« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 449952 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10160 on: Yesterday at 10:02:26 pm »
Quote
Denis Zakaria recently changed agency before the January window as he might look at departing soon from Gladbach. Liverpool are very interested in him, as well as other Premier League clubs who could take him in January for a £10M fee.

[@gladbachlive]
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10161 on: Yesterday at 10:03:36 pm »
 :D

Quote
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are crazy over the signature of Frankie De Jong but everything will depend on the player. Barcelona have placed him on the market as hes one of the few players with big market value.

[@SPORT]
Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,562
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10162 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm
I will be a bit gruff if we don't sign him now.

You be trippin'
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,926
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10163 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:21:23 pm
How do you say 'Welcome to Liverpool' in Polish?

I've got some YouTube videos that need commenting on.
Think its the same in welsh. Hardly any vowels, just loadsa Z's , K's ,J's, P's ,Y's an W's
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:07:11 pm by A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10164 on: Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
Think its the same in welsh. Hardly any vowels, just loadsa Z's , K's ,J's, P's ,Y's an W's

There are more vowels in Polish language than in English.  :wave
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,926
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10165 on: Yesterday at 11:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:21:26 pm
There are more vowels in Polish language than in English.  :wave
You should go on The Chase

 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:24:38 pm
I will be a bit gruff if we don't sign him now.
Troll
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 12:49:27 am »
Gladbach really need the money. I heard that Thuram is available for £15m as well.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,011
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 01:05:19 am »
Quote
Liverpool have asked Atletico Madrid about signing Joao Felix. Atleti are open to the idea of letting him go, even in January, but need a sizeable offer - thats why Simeone is strengthening a lot up front, and could do even more with the money of his sale.

Atletico Madrid chairman Miguel Angel Gil told the players agent Jorge Mendes to bring the money. The official is now waiting for the offers to consider the possibility of a January sale.

[@La_SER]
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 01:34:04 am »
La Cadena Ser is very reliable.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 02:05:30 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:19 am

So on this page alone, Samie, we're signing Zakaria, de Jong and Felix?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 02:09:29 am »
They asked Atletico's President last night about Felix. He said that hes not for sale and that the player himself wants to stay. He sees him as another Agüero in that they backed him from a very young age.
Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,055
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 02:48:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:09:29 am
They asked Atletico's President last night about Felix. He said that he’s not for sale and that the player himself wants to stay. He sees him as another Agüero in that they backed him from a very young age.

So they'll sell him when he's 22-23, the age he's at now? Sound.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 03:18:26 am »
Quote
Manuel Veth
@ManuelVeth

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty had been touring Europe and trained at various clubs & is with #LFC at the moment. Has a ton of talent and will be a star for the #CanMNT. Still too early to tell where he will go. Remember Phonzie also trained for a few clubs before going to #Bayern.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,387
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 04:19:57 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 03:18:26 am


Heard good things about Phonzies mate, Chachi.
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,969
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 04:50:51 am »
Feels so right, can't be wrong
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,903
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #10176 on: Today at 05:00:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:19:57 am
Heard good things about Phonzies mate, Chachi.
Sounds like a bad scheme...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 