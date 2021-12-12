Hmmmmmm a lot of 3D chess at Liverpool, it seems.
Do we think there is a plan in place regarding the timing of Salah's contract extension?
With lots of razamatazz, presumabably news of his 'big new deal' will send Sadio Mané's reps in for a meeting and then it might
like a first date where the other person is a bit "Yeah, sure I'd like to consider seeing you again, let me, ummm, check my diary and you know, let's see how Covid goes, but we can definitely set another meeting for this, sure!"
-We're still a very good team but look a little bit off our peak of 2 years ago, yes we've added Jota and Konate but we look a little short in midfield sometimes and sometimes in attack too.
Smart money on between 0-1 transfers in this January and then a BIG SUMMER of sticky yearning in this thread???