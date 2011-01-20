Im sure youll say I too am missing the point
.but Im pretty sure Barcas issues arent so much giving all their best players contracts into their 30s, but more so spending insane money on largely awful players.
Barca is an example of how not to run a club.
I'm pretty relaxed for the future and the way we are building. When you look back to the Liverpool squad Kenny left in 1990/91, there were about 10 players who were 28 or older, including Barnes, Rush, Beardsley, Brucie, Gillespie, Nicol, Whelan, Houghton, Molby and McMahon and even though we had McManaman and Fowler coming through, in the main, the replacements were not good enough.
But, as Hazell has pointed out, we have brought in quality players in the likes of Tsimikas, Jota, Konate, we've got top top quality coming through the academy in the likes of Curtis, Harvey and others who look the real deal, Becker is young for a keeper and we've Kelleher who is only 23 who will replace him one day. Future looks really bright to me.