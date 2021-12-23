Lee Clarkes son, yeah - amazing how theyre committing to bringing the prospects through really isnt it?



Milner will get extended, IMO. He's still contributing massively, I see no real reason why Klopp wouldn't want to give him another one-year deal - maybe with the idea he retires at the end and becomes a coach. Can imagine Klopp likes the idea of Milner on the coaching staff when he departs, to help with continuity and maintaining standards.



Also far from convinced that either Mane or Bobby leave, think we've shown we're happy to allow contracts to be run down and they're still hugely important to our success.



I think with Brexit you really only have two choices; you get the best English youth players you can and hope at minimum they turn into squad players or you pay a premium for the ones that get to a CL playing level. Considering the competition we'd have for the CL level players and the need to meet squad quotas I think we're making the only real choice we can.Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I wouldn't call 1000 league minutes a massive contribution. Personally I would be surprised if we extended Milner and it would almost feel like a reward for what he's done and not what he will do.For Mane or Firmino, I think it's clear that whether it be Covid or other factors the club has changed from briefing the squad would be turned over before Klopp left to now where I think they'll keep almost everyone together until Klopp leaves. So I agree that the odds are probably as good if not better that they will stay vs. leave. With that said a lot of our financial success was started by selling well and if Europe starts rebounding or PSG comes knocking after losing Mbappe we would be fools not to listen. Especially as I can't see us extending them if we do finally extend Salah so the players themselves might want it as the longer they wait the worse their next contract will probably look.