We're not doing these number of signings because our squad is at a high level. This isn't 2015/16. Here's the team for Klopp's first game:

-Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno, Milner, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Lallana, Origi; subs: Bodgan, Toure, Randall, Allen, Teixeira, Ibe, Sinclair (I assume Hendo, Ings, Gomez, Lovren, and Benteke were injured).



This was also pre-Neymar and the inflation of the market. It doesn't take a raft of 50 million pound signings to upgrade on that squad, does it? Mid-range players, especially with us being ahead in data, work fine.



Now look at our squad:

-Alisson, TAA, Matip, VVD, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota; subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Keita, AOC/Curtis/Harvey, Firmino, Origi/Minamino



Which risks are you taking to improve the team other than expensive signings? Matip on a free is an upgrade on any defender in that 15/16 side (and it proved so). Who on a free is an upgrade on this team? Even look at the forwards. We could use a 5th forward. But who's coming as a 5th choice that's that good? Any decent Prem player will cost a fortune. Elite talents aren't coming here unless it's also fortune. We could take a punt (like Everton did on Gray or Leicester on Lookman), but are they better than our current options? Young players take time to settle in anyway.



We've been in a state where our 11 (or match day squad overall) is very strong, and signings have likely to either be depth signings or young players (as in the likes of Elliott and Gordon). Signing players that improve the squad will cost a high amount unless they have a release clause (like Konate) or they run their contracts down. There's also the factor of them wanting to come here (Adeyemi going to BVB now may be in his best interest). The "decent" signings will also cost a lot. Jarred Bowen's a good player, but West Ham isn't selling for less than 40 unless he's running his contract down. Same with the likes of Harvey Barnes. Premier League money is real, and we're not in the place hoping some cheap punt is going to immediately displace Thiago or Mane or something (it's not our 15/16 team anymore; Franck Kessie on a free might walk into that midfield, but he's not walking into ours).



I'm all for refreshing the squad, but before shelling out money everywhere, we still have to deal with the fact that Salah, Mane, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita all have contracts expiring in 2023. There are massive decisions to be made in the next 6 months or so, and I can't see us going for big signings unless we start moving some of these players on. It's certainly possible we move on one of the midfielders and one of the attackers and bring in a talented midfield and forward this summer, but these decisions need to be made. We haven't been making big sales at all, but I don't think we can keep everyone together in the next year or two.