Unfortunately there isn't a 'Harry Maguire' scale for transfers, or every PL club would be making billions from transfers every summer.
I reckon between £10-20 million is about where Nat is, which is brilliant considering where he was a year ago.
I think the main issue for Nat Phillips valuation - is his contract runs out in the summe?
So if we do sell it will be closer to 10M if that.
Same for Origi - But I cannot see I selling Divock this Jan due to AFCON and lack of attacking depth at the club.
Now I could say that - I could see I us selling Taki Minamino in Jan to fund another Jan attacking transfer in.
But I do think we would struggle to get any attacking talent for decent value in Jan sales.
Personally I do not see I spending 60M+ for Felix either
I still think our best transfer business in Jan would be to extend Mo Salah's contract