Some serious Origi recency bias going on in here



Agree. Fact is Origi has been a first choice forward for 3 seasons in his career to date, and those were for a fairly average Lille team and an improving but average Liverpool team (16-17).When he has been first choice, he's scored a total of 36 goals in 122. So a bit over 1 in 4. Not exactly numbers to get your pulse racing.Since then he's had some absolutely monster moments that have rightly secured his legend status, but to a potential new employer?I don't think too many top tier clubs would be looking at him as a first or second option off the bench. Equally, I don't think too many mid-sized clubs would be looking to spend 15-20m for him to lead their line because actually, he's never really delivered as the leader of the attack. It's just a big gamble (particularly as the sport recovers from COVID and with potentially more empty stadium games on the way) on a guy that's been the textbook definition of streaky.