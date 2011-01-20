« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:28:10 pm
Who is he Roy? Tell us.  :D

Ive no idea ;D

"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 01:11:37 pm
I think Al will have a role at FSG in some capacity, possibly their PR.

Great shout - executive in charge of laptop purchasing and refurbishment?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:10:02 pm
And with that the forum was closed ......good night sweet prince.

There were many posts but it turns out they were all invalid..............

Only to be re-opened like a phoneix from the flames in 2026 with 3 posters having posting rights, Formola who'd become director of football at Rotherham,  Royhendo now head of scouting and recruitment at LFC and Fucking  Appalled who was now on the executive committee at the premier league and looking to pass a motion banning all transfers

Erm, is there lurking beef?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:49:00 pm
That's why I'd look for a terrier from the lower leagues that wouldn't be so bothered by not playing constantly. A biter in midfield who never stops running? That's pretty much your archetypal lower league midfielder.

Jay Spearing?
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on Yesterday at 02:33:19 pm
Erm, is there lurking beef?

Nope - was complimenting you ... my beef with appalled is as non-lurking, as transparent as possible and good natured :)     ...Formola is just in there because I see them as a good fit at Rotherham

 
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:53:40 pm
Nope - was complimenting you ... my beef with appalled is as non-lurking, as transparent as possible and good natured :)     ...Formola is just in there because I see them as a good fit at Rotherham

 

Aren't The Chuckle Brothers Rotherham fans? Makes sense in that respect I guess.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:10:02 pm
And with that the forum was closed ......good night sweet prince.

There were many posts but it turns out they were all invalid..............

Only to be re-opened like a phoneix from the flames in 2026 with 3 posters having posting rights, Formola who'd become director of football at Rotherham,  Royhendo now head of scouting and recruitment at LFC and Fucking  Appalled who was now on the executive committee at the premier league and looking to pass a motion banning all transfers

I like talking about and (mostly) reading about new players/transfers and how they would potentially fit in just as much as anyone else but it gets really boring reading the same drivel from roughly the same people every time we lose a game.  Klopp has been here for a while now, FSG longer, and yet people still complain that we don't bring in enough players even though it's clear that Klopp likes a settled side and a small squad and that FSG don't pump money into the club.   

Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 02:34:24 pm
Jay Spearing?

Is he good at winning the ball? IIRC during his time here it was Lucas doing all the useful work.
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 02:54:30 pm
Aren't The Chuckle Brothers Rotherham fans? Makes sense in that respect I guess.

Theres only one left now you insensitive prick.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:59:33 pm
Is he good at winning the ball? IIRC during his time here it was Lucas doing all the useful work.

Not sure. I think he still points very well.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:03:54 pm
Theres only one left now you insensitive prick.

Which one?
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 03:07:00 pm
Which one?

Dont try and catch me out by seeing if I cant name him.

Its the one who wasnt on Celebrity Pointless the other day.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:08:13 pm
Dont try and catch me out by seeing if I cant name him.

Its the one who wasnt on Celebrity Pointless the other day.

It's Paul I think you'll find. Obviously you're not a hard-core fan.
Thank God for that - Im a sensitive flower you know! :D
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 03:12:26 pm
It's Paul I think you'll find. Obviously you're not a hard-core fan.

Dont mention the Chuckle Brothers and hardcore in the same sentence.

Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm
Dont mention the Chuckle Brothers and hardcore in the same sentence.



Were they picking up litter at the West Ham stadium?
Why does that girl's right arm look like a huge dong?  ::)
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm
Why does that girl's right arm look like a huge dong?  ::)
Bloody hell. It made me look twice!
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm
Dont mention the Chuckle Brothers and hardcore in the same sentence.

;D
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 10:47:58 am
Why is striving to be better solely looked at through the prism of transfers? What about coaching, improving the Academy or the new training centre, or any number of other things like nutrition, how we use our loan system etc?

Not that signing players is evil, I want us to do that as well. It's just that there's a bunch of other things we can do (and I think are doing) to get better. It's one thing being unhappy at the lack of transfer activity, it's another saying we're not looking to get better.

I am not saying that it is only about transfers. Currently we are doing a lot of things very well. Improving the stadium, training facilities. Maximising the brand and marketing. Also we have one of if not the best managers / coaches in the world. But the one thing we are not currently doing effectively is improving the squad. Two seasons ago In the key areas of the squad we had players at their peak or just before their peak. We had a very dynamic team on the pitch. I think we only see that in fits and starts at the moment. In midfield I would say only Fabinho is pre peak. Henderson and Thiago are both over 30. Upfront we have two 29 year olds and one 30 year old. We have Jota but he is not a replacement for either Mane or Salah who give us pace. I am not saying any of our front 3 are over the hill but they are older and a couple of them may have passed their peak - that doesn't mean they are shite but also doesn't mean they couldn't be improved on.

