Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:36 pm
There is zero point comparing our finances to Real Madrid as they work under different rulesbasically run by the Spanish statesimilar to City only more local.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:48 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
we are not PSG or Real though.
It goes against Klopp's whole philosophy to blow 500k a week on Mbappe who would only partake in the game when we have the ball.

Haaland is the better option will score more bt again we are not paying a player 500k a week.

c*nt agent puts Haaland out of the equation straight away. Shame because he's fucking ridiculous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:25:30 pm
When I am saying taking risks in the transfer market, I am not talking about signing Mbappe. He is a different type of a risk, that we will never take under FSG. What I am talking about is rolling the dice on players who don't necessarily fit our computer model 100% (like that canibal we signed from Ajax), but who could be the difference between winning or not winning the league title against Man City. We are trying too hard to eliminate the risks, and I have the feeling that we are stalling because of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:25:30 pm
When I am saying taking risks in the transfer market, I am not talking about signing Mbappe. He is a different type of a risk, that we will never take under FSG. What I am talking about is rolling the dice on players who don't necessarily fit our computer model 100% (like that canibal we signed from Ajax), but who could be the difference between winning or not winning the league title against Man City. We are trying too hard to eliminate the risks, and I have the feeling that we are stalling because of it ...

All our success has come from players that have been pretty sure things right from the start. Van Dijk, Salah, Fabinho and Alisson, four of our best players, had close to zero risk associated with them. We havent just eliminated risk appetite, we never had it.

Our problem is now is that we cannot afford to keep spending when we have such an expensive squad to maintain. If we want to spend then we have to sell and not just fringe players either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
I think there is merit in the argument that one of Sadio or Mo will be sold, based on who signs a new deal. Presumably we would rather Mo signed a new deal but I cant see both going down to the wire in running down their deals, and I cant see the club giving both a bumper new deal to then get old on our pitch.

Its unpalatable to say, but I think one or the other will be sold in summer. No info, just my take on it. And the money will be used to sign probably two young strikers/wingers, e.g. David and Doku, a couple of that sort of profile.

Then if we can use our usual budget to sign the best young midfielder we can, to start to future proof that area of the pitch, a new cycle will start to emerge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
I think there is merit in the argument that one of Sadio or Mo will be sold, based on who signs a new deal. Presumably we would rather Mo signed a new deal but I cant see both going down to the wire in running down their deals, and I cant see the club giving both a bumper new deal to then get old on our pitch.

Its unpalatable to say, but I think one or the other will be sold in summer. No info, just my take on it. And the money will be used to sign probably two young strikers/wingers, e.g. David and Doku, a couple of that sort of profile.

Then if we can use our usual budget to sign the best young midfielder we can, to start to future proof that area of the pitch, a new cycle will start to emerge.

It would be fucking madness to sell Salah and/or Mane and replace them with players like Jonathan David or that Doku guy. It would be like the summer of 2014.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:41:47 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
It would be fucking madness to sell Salah and/or Mane and replace them with players like Jonathan David or that Doku guy. It would be like the summer of 2014.

Yep. If either of them move on theyll have to be replaced with someone of close or equal standing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
I think there is merit in the argument that one of Sadio or Mo will be sold, based on who signs a new deal. Presumably we would rather Mo signed a new deal but I cant see both going down to the wire in running down their deals, and I cant see the club giving both a bumper new deal to then get old on our pitch.

Its unpalatable to say, but I think one or the other will be sold in summer. No info, just my take on it. And the money will be used to sign probably two young strikers/wingers, e.g. David and Doku, a couple of that sort of profile.

Then if we can use our usual budget to sign the best young midfielder we can, to start to future proof that area of the pitch, a new cycle will start to emerge.

Salah wont be sold, were more likely to not extend Manes contract though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Firmino, Wijnaldum, Mane, Matip, Robertson and the likes have also participated in our success, and they were all signed with a certain dose of risk. Like I said, we need to role the dice more often, since it is our only chance of beating Man City to the title ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Firmino, Wijnaldum, Mane, Matip, Robertson and the likes have also participated in our success, and they were all signed with a certain dose of risk. Like I said, we need to role the dice more often, since it is our only chance of beating Man City to the title ...

