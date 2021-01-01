Denis Zakaria recently changed agency before the January window as he might look at departing soon from Gladbach. Liverpool are very interested in him, as well as other Premier League clubs who could take him in January for a £10M fee.[@gladbachlive]
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are crazy over the signature of Frankie De Jong but everything will depend on the player. Barcelona have placed him on the market as hes one of the few players with big market value.[@SPORT]
I will be a bit gruff if we don't sign him now.
How do you say 'Welcome to Liverpool' in Polish?I've got some YouTube videos that need commenting on.
Think its the same in welsh. Hardly any vowels, just loadsa Z's , K's ,J's, P's ,Y's an W's
There are more vowels in Polish language than in English.
Liverpool have asked Atletico Madrid about signing Joao Felix. Atleti are open to the idea of letting him go, even in January, but need a sizeable offer - thats why Simeone is strengthening a lot up front, and could do even more with the money of his sale.Atletico Madrid chairman Miguel Angel Gil told the players agent Jorge Mendes to bring the money. The official is now waiting for the offers to consider the possibility of a January sale.[@La_SER]
They asked Atletico's President last night about Felix. He said that he’s not for sale and that the player himself wants to stay. He sees him as another Agüero in that they backed him from a very young age.
Manuel Veth@ManuelVethJahkeele Marshall-Rutty had been touring Europe and trained at various clubs & is with #LFC at the moment. Has a ton of talent and will be a star for the #CanMNT. Still too early to tell where he will go. Remember Phonzie also trained for a few clubs before going to #Bayern.
