I think there is merit in the argument that one of Sadio or Mo will be sold, based on who signs a new deal. Presumably we would rather Mo signed a new deal but I canít see both going down to the wire in running down their deals, and I canít see the club giving both a bumper new deal to then get old on our pitch.



Itís unpalatable to say, but I think one or the other will be sold in summer. No info, just my take on it. And the money will be used to sign probably two young strikers/wingers, e.g. David and Doku, a couple of that sort of profile.



Then if we can use our usual budget to sign the best young midfielder we can, to start to future proof that area of the pitch, a new cycle will start to emerge.