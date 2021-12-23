« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 467282 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10360 on: December 23, 2021, 03:24:39 pm »
Whatever he costs will be 'a lot' regardless.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10361 on: December 23, 2021, 03:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2021, 03:16:58 pm
He won't cost "a lot" and they won't even break even on the fee. He was signed for over 100 million.
In my head they'd paid like £60m then the rest in a mixture of instalments and add ons that probably wouldn't be activated. I had no clue they paid his full release clause amount, they paid 30m up front and are currently about 30m into the additional 96m they owed on top of the initial payment. So 126m total, which actually is more than his buyout was. I'm assuming they agreed to pay more so that they didn't have to pay the 120m in one hit.

So essentially, they paid £25m up front, have paid another £25m and owe Benfica a further £55m. You can maybe see, based off the inconsistency he's shown, why Atleti might want to shed everything they still owe to Benfica and recoup a little against what they paid. He'd certainly fetch £55m, but there's no way they're ever going to break even on him.

He's a lovely player to watch, the issue is, they paid a fee as if he was already a world-class superstar, when the reality was he was a very talented kid who needed 3-4 years to develop fully.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10362 on: December 23, 2021, 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 23, 2021, 03:16:58 pm
He won't cost "a lot" and they won't even break even on the fee. He was signed for over 100 million.

Surely he will? Wouldnt we be expecting something around or above £60-70m? Plus he will be on well over £100k a week. He would easily become one of our most expensive transfers ever.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10363 on: December 23, 2021, 03:46:37 pm »
You think 60-70 million is a lot for someone who would be in our lineup for the next decade?  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10364 on: December 23, 2021, 04:01:49 pm »
Would be nice to get an attacker in the first week of Jan, between the sales of Origi and Nat we could raise a decent amount. So far based on the rumour mill we are considering Adeyemi, Bowen, and Diaz. I have to say I am warming up to Bowen a bit more but Adeyemi would be a really good signing for us.

Nkunku is another name being mentioned but I don't really see how he would be useful to us seeing as he's only become a goal threat since he was moved to the #10 position, something we are unlikely to do
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10365 on: December 23, 2021, 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on December 23, 2021, 04:01:49 pm
Would be nice to get an attacker in the first week of Jan, between the sales of Origi and Nat we could raise a decent amount.

Origi is out of contract in the summer, I'd be amazed if we got a penny for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10366 on: December 23, 2021, 04:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 23, 2021, 04:08:20 pm
Origi is out of contract in the summer, I'd be amazed if we got a penny for him.
I thought he still had 2 seasons left
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10367 on: December 23, 2021, 05:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 23, 2021, 04:08:20 pm
Origi is out of contract in the summer, I'd be amazed if we got a penny for him.

There seems to be a fair amount of conflicting info around Origi's situation but James Pearce said in August that it runs to 2024 .Transfermarkt says it expires in 2022, but that there is an option for us to extend - maybe it's a two-year option hence the club saying he's here till 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10368 on: December 23, 2021, 05:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 23, 2021, 05:00:31 pm
There seems to be a fair amount of conflicting info around Origi's situation but James Pearce said in August that it runs to 2024 .Transfermarkt says it expires in 2022, but that there is an option for us to extend - maybe it's a two-year option hence the club saying he's here till 2024.

Transfermarkt is a great site, but not that reliable for contracts.

Origi signed a new contract in 2019 I think?  I would be inclined to believe it is till 2024.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10369 on: December 23, 2021, 08:21:41 pm »
No real credible links are there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10370 on: December 23, 2021, 09:22:38 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 23, 2021, 08:21:41 pm
No real credible links are there?

Think it's the same situation as the past summer window where unless Origi or Minamino are moving then there really isn't anything to be done. I'd guess we'll continue to just throw money at the best U18's that don't want to sign with their current club in the meantime. We signed a Newcastle kid this past summer right?  This summer Milner will be moving on one way or another plus you figure one of Mane or Firmino will probably go so there should be more of a need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10371 on: December 24, 2021, 01:05:28 am »
Maddison would like to play more games at Anfield by the sounds of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10372 on: December 24, 2021, 07:56:09 am »
Quote from: amir87 on December 24, 2021, 01:05:28 am
Maddison would like to play more games at Anfield by the sounds of it.