Every signing is a dice roll, yes most work out but not all do.

That is the chance you take.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
It would be fucking madness to sell Salah and/or Mane and replace them with players like Jonathan David or that Doku guy. It would be like the summer of 2014.

Salah yes, Mane on the other hand has seen his outputs drop off to really average levels over the last 18 months. The risks of unsuccessfully replacing him are therefore significantly more manageable than those around replacing Suarez for example
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:56:54 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Henderson, Milner, Gomez, Firmino, Wijnaldum, Mane, Matip, Robertson and the likes have also participated in our success, and they were all signed with a certain dose of risk. Like I said, we need to role the dice more often, since it is our only chance of beating Man City to the title ...

Henderson and Gomez were signed under different regimes and Milner was not a gamble at all. Nor was Mane.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:05:09 am
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:52:16 pm
Every signing is a dice roll, yes most work out but not all do.

That is the chance you take.

Yup, and that is why I think that we should roll the dice more often. Not every signing must be 100% confirmed by the computer. Maybe the rare £50+ million signings, but we seem to have stopped taking risks on mid price range players like Firmino and Mane, free agents like Milner and Matip, or weird projects like Robertson. There needs to be higher turnover of fresh blood every season. Ideally, 3 signings in the summer and 1 signing in January should be enough for that. But, we are not doing it anymore ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:13:45 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:09 am
Yup, and that is why I think that we should roll the dice more often. Not every signing must be 100% confirmed by the computer. Maybe the rare £50+ million signings, but we seem to have stopped taking risks on mid price range players like Firmino and Mane, free agents like Milner and Matip, or weird projects like Robertson. There needs to be higher turnover of fresh blood every season. Ideally, 3 signings in the summer and 1 signing in January should be enough for that. But, we are not doing it anymore ...

4 new signings a season, how the hell can you get a settled squad doing that.

Thats FIFA stuff to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:40:14 am
We're not doing these number of signings because our squad is at a high level.  This isn't 2015/16.  Here's the team for Klopp's first game:
-Mignolet, Clyne, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno, Milner, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Lallana, Origi; subs:  Bodgan, Toure, Randall, Allen, Teixeira, Ibe, Sinclair (I assume Hendo, Ings, Gomez, Lovren, and Benteke were injured).

This was also pre-Neymar and the inflation of the market.  It doesn't take a raft of 50 million pound signings to upgrade on that squad, does it?  Mid-range players, especially with us being ahead in data, work fine.

Now look at our squad:
-Alisson, TAA, Matip, VVD, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Jota; subs:  Kelleher, Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Milner, Keita, AOC/Curtis/Harvey, Firmino, Origi/Minamino

Which risks are you taking to improve the team other than expensive signings?  Matip on a free is an upgrade on any defender in that 15/16 side (and it proved so).  Who on a free is an upgrade on this team?  Even look at the forwards.  We could use a 5th forward.  But who's coming as a 5th choice that's that good?  Any decent Prem player will cost a fortune.  Elite talents aren't coming here unless it's also fortune.  We could take a punt (like Everton did on Gray or Leicester on Lookman), but are they better than our current options?  Young players take time to settle in anyway.

We've been in a state where our 11 (or match day squad overall) is very strong, and signings have likely to either be depth signings or young players (as in the likes of Elliott and Gordon).  Signing players that improve the squad will cost a high amount unless they have a release clause (like Konate) or they run their contracts down.  There's also the factor of them wanting to come here (Adeyemi going to BVB now may be in his best interest).  The "decent" signings will also cost a lot.  Jarred Bowen's a good player, but West Ham isn't selling for less than 40 unless he's running his contract down.  Same with the likes of Harvey Barnes.  Premier League money is real, and we're not in the place hoping some cheap punt is going to immediately displace Thiago or Mane or something (it's not our 15/16 team anymore; Franck Kessie on a free might walk into that midfield, but he's not walking into ours).

