops and then how do we get back to this level? You have to invest at some point or just drop down a level, become like Arsenal.
Our owners are not stupid so hopefully it will be a big proactive summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:48:10 pm
So Mane and Salah are leaving for a month ish both with less than 18 months on their deal
Maybe its all in hand but its pretty hard to believe it would ever have been the plan to get this far into their deals without the situation being resolved
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm
Also if you are Mo Salah surely you want to see the club are trying to improve the squad before you sign a new deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm
Also if you are Mo Salah surely you want to see the club are trying to improve the squad before you sign a new deal.

He said as much the other week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
Completely agree. The last 3 summers I think they have followed "what is the minimum we can do to get by" approach for whatever reason.
I don't see them doing much this window and to be honest feel we just wont quite have the legs to win the league or CL this season. I hope I am wrong and hopefully this summer will be a big one. We all know we only act in the summer which is ok but when you ignore credible risks in successive summers, appear surprised when those risks come to fruition and then bang on about no value in January it is frustrating.
While I understand the self sustainable approach to a degree, I don't think it's binary. It's not like a rigid self sustainable approach or Man City, there is lots in between.
We have a World Class manager, great recruitment staff and huge fan base. These things come together once a blue moon. A slightly less rigid approach to a self sufficient approach and we could massively grow the club.
Personally feel it's short sighted by the owners. If we don't invest in the squad, our attractiveness to sponsors drop, our revenue drops and then how do we get back to this level? You have to invest at some point or just drop down a level, become like Arsenal.
Our owners are not stupid so hopefully it will be a big proactive summer.


I think Arsenal were name checked by FSG (specifically Tom Werner) back in the day as a "smart model", in other words they banked the big tv money from EPL, whilst also appeared in the champions League consistently under Wenger spending sweet fa.

The yanks love their guaranteed revenue streams and Arsenal banked their TV and CL money without really chasing honours. There are parallels with ourselves, but we have an absolute worldie of a manager.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:44 am
Firmino and Coutinho to Villa according to *checks notes* Tony Cascarino.

Makes complete sense wed be losing a forward when Mane and Salah are already off to AFCON. Definitely signing Haaland and Mbappe then
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:07:01 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:36:51 pm
The name Kessie sounds familiar. Didn't he get left on his arse by some English defender?

He didnt look it against us, but he is one of the top rated midfielders in Serie A. I think he would be decent as an option, for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:11:40 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 11:50:08 pm
I think Arsenal were name checked by FSG (specifically Tom Werner) back in the day as a "smart model", in other words they banked the big tv money from EPL, whilst also appeared in the champions League consistently under Wenger spending sweet fa.

The yanks love their guaranteed revenue streams and Arsenal banked their TV and CL money without really chasing honours. There are parallels with ourselves, but we have an absolute worldie of a manager.


Arsenal had a world class manager when they were consistently qualifying for CL . The latter years of his tenure and they weren't threatening the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:47:37 am
Luis Diaz, Jarrod Bowen, Raphinha and Jonathan David all looked at by Liverpool, says Neil Jones. Nothing surprising there, and think we all know whoever we do sign is someone we probably aren't linked with...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:48:40 am
There really is no need  for FSG to be signing any players this month, so they wont. We could end the month 20 points behind in the league so there is no point signing anyone to help a title push. We should comfortably finish top 3 so no need for any signings to help with that. We already have a team capable of winning the CL or a domestic cup so it will be a case of as you were for the foreseeable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:27:47 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:07:01 am
He didnt look it against us, but he is one of the top rated midfielders in Serie A. I think he would be decent as an option, for sure.

He looked appalling in all aspects against us. No thanks.
