There are other factors involved. Typically he plays on the right side of the midfield trio, which in Liverpool team is going to be occupied by Harvey Elliott. Would he be given by the club a fair competition against the rising star of the English football? Or against Curtis-Jones, a local boy and another star in the making?



Some Casper's stats (source below): the most dribbles per 90 in the Polish Ekstraklasa, making 9.01 per 90 with 61.54 per cent success rate (Wyscout). Only four players in Europe's 31 main top-flight leagues, who have averaged at least nine dribbles per 90, have a better success rate  Adama Traoré (70.86 per cent), Mohamed Daramy (62.5 per cent), Rayan Cherki (62.24 per cent) and Kingsley Coman (61.6 per cent).



He also ranks the second-highest in the league for progressive runs per 90, averaging 3.82  this average is also the highest for under-21 central midfielders in the 31 main top-flight divisions in Europe. He averages 7.31 defensive duels per 90 and succeeds in 63.3 per cent of them, making 2.41 interceptions on average and 4.17 recoveries.



With how busy Liverpool schedule is normally Midfield is a very rotated spot. Elliott going to have a chance to get that role when he comes back, He was brought in as a Forward, I don't know if he moves more with his skill set. Jones I feel like is being groomed to take over for Thiago role more then 10. Keita can play both sides(not clear if he getting a renewal), Ox is unlikely to get a renewal, Henderson going to get Milnered at some point.I can understand his concern as there a lot of talent there but learning and competing with top players for a spot that is very demanding physically, and is constantly subbed and rotated, if he good enough he will find playing time. Also with how high his goals per 90 is right now it possible he could learn the false 9 spot too.Also Liverpool has a super talented 17 year old who supposed to come though in Kaide Gordon but he looks more somebody who fits Salah's role.