I'm all for refreshing the squad, but before shelling out money everywhere, we still have to deal with the fact that Salah, Mane, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Keita all have contracts expiring in 2023.  There are massive decisions to be made in the next 6 months or so, and I can't see us going for big signings unless we start moving some of these players on.  It's certainly possible we move on one of the midfielders and one of the attackers and bring in a talented midfield and forward this summer, but these decisions need to be made.  We haven't been making big sales at all, but I don't think we can keep everyone together in the next year or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:56:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:05:09 am
Yup, and that is why I think that we should roll the dice more often. Not every signing must be 100% confirmed by the computer. Maybe the rare £50+ million signings, but we seem to have stopped taking risks on mid price range players like Firmino and Mane, free agents like Milner and Matip, or weird projects like Robertson. There needs to be higher turnover of fresh blood every season. Ideally, 3 signings in the summer and 1 signing in January should be enough for that. But, we are not doing it anymore ...

As your team gets better you dont need to take many risks and thats still reminding you of the fact that players like Milner and Mane were not risks at all.

We have done our best work buying sure things and thats what we have to continue to do. The trick is how you do that with little money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:20:30 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:56:06 am
As your team gets better you dont need to take many risks and thats still reminding you of the fact that players like Milner and Mane were not risks at all.

We have done our best work buying sure things and thats what we have to continue to do. The trick is how you do that with little money.
I don't think that we've always bought players associated with no risk. Van Dijk was a great defender but he reached new levels with us. Ali too was good at Roma after he broke through, but he reached new levels with us. Salah... (I rest my case.) The same can be said of Mane, Bobby, Fabinho, Diogo, never mind Robbo. It's true that we buy players that we think will work in our system after heavy data scrutiny, but sometimes they don't. Keita comes to mind right away, and people always argue that Minamino has been a bank deposit. I think what separate us from the rest of the world are two things: (1) that our transfer market failures are far fewer than those of other teams, and (2) that some of those signings excelled well beyond foreseeable levels - Robbo, Salah, and Jota. (One could argue that Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Kostas and Thiago have reached expected high levels.)

What is common in all of the above cases though is that we never went for the finished article, and the prime targets were a surprise for most. Yet we still go on wishing and predicting that we will sign one of those. The only current top player who could both reach new levels and elevate us is arguably Haaland, but that c*nt agent of his...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:36:18 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:20:30 am
I don't think that we've always bought players associated with no risk. Van Dijk was a great defender but he reached new levels with us. Ali too was good at Roma after he broke through, but he reached new levels with us. Salah... (I rest my case.) The same can be said of Mane, Bobby, Fabinho, Diogo, never mind Robbo. It's true that we buy players that we think will work in our system after heavy data scrutiny, but sometimes they don't. Keita comes to mind right away, and people always argue that Minamino has been a bank deposit. I think what separate us from the rest of the world are two things: (1) that our transfer market failures are far fewer than those of other teams, and (2) that some of those signings excelled well beyond foreseeable levels - Robbo, Salah, and Jota. (One could argue that Van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson, Kostas and Thiago have reached expected high levels.)

What is common in all of the above cases though is that we never went for the finished article, and the prime targets were a surprise for most. Yet we still go on wishing and predicting that we will sign one of those. The only current top player who could both reach new levels and elevate us is arguably Haaland, but that c*nt agent of his...

I disagree. Salah may have become even more amazing with us, but his numbers at Fiorentina and then Roma were of one of the best attackers in Europe. He was on another season of double figures in goalscoring and he was an absolute no brainer as a signing.

Van Dijk was easily one of the best centrebacks in England when we signed him. Again, went up another level but his base performance at Saints was pretty high.  I didnt watch Alisson much but heard a lot of reports about him and there were plenty saying he was one of the best keepers in Italy.

Then you have someone like Fabinho who probably was the most established signing. Nearly everyone knew about him and he was tipped as one of the best in his position for a fair while for Monaco.

