Yea, Coaching overall setup philosophy is unlikely to change much when Klopp Contract expires. I would understand from the player side the concern, but I can see Liverpool selling the development path with hm.
There are other factors involved. Typically he plays on the right side of the midfield trio, which in Liverpool team is going to be occupied by Harvey Elliott. Would he be given by the club a fair competition against the rising star of the English football? Or against Curtis-Jones, a local boy and another star in the making?
Some Casper's stats (source below): the most dribbles per 90 in the Polish Ekstraklasa, making 9.01 per 90 with 61.54 per cent success rate (Wyscout). Only four players in Europe's 31 main top-flight leagues, who have averaged at least nine dribbles per 90, have a better success rate Adama Traoré (70.86 per cent), Mohamed Daramy (62.5 per cent), Rayan Cherki (62.24 per cent) and Kingsley Coman (61.6 per cent).
He also ranks the second-highest in the league for progressive runs per 90, averaging 3.82 this average is also the highest for under-21 central midfielders in the 31 main top-flight divisions in Europe. He averages 7.31 defensive duels per 90 and succeeds in 63.3 per cent of them, making 2.41 interceptions on average and 4.17 recoveries.
https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-bellingham-premier-league-22486940