Well lucky for him Leicester are yet to play at Anfield this season in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10373 on: December 24, 2021, 08:41:01 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 23, 2021, 09:22:38 pm
Think it's the same situation as the past summer window where unless Origi or Minamino are moving then there really isn't anything to be done. I'd guess we'll continue to just throw money at the best U18's that don't want to sign with their current club in the meantime. We signed a Newcastle kid this past summer right?  This summer Milner will be moving on one way or another plus you figure one of Mane or Firmino will probably go so there should be more of a need.

Lee Clarkes son, yeah - amazing how theyre committing to bringing the prospects through really isnt it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10374 on: December 24, 2021, 08:49:47 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10375 on: December 24, 2021, 09:58:55 am »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 24, 2021, 08:41:01 am
Lee Clarkes son, yeah - amazing how theyre committing to bringing the prospects through really isnt it?
It also huge money saver. If Kaide works out along with one other young Mf with Morton that a lot of money saved and allows to have depth/Stars with the ability go big in the transfer market were you need guys.
It is great they are trying to get the top young players and say we will want to give you a chance to make it with the first team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10376 on: December 24, 2021, 12:44:43 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 23, 2021, 09:22:38 pm
Think it's the same situation as the past summer window where unless Origi or Minamino are moving then there really isn't anything to be done. I'd guess we'll continue to just throw money at the best U18's that don't want to sign with their current club in the meantime. We signed a Newcastle kid this past summer right?  This summer Milner will be moving on one way or another plus you figure one of Mane or Firmino will probably go so there should be more of a need.

Milner will get extended, IMO. He's still contributing massively, I see no real reason why Klopp wouldn't want to give him another one-year deal - maybe with the idea he retires at the end and becomes a coach. Can imagine Klopp likes the idea of Milner on the coaching staff when he departs, to help with continuity and maintaining standards.

Also far from convinced that either Mane or Bobby leave, think we've shown we're happy to allow contracts to be run down and they're still hugely important to our success.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10377 on: December 24, 2021, 02:37:30 pm »
I think the discrepancy over Origis contract is to do with the extension period. I believe we are protected, in terms of retaining some value, as we have an option to extend.

I will be very surprised if he goes in January. He last few appearances he has looked hungry, and he will be a good option to call on as we need depth during AFCON and the general season-long slog.

If we sold Origi in Jan and brought in a young prospect - Adeyemi, David, someone like that - chances are they would offer less than Origi initially, due to not have trained with the squad and not being up to speed.

I expect summer to be the time when we refresh the strikers, and how big we go with incoming will depend an awful lot on what happens with our biggest hitters and signing new deals.

For January I expect Nat Phillips to be sold and thats it. And good luck to him. He came in last season and exceeded all expectations, helping us to knuckle down and finish third in a season with lots of adverse circumstances. Before the season we would have probably sold for a nondisclosed sum, and hed have been playing his football a level down. Instead, he showed the world that he can play, and now I expect there will be Prem suitors, West Ham perhaps, and we will get a decent fee and he will reap the financial rewards of being a Prem footballer. Well played that lad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10378 on: December 24, 2021, 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on December 24, 2021, 02:37:30 pm
I think the discrepancy over Origis contract is to do with the extension period. I believe we are protected, in terms of retaining some value, as we have an option to extend.

I will be very surprised if he goes in January. He last few appearances he has looked hungry, and he will be a good option to call on as we need depth during AFCON and the general season-long slog.

If we sold Origi in Jan and brought in a young prospect - Adeyemi, David, someone like that - chances are they would offer less than Origi initially, due to not have trained with the squad and not being up to speed.

I expect summer to be the time when we refresh the strikers, and how big we go with incoming will depend an awful lot on what happens with our biggest hitters and signing new deals.

For January I expect Nat Phillips to be sold and thats it. And good luck to him. He came in last season and exceeded all expectations, helping us to knuckle down and finish third in a season with lots of adverse circumstances. Before the season we would have probably sold for a nondisclosed sum, and hed have been playing his football a level down. Instead, he showed the world that he can play, and now I expect there will be Prem suitors, West Ham perhaps, and we will get a decent fee and he will reap the financial rewards of being a Prem footballer. Well played that lad.

I think all of that is correct, but we cant decide when we receive good offers for Divock. If one comes in during January, it will be difficult as theres no guarantee that the same money will be on the table come summer. So I dont think its cut and dried, personally reckon wed be willing to sell in January although I dont expect Divock to push for a move so it isnt particularly likely.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10379 on: December 24, 2021, 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: roy ho ho ho! on December 24, 2021, 08:41:01 am
Lee Clarkes son, yeah - amazing how theyre committing to bringing the prospects through really isnt it?