I do agree with your premise that they have all improved under us but they still to me remain risk free signings when we bought them, especially when you consider the fees we paid and quite clearly we only pay that much when we are sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:12:35 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:36:18 am
I disagree. Salah may have become even more amazing with us, but his numbers at Fiorentina and then Roma were of one of the best attackers in Europe. He was on another season of double figures in goalscoring and he was an absolute no brainer as a signing.

Van Dijk was easily one of the best centrebacks in England when we signed him. Again, went up another level but his base performance at Saints was pretty high.  I didnt watch Alisson much but heard a lot of reports about him and there were plenty saying he was one of the best keepers in Italy.

Then you have someone like Fabinho who probably was the most established signing. Nearly everyone knew about him and he was tipped as one of the best in his position for a fair while for Monaco.

I do agree with your premise that they have all improved under us but they still to me remain risk free signings when we bought them, especially when you consider the fees we paid and quite clearly we only pay that much when we are sure.
Maybe I'm not using the right words, but we are not disagreeing by much. :)

Van Dijk and Salah were pretty damn good when we bought them, they did post good numbers in the seasons prior, but they were not the players they became here. Their valuation by their former clubs says so (in hindsight that's ridiculous, right?). Van Dijk's price tag would have been even lower had it not been for the summer tapping incident. I'd say that they were excellent players before they joined us and became world-class afterwards. Same with quite a few others. I'd include Suarez and Coutinho in that mold. So, I agree that we see our signings as low-risk players (maybe not quite no-risk, but I'm not gonna split hairs). The point is though, every club sees their signings as low-risk, yet 50% of them fail. That's where we are head and shoulders above anyone else, bar the RB clubs maybe, or Salzburg in particular.

As for Alisson, He had a season at Roma, the last one, in which he was good, I think he was behind Shczechny (sp?) when he went there. It's hard to judge a young keeper on one season (re: Martinez on loan at Villa). And wasn't Fabinho just moved from RB to midfield at Monaco? I could be wrong but I seem to recall something along those lines. He played RB for Brazil for sure when we signed him. So, his Liverpool role was new to him and even being a seasoned player, it's hard to foresee how he would adapt. And again, he wasn't valued all that high by his club, nor did he have other suitors, if I recall (mind-boggling in hindsight).

I think that we tend to go for nearly-finished-article players, but never for the finished article. This lowers risk and we could afford it (as opposed to RB Salzburg who have to take much more risk.) By this logic, Haaland would fit the bill, but Mbappe I don't think so. I still think we'd go for a player no one here expects at this time. Except the regular characters here. :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:01:26 am
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:13:45 am
4 new signings a season, how the hell can you get a settled squad doing that.

Thats FIFA stuff to be honest.

Replacing 4 out of 23 players per season is not much. In fact, it is required if you want to maintain the high level of quality ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:18:59 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:22:41 am
Liverpool doesn't buy big signing from non power 5 leagues. Most have Been Germany/Italy/PL. Fabinho was French league but dominated in the CL too.
Had 2 lower risk signing from Austria and Greece but those players played well in CL and was more more adding to squad.

https://fbref.com/en/players/4a1a9578/Luis-Fernando-Diaz
Also his stats profile looks like dribbling type winger. Having Traore/Zaha in comparisons makes me think Liverpool would not go after that

I completely agree, would much rather Nkunku who may cost more but is a much more complete player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:45:51 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:18:59 am
I completely agree, would much rather Nkunku who may cost more but is a much more complete player.

I think that Nkunku is a very realistic possibility, especially if his reported 40 million release clause in the summer is true ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:14:34 am
So what do we do in this transfer window. Do we stick or do we dip our feet in and pick up a player? Interesting one really given AFCON and albeit whilst its only a few games that those players participating will miss for us, its the impact of playing in a national competitive tournament which cant be accounted for. Also god forbid if any of those players going suffer injuries.

