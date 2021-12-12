Wed have to be very stupid to give new contracts to mane and Firmino unless theyre asking for less than theyre currently on.



Im not sure about stupid, it really does depend on what type of replacements are out there for both of them, and the costs involved, versus resigning them to x amount of sterling. Both Mane and Firmino are notably on the decline, but if we are resigned to selling them on in the summer, I imagine only Mane will be able to sell on for a decent fee.Then the other alternative is to keep them on until their contracts expire, which is not great either. I highly doubt Mane will resign for less, Firmino perhaps may consider that option if a market does not materialise for him. Besides, his skill set fits a lot better into our setup than it would translate somewhere else.Though in the end, I do believe one of the front 3 will be sold this summer. Its not anything based on facts, it just seems like it would be logical if we are going to refresh our squad. The money saved would probably go towards a younger attacker, and perhaps resigning Salah, which would obviously be the priority.