LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:03:00 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 04:02:13 pm
Michael Edwards is going to welcome him to the new club in a few months.

A few you say... he's ours then!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:07:27 pm
Not necessary.  :( :(
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:19:50 pm
Isak is just another example where youth development isn't a science, yearly improvement isn't guaranteed and what can look like a leap may be a flash in the pan.  It also explains why LFC now focuses more on the 23-25 age when making transfers instead of the 18-21 range.  Unless Isak turns it on in the 2nd half of the season you'd want to get him for more like £20-30m than the £50m+ that Sociedad would want.  Kind of why I'm sticking with what I said months ago in that we should have kept Awoniyi in that we already had him and he profiles just as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:28:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:49:56 pm
We want £15m for Nat Phillips, says James Pearce. Says that several Premier League clubs have registered interest.
Give it to Mo as a signing bonus and get him that new contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:37:58 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:14:38 pm
When I say content, the caveat is that we get him at a reasonable price for his output and achievement, which £70m is patently not. I'd be surprised and shocked if we would spend anywhere near that, I think he's a good signing at like £40m but that ship has sailed.

Having said that, £50m+ for Isak doesn't seem bad.

I can see enough to want to sign him because Klopp and his team can really improve players a lot but the risk at £40M is still high, he might be one of those who surprises us because hes better than what we can see-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:16:34 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:28:19 pm
Give it to Mo as a signing bonus and get him that new contract.

If Mo Salah wants 400k our week then the potential 15M from Phillips would pay him for about 38 weeks. Just 30 weeks if he wants 500k p/w.

15M spread over a 4 year contract is about 70k p/w.

400k p/w is about 80M over 4 years. 500k p/w is over 100M over 4 years.

Numbers are mind boggling when you think about them

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
I'm a fan so you don't need to convince me, but a player and his agent. I can't say how viable is the learning path offered by the club. I can't say how much young player's are worth at the current market either. Anyway the latter refers to the parent club's willingness to sell and it seems that in this regard Liverpool is the current leader.

The problem I notice, however, is the fact the Klopp's contract is going to expire in 2024, thus it may be more and more difficult to convince young players that he will take long term charge and personal responsibility over their playing time and professional development.
Yea, Coaching overall setup philosophy is unlikely to change much when Klopp Contract expires. I would understand from the player side the concern, but I can see Liverpool selling the development path with hm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 03:51:11 pm
Its gone awfully quiet around Mbappe, hasn't it? Loads of talk in the summer but nothing now when, like you say, we are days out from him being able to sign a pre-contract

Real Madrid are trying to be respectful to their Round of 16 opponents by keeping the Mbappé talk out of the media.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:48:53 am
Saw Klopp hugging Almiron as the teams came back after half time


Lads...It's On!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:57:01 am
I wonder what effect Omicron will have for the January window.

Some teams may be hesitant to move a player out if they don't have a cert replacement ready to sign, whole others may want to move fast to fill gaps that suddenly appear in their squad due to illness.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:58:24 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:57:01 am
I wonder what effect Omicron will have for the January window.
We are not signing Omicron
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:59:11 am
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 12:58:24 am
We are not signing Omicron
Don't think we need to, he's already in the squad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:18:48 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:14:58 pm
Yea, Coaching overall setup philosophy is unlikely to change much when Klopp Contract expires. I would understand from the player side the concern, but I can see Liverpool selling the development path with hm.

There are other factors involved. Typically he plays on the right side of the midfield trio, which in Liverpool team is going to be occupied by Harvey Elliott. Would he be given by the club a fair competition against the rising star of the English football? Or against Curtis-Jones, a local boy and another star in the making?

Some Casper's stats (source below): the most dribbles per 90 in the Polish Ekstraklasa, making 9.01 per 90 with 61.54 per cent success rate (Wyscout). Only four players in Europe's 31 main top-flight leagues, who have averaged at least nine dribbles per 90, have a better success rate  Adama Traoré (70.86 per cent), Mohamed Daramy (62.5 per cent), Rayan Cherki (62.24 per cent) and Kingsley Coman (61.6 per cent).

He also ranks the second-highest in the league for progressive runs per 90, averaging 3.82  this average is also the highest for under-21 central midfielders in the 31 main top-flight divisions in Europe. He averages 7.31 defensive duels per 90 and succeeds in 63.3 per cent of them, making 2.41 interceptions on average and 4.17 recoveries.

Apologies if this website is not allowed on RAWK: https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-bellingham-premier-league-22486940
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:15:03 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:18:48 am
There are other factors involved. Typically he plays on the right side of the midfield trio, which in Liverpool team is going to be occupied by Harvey Elliott. Would he be given by the club a fair competition against the rising star of the English football? Or against Curtis-Jones, a local boy and another star in the making?

Some Casper's stats (source below): the most dribbles per 90 in the Polish Ekstraklasa, making 9.01 per 90 with 61.54 per cent success rate (Wyscout). Only four players in Europe's 31 main top-flight leagues, who have averaged at least nine dribbles per 90, have a better success rate  Adama Traoré (70.86 per cent), Mohamed Daramy (62.5 per cent), Rayan Cherki (62.24 per cent) and Kingsley Coman (61.6 per cent).

He also ranks the second-highest in the league for progressive runs per 90, averaging 3.82  this average is also the highest for under-21 central midfielders in the 31 main top-flight divisions in Europe. He averages 7.31 defensive duels per 90 and succeeds in 63.3 per cent of them, making 2.41 interceptions on average and 4.17 recoveries.

