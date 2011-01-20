The annoying thing is, we didn't need to do that much. Just an extra 1 or 2 smart buys in each summer to keep on top of gaps in the squad, rather than the policy of doing everything a year later reactively rather than being proactive. Instead you end up in a position where you have to do a lot over a summer or two due to complacency and letting things stagnate.



We need to concentrate on the midfield in the summer and sign another forward. We're also in the uncertainty boat of Mane, Salah and Firmino all entering the last year of their contract by the end of the season.



Completely agree. The last 3 summers I think they have followed "what is the minimum we can do to get by" approach for whatever reason.I don't see them doing much this window and to be honest feel we just wont quite have the legs to win the league or CL this season. I hope I am wrong and hopefully this summer will be a big one. We all know we only act in the summer which is ok but when you ignore credible risks in successive summers, appear surprised when those risks come to fruition and then bang on about no value in January it is frustrating.While I understand the self sustainable approach to a degree, I don't think it's binary. It's not like a rigid self sustainable approach or Man City, there is lots in between.We have a World Class manager, great recruitment staff and huge fan base. These things come together once a blue moon. A slightly less rigid approach to a self sufficient approach and we could massively grow the club.Personally feel it's short sighted by the owners. If we don't invest in the squad, our attractiveness to sponsors drop, our revenue drops and then how do we get back to this level? You have to invest at some point or just drop down a level, become like Arsenal.Our owners are not stupid so hopefully it will be a big proactive summer.