Generally most players say they like new additions to the squad. A lot of players thrive on it. A lot on here would be slagging off Barca or Madrid for having a ageing squads and yet we seem to be going that way.
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 02:54:30 pm
Aren't The Chuckle Brothers Rotherham fans? Makes sense in that respect I guess.

When's the last time Fromola chuckled do you reckon?
Announce Mbappe.

Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 03:58:27 pm
Why does that girl's right arm look like a huge dong?  ::)

That's so bizarre. It looks like she has a massive penis coming out of her glass. It's almost like she is drinking a pinas-colada
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 04:31:04 pm
I am not saying that it is only about transfers. Currently we are doing a lot of things very well. Improving the stadium, training facilities. Maximising the brand and marketing. Also we have one of if not the best managers / coaches in the world. But the one thing we are not currently doing effectively is improving the squad. Two seasons ago In the key areas of the squad we had players at their peak or just before their peak. We had a very dynamic team on the pitch. I think we only see that in fits and starts at the moment. In midfield I would say only Fabinho is pre peak. Henderson and Thiago are both over 30. Upfront we have two 29 year olds and one 30 year old. We have Jota but he is not a replacement for either Mane or Salah who give us pace. I am not saying any of our front 3 are over the hill but they are older and a couple of them may have passed their peak - that doesn't mean they are shite but also doesn't mean they couldn't be improved on.

Generally most players say they like new additions to the squad. A lot of players thrive on it. A lot on here would be slagging off Barca or Madrid for having a ageing squads and yet we seem to be going that way.

Really? Who would be an improvement on Salah or Mane at this time? Not very many players, I'd say. It's extremely difficult to find a player who we can buy who realistically can improve upon them.

Our last few transfer windows have seen us bring in Konate, Thiago, Tsimikas and Jota whilst we've also integrated Elliott and Jones into the squad. At the same time, we let Lovren and Shaqiri go. That's not increasing the average of our squad, it's reducing it. It's true that Henderson and Thiago are both in their early 30's and at some point will need to be replaced (either via transfers or existing players) but being 30/31/32 to me isn't a dirty word. Same goes for Salah, Mane and Firmino, particularly the first two as Jota has come in and been rotated mainly with Firmino. Again, who are we realistically buying to replace them?

And yeah, whoever we buy doesn't have to replace them immediately and can be integrated into the squad, something I hope happens soon but I don't agree with the premise that we're not going to do that at all until they're in their mid-30's and/or over the hill. That would mean not signing anyone in those positions for the next 3/4 years. It might happen and you can tell me I told you so if it does. I think that's unlikely though. And that's if Salah is still here.

I also think it's easy to look at the Leicester loss in isolation and jump to conclusions. Yes Man City have a great squad and are favourites for the league but we're closer to where we were before last season, mainly because we have a damn fine squad (and fit players). I think a lot forget that when they're looking at other teams and players.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:20:15 pm
Dont mention the Chuckle Brothers and hardcore in the same sentence.


For a second I thought that was a dildo in her hand...
Honestly, do you think I posted that picture by accident?

This country.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:31:56 pm
When's the last time Fromola chuckled do you reckon?

Good question. It's either never or the dildo/arm picture.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:58:08 pm
These posts always come out after a loss don't they?  I mean, we've only lost something like 2 games in the last 37 yet people are complaining that we aren't bringing in enough new players.  Happens every fucking year yet Klopp and the team just get on with the job of winning and playing great football every single week.  Maybe, just maybe, Klopp is happy with his squad and the players that he has available and doesn't want to keep bringing in new players every year.  I'm guessing that he probably knows more about what he's doing then the rest of us combined.  You guys who think you are experts at what makes a title winning squad should maybe try and get a job in football so you can all show us just how great your ideas are.
You're (deliberately?) missing the point, which is that you have to continually improve to compete in the long term because your players inevitably age. I think our squad is terrific right now, which is why I wasn't one of the posters giving up on the title the other night. But when you have eight key players between the age of 29 and 31, you're going to have to replace them at some stage soon and waiting to do it all at once often leads to a sharp drop off. Look at Barcelona if you want to see what happens when you give all your best players big contracts deep into their thirties.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 03:04:14 pm
Not sure. I think he still points very well.

Learned that from Robbie Keane
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm
Good question. It's either never or the dildo/arm picture.


I think El Lobo has sourced the correct answer.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:43:29 pm
You're (deliberately?) missing the point, which is that you have to continually improve to compete in the long term because your players inevitably age. I think our squad is terrific right now, which is why I wasn't one of the posters giving up on the title the other night. But when you have eight key players between the age of 29 and 31, you're going to have to replace them at some stage soon and waiting to do it all at once often leads to a sharp drop off. Look at Barcelona if you want to see what happens when you give all your best players big contracts deep into their thirties.