Stating the obvious with the above - but possibly worth considering.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:37:01 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 10:14:34 am
So what do we do in this transfer window. Do we stick or do we dip our feet in and pick up a player? Interesting one really given AFCON and albeit whilst its only a few games that those players participating will miss for us, its the impact of playing in a national competitive tournament which cant be accounted for. Also god forbid if any of those players going suffer injuries.

Stating the obvious with the above - but possibly worth considering.
We wont be signing anyone. Origi Firmino and Jota will be the forwards during Afcon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:22:37 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 10:14:34 am
So what do we do in this transfer window. Do we stick or do we dip our feet in and pick up a player? Interesting one really given AFCON and albeit whilst its only a few games that those players participating will miss for us, its the impact of playing in a national competitive tournament which cant be accounted for. Also god forbid if any of those players going suffer injuries.

Stating the obvious with the above - but possibly worth considering.
I find it frustrating that two years ago Lovren left. He was missed during the following campaign, but not replaced until the following sumner. During that summer we replaced Lovren with Konate and that was it. At the same time Wijnaldum left and he was not replaced. Although this season was very good indeed compared to last, still the points that were dropped were when Liverpool were light in midfield, in particular against Spurs. No doubt FSG will wait until the summer to replace him again. Those who defend that decision typically make two arguments: 1] balancing of the books 2] youth will replace. Balancing the books is fine, but that is a Tory mindset from the 1890s, borrowing should be an option when required. As to the youth, despite all the talk and promise, TAA is still the only regular to have come through the ranks in Klopp's tenure as manager. Elliott and Jones still might prove good enough, but are unknowns. Interestingly Mark Lawrence was on the radio the other day saying Morton was a fine player, but he expected him not to make it. In other words, bringing in players like Konate is still the best option to fill gaps. And the gap, currently, is in the middle of the park.

And there is the frustration, because I suspect fuck all will happen again this winter. The usual voices will accuse those who want more of playing Fifa too much and complaining about wages and Liverpool not being mega rich. There is truth to the latter point, but at least replacing core squad members should be an option. But  most likely nothing will occur, Liverpool will finish top four, the summer will come, Wijnaldum will be replaced, another player will leave and will not be replaced until the following year. And the squad will still be short. Again. The fact is FSG have no incentive to spend big. They know LFC can't compete with Chelsea and City, so they don't bother trying. LFC have won a league and a CL, and the owners are satiated (largely because, in truth, so are the fans). They can be miserly because they only need Klopp to finish top 4. I guaranteee if Liverpool hadn't finished in side the top four last year then spending would have occurred at a much higher level during the summer. That is where the mindset is at. Spend enough to keep LFC near the top and cross the fingers in the hopes Klopp can miracle another league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:24:31 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:37:01 am
We wont be signing anyone. Origi Firmino and Jota will be the forwards during Afcon.

Yeah. I'd agree with this. Our fixtures are relatively kind in that period. Klopp will have faith in the above with Minamino and OX as back up.

In the summer we need to get more firepower in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:38:27 am
Wijanldum was replaced by a combination of Thiago, Jones and Elliott. I don't know why it would need to be in the same window to count, but for me it was quite obvious Thiago was coming into replace Wijanldum, who was already set on leaving and probably would have that summer if we'd got an acceptable offer. We don't need a Wijanldum replacement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:56:37 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:38:27 am
Wijanldum was replaced by a combination of Thiago, Jones and Elliott. I don't know why it would need to be in the same window to count, but for me it was quite obvious Thiago was coming into replace Wijanldum, who was already set on leaving and probably would have that summer if we'd got an acceptable offer. We don't need a Wijanldum replacement.

I think we do need another midfielder.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:03:19 pm
So do I. Think we could do with a much more reliable version of Naby Keita. I also think we could do with someone who could do Fabinho's job when he's not available, without a huge drop-off in quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:07:07 pm
We have loads of midfielders but it doesn't feel like our midfield is particularly great unless it's Thiago and Fab together or Keita is at his best and how many times a season does that happen? There's defo room for a top quality option but it has to be top quality, there's no point in decent, we've got loads of that.

That and Sadio competition/replacement are two musts this summer.