I think with Brexit you really only have two choices; you get the best English youth players you can and hope at minimum they turn into squad players or you pay a premium for the ones that get to a CL playing level.  Considering the competition we'd have for the CL level players and the need to meet squad quotas I think we're making the only real choice we can.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 24, 2021, 12:44:43 pm
Milner will get extended, IMO. He's still contributing massively, I see no real reason why Klopp wouldn't want to give him another one-year deal - maybe with the idea he retires at the end and becomes a coach. Can imagine Klopp likes the idea of Milner on the coaching staff when he departs, to help with continuity and maintaining standards.

Also far from convinced that either Mane or Bobby leave, think we've shown we're happy to allow contracts to be run down and they're still hugely important to our success.

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.  I wouldn't call 1000 league minutes a massive contribution.  Personally I would be surprised if we extended Milner and it would almost feel like a reward for what he's done and not what he will do.

For Mane or Firmino, I think it's clear that whether it be Covid or other factors the club has changed from briefing the squad would be turned over before Klopp left to now where I think they'll keep almost everyone together until Klopp leaves.  So I agree that the odds are probably as good if not better that they will stay vs. leave.  With that said a lot of our financial success was started by selling well and if Europe starts rebounding or PSG comes knocking after losing Mbappe we would be fools not to listen.  Especially as I can't see us extending them if we do finally extend Salah so the players themselves might want it as the longer they wait the worse their next contract will probably look.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10380 on: December 24, 2021, 07:59:14 pm »
Quote
Neco Williams is expected to move in search of more regular game time in the next year or so. Liverpool would listen to offers on the basis they have high hopes for youngster Conor Bradley, who has kicked on impressively over the past 12 months. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10381 on: December 24, 2021, 08:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 24, 2021, 06:54:01 pm
I wouldn't call 1000 league minutes a massive contribution. 

Milner's contribution at the Club will be extending well beyond the number of minutes he plays. He's a leader and obviously ultra professional, plus helps with our homegrown quota. I reckon we will offer him an extension, and the decision will then ultimately be up to him as to how he wants to spend the last few years of his career.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10382 on: December 24, 2021, 10:34:39 pm »
I wouldn't mind us selling Phillips and signing Zakaria on the cheap in January (only 6 months left on his contract). He is a 6'3" defensive midfielder who can also play as a central defender or as a central midfielder ...

https://youtu.be/3QdDyWRb0yg
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10383 on: December 24, 2021, 11:21:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 24, 2021, 10:34:39 pm
I wouldn't mind us selling Phillips and signing Zakaria on the cheap in January (only 6 months left on his contract). He is a 6'3" defensive midfielder who can also play as a central defender or as a central midfielder ...

https://youtu.be/3QdDyWRb0yg

https://theathletic.com/3011140/2021/12/23/liverpool-transfer-mailbag-coutinho-loan-unlikely-and-everyone-knows-what-the-biggest-signing-would-be/?source=user_shared_article

Quote
Anything in the Denis Zakaria links? Would he come in January or at the end of the season? (Keshav G)

Hes been scouted but I dont think its gone any further. There are a lot of clubs keen on him, especially as hes out of contract at Borussia Monchengladbach next summer. I certainly cant see Liverpool buying him in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10384 on: Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm »
1000 minutes is about 60% of all the minutes in the league, which is quite a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10385 on: Yesterday at 07:44:15 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
1000 minutes is about 60% of all the minutes in the league, which is quite a lot.

It's actually 34% of all available league minutes. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10386 on: Today at 01:12:54 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on December 24, 2021, 11:21:42 pm
https://theathletic.com/3011140/2021/12/23/liverpool-transfer-mailbag-coutinho-loan-unlikely-and-everyone-knows-what-the-biggest-signing-would-be/?source=user_shared_article

Well, the German sources are suggesting that he is available for as little as 7 million in January, so I won't be shocked if we pay that and get him, especially if Klopp really wants him. Getting him on the free in the summer would be difficult, especially since Bayern, Juventus and Barcelona are also after him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10387 on: Today at 01:18:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:12:54 am
Well, the German sources are suggesting that he is available for as little as 7 million in January, so I won't be shocked if we pay that and get him, especially if Klopp really wants him. Getting him on the free in the summer would be difficult, especially since Bayern, Juventus and Barcelona are also after him ...

I dont disagree, I think he would be a terrific addition to the squad. At the end of the day Zakaria pretty much has his pick of clubs and if we brought him in during January thatd be good business.
