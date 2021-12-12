« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10520 on: Today at 02:22:05 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:14:53 pm
Far from it. We still have a very strong team, that will probably finish 2nd in the league and has a good chance in the CL, League Cup and the FA Cup, but we need to be more active in the transfer market. Some of our best signings over the past decade have been made in January ...

You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10521 on: Today at 02:25:15 pm
Thats his summer persona, if you go back to last January its very similar to him now ;D Absolutely slaughtering the owners saying it was the end for them
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10522 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:22:05 pm
You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)

Each suggestion of an attacking player was shot down by Peter because he insisted it would be stupidity to offer a lot of money to any attacker when that money was being saved for Mbappe ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10523 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:22:05 pm
You've changed your tune. Last summer when others were saying we needed to bring players in, you often stated that you were happy with the squad and said it is better than the one that finished last season. Now a few months on I've read several of your posts talking about how we need to and should've invested in the squad.  8)

Not really. Like I said above, our squad is very strong, and some good games from Ox, Origi and Minamino have probably created a better market for them in January, so we should shake up things a little. Nothing spectacular, but if we can sell Phillips and one of the mentioned above, and bring in a talented 5th choice attacker, I will be satisfied. We can address the replacement for Milner on the squad in the summer, as well as the backup right fullback ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10524 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:25:15 pm
Thats his summer persona, if you go back to last January its very similar to him now ;D Absolutely slaughtering the owners saying it was the end for them

 :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10525 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:28:33 pm
Each suggestion of an attacking player was shot down by Peter because he insisted it would be stupidity to offer a lot of money to any attacker when that money was being saved for Mbappe ;D

Yes I remember that too. Now look at his comments now. He shouldn't be so quick to shoot down peoples opinions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10526 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Yes I remember that too. Now look at his comments now. He shouldn't be so quick to shoot down peoples opinions.

To be honest, I did suggest signing Adam Hlozek in the summer, and I still do.

https://youtu.be/ByLTDviKMdM

As for my support for Origi and Minamino as squad players in the summer, they have proven me right. And if your memory serves you well, as you claim, you would remember that I was against signing another midfielder after the departure of Wijnaldum, because I wanted to see what Jones and Elliott can do ...
« Last Edit: Today at 02:56:07 pm by PeterTheRed »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10527 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:13:11 pm
You could have told me that before I betted on Ukraine / Taiwan double as being the instigator of world war 3.
Least you didn't bet on West Ham.

(That's for Craig).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10528 on: Today at 02:59:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:14:53 pm
Far from it. We still have a very strong team, that will probably finish 2nd in the league and has a good chance in the CL, League Cup and the FA Cup, but we need to be more active in the transfer market. Some of our best signings over the past decade have been made in January ...
We can only be active if the players we want are available at the price we want?

We are probably requiring two midfielders and one forward player in the summer if Milner and Origi aren't here next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10529 on: Today at 03:00:31 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:36:12 pm
To be honest, I did suggest signing Adam Hlozek in the summer, and I still do.

https://youtu.be/ByLTDviKMdM

As for my support for Origi and Minamino as squad players in the summer, they have proven me right. And if your memory serves you well, as you claim, you would remember that I was against signing another midfielder after the departure of Wijnaldum, because I wanted to see what Jones and Elliott can do ...

Seeing as though you like to blow your own trumpet, this is what you said last August

"As long as we sign Salah, Mane and Firmino on new contracts, I couldn't care less about signing a new attacker this summer. Jota is already a top class player, and Minamino, Origi, Ox, Jones and Elliott are very decent backup attacking options ..."

That is just one example of you talking about not being fussed about making signings. Your posts these last 24 hours show that you were only deceiving yourself last summer when trying to counter those posters that said we needed signings.

I rest my case.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10530 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 02:57:56 pm
Least you didn't bet on West Ham.

(That's for Craig).

Still not over it.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #10531 on: Today at 03:08:20 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:02:14 pm
Still not over it.
Same.

Could have cleared mortgage and had loads left ;D
