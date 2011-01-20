I am not saying that it is only about transfers. Currently we are doing a lot of things very well. Improving the stadium, training facilities. Maximising the brand and marketing. Also we have one of if not the best managers / coaches in the world. But the one thing we are not currently doing effectively is improving the squad. Two seasons ago In the key areas of the squad we had players at their peak or just before their peak. We had a very dynamic team on the pitch. I think we only see that in fits and starts at the moment. In midfield I would say only Fabinho is pre peak. Henderson and Thiago are both over 30. Upfront we have two 29 year olds and one 30 year old. We have Jota but he is not a replacement for either Mane or Salah who give us pace. I am not saying any of our front 3 are over the hill but they are older and a couple of them may have passed their peak - that doesn't mean they are shite but also doesn't mean they couldn't be improved on.



Generally most players say they like new additions to the squad. A lot of players thrive on it. A lot on here would be slagging off Barca or Madrid for having a ageing squads and yet we seem to be going that way.



Really? Who would be an improvement on Salah or Mane at this time? Not very many players, I'd say. It's extremely difficult to find a player who we can buy who realistically can improve upon them.Our last few transfer windows have seen us bring in Konate, Thiago, Tsimikas and Jota whilst we've also integrated Elliott and Jones into the squad. At the same time, we let Lovren and Shaqiri go. That's not increasing the average of our squad, it's reducing it. It's true that Henderson and Thiago are both in their early 30's and at some point will need to be replaced (either via transfers or existing players) but being 30/31/32 to me isn't a dirty word. Same goes for Salah, Mane and Firmino, particularly the first two as Jota has come in and been rotated mainly with Firmino. Again, who are we realistically buying to replace them?And yeah, whoever we buy doesn't have to replace them immediately and can be integrated into the squad, something I hope happens soon but I don't agree with the premise that we're not going to do that at all until they're in their mid-30's and/or over the hill. That would mean not signing anyone in those positions for the next 3/4 years. It might happen and you can tell me I told you so if it does. I think that's unlikely though. And that's if Salah is still here.I also think it's easy to look at the Leicester loss in isolation and jump to conclusions. Yes Man City have a great squad and are favourites for the league but we're closer to where we were before last season, mainly because we have a damn fine squad (and fit players). I think a lot forget that when they're looking at other teams and players.