Im sure youll say I too am missing the point.but Im pretty sure Barcas issues arent so much giving all their best players contracts into their 30s, but more so spending insane money on largely awful players.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Im sure youll say I too am missing the point.but Im pretty sure Barcas issues arent so much giving all their best players contracts into their 30s, but more so spending insane money on largely awful players.

And on scouts in South America.
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 05:54:30 pm

I think El Lobo has sourced the correct answer.

I know, the smartarse.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 06:12:11 pm
Im sure youll say I too am missing the point.but Im pretty sure Barcas issues arent so much giving all their best players contracts into their 30s, but more so spending insane money on largely awful players.

Barca is an example of how not to run a club.

I'm pretty relaxed for the future and the way we are building. When you look back to the Liverpool squad Kenny left in 1990/91, there were about 10 players who were 28 or older, including Barnes, Rush, Beardsley, Brucie, Gillespie, Nicol, Whelan, Houghton, Molby and McMahon and even though we had McManaman and Fowler coming through, in the main, the replacements were not good enough.

But, as Hazell has pointed out, we have brought in quality players in the likes of Tsimikas, Jota, Konate, we've got top top quality coming through the academy in the likes of Curtis, Harvey and others who look the real deal, Becker is young for a keeper and we've Kelleher who is only 23 who will replace him one day. Future looks really bright to me.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:43:29 pm
You're (deliberately?) missing the point, which is that you have to continually improve to compete in the long term because your players inevitably age. I think our squad is terrific right now, which is why I wasn't one of the posters giving up on the title the other night. But when you have eight key players between the age of 29 and 31, you're going to have to replace them at some stage soon and waiting to do it all at once often leads to a sharp drop off. Look at Barcelona if you want to see what happens when you give all your best players big contracts deep into their thirties.

We have continually improved the squad over the past few years.  We may not have brought in wholesale changes every year, which you and others seem to want, but we've improved every year since coming close to winning the CL in that loss to Madrid.  Not only have we improved, but we've also won quite a few trophies in that time. 

There's also no indication that we're going to be giving every player in their 30's long term extensions.  We also have quite a few very good, young, players in the squad.  Gomez, Konate, TAA, Elliot, Curtis, Jota, Alison (still young for a Gk) just to name a few. 
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm
Barca is an example of how not to run a club.

Barca probably thought their dominance would last forever, and even a brief fallow period would mean only second place to Real.

Barca's problem started with a similar situation that we find ourselves in now with Salah's contract. Messi et al had been winning shit loads and as they all hit their late 20s/early 30s, they all wanted huge contracts as a reward for their service (who could blame them). Barca, assuming they were safe and wanting to reward these great servants, obliged. Unfortunately, as we have seen in the last 2 years, quite a few players declined quicker than anticipated, those huge contracts that players signed in their late 20s/early 30s were still running for the same players in their mid 30s, and the club was absolutely hamstrung as returns diminished.

I would imagine the powers that be at FSG look at Barca and wince when they think of Mo's contract and the possible ramifications i.e. if he signed for an amount his elite status deserves (obliterating our current structure), how long would it be before agents were knocking on the door for their client?

This may just be residual pessimism left over from the Leicester result but the contract thing for Mo is starting to get the Owen/McManaman/Wijnaldum wif about it. I just think that if they were close and in discussion it would have been sorted by now? Its been dragging on for a while now and the comparison with Wijnaldum is very similar. If i was a betting man, i would say he leaves on a free when his contract expires. I just don't think FSG will break their structure, and change their philosophy for a player approaching 30.
Barcas problem was they had a president whos only goal was to be reelected and then, once that happened, he had to try and cover up the massive fuck up in expensive transfers that flopped which he did with some more terrible decisions which made their financial situation even worse. 

The guys running FSG dont have to worry about being re-elected, run the club in a much more professional, analytical way, so we shouldnt end up with the same issues that Barca are currently having. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:45:52 am
Barcas problem was they had a president whos only goal was to be reelected and then, once that happened, he had to try and cover up the massive fuck up in expensive transfers that flopped which he did with some more terrible decisions which made their financial situation even worse. 

The guys running FSG dont have to worry about being re-elected, run the club in a much more professional, analytical way, so we shouldnt end up with the same issues that Barca are currently having. 

Different circumstances for sure but i think my overall point was that it is a slippery slope...Messi comes in and wants £1m per week...he's possibly the greatest of all time and has just won you leagues and CLs...he's 29 and probably at his peak...you pay him...all of a sudden that '£1m per week' becomes the benchmark for how other agents and players grade their own importance...yadda yadda yadda...Pique (31) wants £350k per week...just pay him...Alba now wants £400k per week...fair enough...etc etc

Obviously it was the pandemic that brought everything to a head for Barca. FSG may be thinking that committing to a huge contract with Salah, busting their structure, during a time when the pandemic is still hovering around, is risky.