Apologies if this website is not allowed on RAWK: https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-bellingham-premier-league-22486940
With how busy Liverpool schedule is normally Midfield is a very rotated spot. Elliott going to have a chance to get that role when he comes back, He was brought in as a Forward, I don't know if he moves more with his skill set. Jones I feel like is being groomed to take over for Thiago role more then 10. Keita can play both sides(not clear if he getting a renewal), Ox is unlikely to get a renewal, Henderson going to get Milnered at some point.
I can understand his concern as there a lot of talent there but learning and competing with top players for a spot that is very demanding physically, and is constantly subbed and rotated, if he good enough he will find playing time. Also with how high his goals per 90 is right now it possible he could learn the false 9 spot too.
Also Liverpool has a super talented 17 year old who supposed to come though in Kaide Gordon but he looks more somebody who fits Salah's role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:03:10 pm
Rather than skating back through 50 pages of posts, can anyone give a precis of hard and soft targets that might arrive in January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:33:42 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Rather than skating back through 50 pages of posts, can anyone give a precis of hard and soft targets that might arrive in January?

As a summary, there are no likely targets in January. Or at least not anyone strongly linked to a move to the club from respectable sources.

Lots of reports of players we are looking at and maybe interested in. You'd expect this since a) we'll be looking at players and b) we'll always get linked to players because it drives interest/clicks.

Any 'soft' links to players pr at least players we are tracking doesn't necessarily mean they are targets for January. Could easily be scoping out potential summer transfer targets.

That would be my take but others may disagree
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:36:03 pm
How's Christoph Baumgartner doing this season?

Both ourselves and United were linked last summer. There were a number of reports suggesting the player didn't want to move in summer 2021 and wanted more time to develop at Hoffenheim.

Wonder if our interest was true and if he's still someone on our radar as a potential signing. Feels like he's more of a  No.10 than anything. Not 100% sure if he's a front 3 option for our system. Maybe an attacking No.8?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:52:59 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Rather than skating back through 50 pages of posts, can anyone give a precis of hard and soft targets that might arrive in January?
We won't sign anyone for the first team squad in January imo. Players will leave eg Phillips probably.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:53:34 pm
Who is the freebie defensive midfielder we were linked with a bit ago?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:54:49 pm
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 02:53:34 pm
Who is the freebie defensive midfielder we were linked with a bit ago?
Zakaria?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:09:20 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:15:46 pm
A strong old biblical name. Sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:25:29 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:36:03 pm
How's Christoph Baumgartner doing this season?

Both ourselves and United were linked last summer. There were a number of reports suggesting the player didn't want to move in summer 2021 and wanted more time to develop at Hoffenheim.

Wonder if our interest was true and if he's still someone on our radar as a potential signing. Feels like he's more of a  No.10 than anything. Not 100% sure if he's a front 3 option for our system. Maybe an attacking No.8?

Not much idea to how hes doing this season, as the only 2 games I think Ive seen them play where vs Freiburg and Mainz, and he didnt play that much in either (45 mins in one, and a short-ish sub apperance in the other).  He missed a few games with injury/covid.  Interestingly (maybe!) he hasnt managed to complete one 90 minutes so far this season. Not sure why, if its tactical or whatever. Hoffenheim are actually having a superb season so far though, so whatever it is - its working!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:59:34 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Rather than skating back through 50 pages of posts, can anyone give a precis of hard and soft targets that might arrive in January?

Hard Targets
Almiron
Joelinton
Bowen

Soft Targets
Mbappe
Haaland
Nkunku
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:03:19 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:59:34 pm
Hard Targets
Almiron
Joelinton
Bowen

Soft Targets
Mbappe
Haaland
Nkunku

LOL  he did say January !!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:33:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:57:01 am
I wonder what effect Omicron will have for the January window.

Some teams may be hesitant to move a player out if they don't have a cert replacement ready to sign, whole others may want to move fast to fill gaps that suddenly appear in their squad due to illness.

It's also the risk to income of potential lost gate revenue.  We make about 3 million a home game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:07:00 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 02:54:49 pm
Zakaria?

Good striker of the ball, swivels well. The hips don't lie.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:10:51 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Rather than skating back through 50 pages of posts, can anyone give a precis of hard and soft targets that might arrive in January?
In brief.

We arent signing anyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:18:12 pm
You've singlehandedly driven down RAWK traffic over the years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:30:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:18:12 pm
You've singlehandedly driven down RAWK traffic over the years.
I have some uses then.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:37:38 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
He is strong for Serie A, but would be eaten alive by defenders in PL. I prefer keeping much cheaper and experienced Origi. He proved in the game against Milan, he would be the best goalscorer of the Serie A and would cost us nothing.

Is it Big Div's career 1 in 5 goal scoring record that gives you the confidence to say something like that?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:46:51 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:47:23 pm
Gavi still not signed his contract.  :D

Quote
Liverpool have taken an interest in Barcelona starlet Gavi, as his contract situation is still not settled with his contract ending in 2023 and a renovation taking a long time. Barcelona DO NOT want to get rid of him. Jürgen Klopp is a big fan.

[@MARCA]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:36:32 pm
Nat out Kacper in.

See you in February.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:49:00 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 07:52:10 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:49:00 pm
Brighton seem to think we're going to outbid them for Kacper Koslowski
https://www.theargus.co.uk/sport/19792004.jurgen-klopps-liverpool-try-outbid-brighton-poland-wondered/?ref=twtrec

They're just quoting the link from Polish press posted earlier in the week. Doesn't sound like anything new.
