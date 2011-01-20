Phillips signed a new contract to 2025, which I think was a "thank you" more than anything. Wouldn't be surprised if it has a release clause, actually.



Phillips's deal was only fair as well because he was on a very low wage last season, yet was a major reason we got back in the CL.We were open to offers for him last year but if we didn't sell him it was only right he got a new deal.It was a quiet window in general, but it's surprising other Prem clubs haven't come in for him. He's a monster at the back and as Klopp says he's improved a lot with the ball as well. Obviously the one thing Klopp can't coach is for him to be fast which is why he's not as ideal for our own high line. He's good enough for a lot of Prem teams to start. I'd be happy with him as a back up here, for his own sake he needs a regular game.