Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:04:13 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:57:44 pm
How much did we want in the summer? £15m? Would be strange if we budged on that, considering we gave him a new contract and clubs like West Ham and Newcastle are pretty desperate for a defender right now.

Yeah for me £20m would be more appropriate
Offline royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:06:22 pm
I reckon Klopp wants him to be able to play Sam, yeah.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:09:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:01:19 pm
general question, not aimed at anyone in particular ....

ignoring:
a) what the valuation / bids "might be" or "should be"
and
b) what Nat may want / deserve

do you want the club to move him out?

I don't.  maybe in the summer yeah but not now.

especially seeing today that Matip is rumoured to be coming out of retirement for Cameroon (which may be total BS of course, I just saw the Echo piece a few minutes ago)
Yes. He did well last year and helped us out when we needed it the most, but he is not the type of defender we need and he is at best 5th choice at the moment. It is in our and his best interest to find a move.
Online fucking baubles

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:11:46 pm
Unfortunately there isn't a 'Harry Maguire' scale for transfers, or every PL club would be making billions from transfers every summer.

I reckon between £10-20 million is about where Nat is, which is brilliant considering where he was a year ago.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:25:53 pm
Frankie De Jong's dad has said 5 big clubs have contacted him and the club regarding his son.  :D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:29:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:25:53 pm
Frankie De Jong's dad has said 5 big clubs have contacted him and the club regarding his son.  :D

Okay but what about Frenkie's dad? Has he said anything?  :-X
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:33:22 pm
 ;D

Yeah that guy's dad too.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:49:04 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:06:22 pm
I reckon Klopp wants him to be able to play Sam, yeah.
I fully get the sentiment - I love the bones of the lad - but after last season I want to err on the side of caution.

Take Nat out and we have 4 established CBs
Virgil
Konate
Matip
Joe

An injury to any of them and we're playing musical CBs again, esp if we are moving along in 4 competitions.

Give Nat a big hug and ask him to be patient for a few months .... during which he could end up with more honours than he has already.

Offline dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:52:38 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:11:46 pm
Unfortunately there isn't a 'Harry Maguire' scale for transfers, or every PL club would be making billions from transfers every summer.

I reckon between £10-20 million is about where Nat is, which is brilliant considering where he was a year ago.

I think the main issue for Nat Phillips valuation - is his contract runs out in the summe?
So if we do sell it will be closer to 10M if that.

Same for Origi - But I cannot see I selling Divock this Jan due to AFCON and lack of attacking depth at the club.
Now I could say that - I could see I us selling Taki Minamino in Jan to fund another Jan attacking  transfer in.
But I do think we would struggle to get any attacking talent for decent value in Jan sales.

Personally I do not see I spending 60M+ for Felix either

I still think our best transfer business in Jan would be to extend Mo Salah's contract    8)
Online tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:53:48 pm
Nat signed a new contract in the summer, runs till 2025.
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:53:50 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:52:38 pm
I think the main issue for Nat Phillips valuation - is his contract runs out in the summe?

He signed a new deal until 2025.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:53:57 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:52:38 pm
I think the main issue for Nat Phillips valuation - is his contract runs out in the summe?
So if we do sell it will be closer to 10M if that.

Same for Origi - But I cannot see I selling Divock this Jan due to AFCON and lack of attacking depth at the club.
Now I could say that - I could see I us selling Taki Minamino in Jan to fund another Jan attacking  transfer in.
But I do think we would struggle to get any attacking talent for decent value in Jan sales.

Personally I do not see I spending 60M+ for Felix either

I still think our best transfer business in Jan would be to extend Mo Salah's contract    8)

Phillips signed a new contract to 2025, which I think was a "thank you" more than anything. Wouldn't be surprised if it has a release clause, actually.
Online fucking baubles

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:56:17 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 03:52:38 pm
I think the main issue for Nat Phillips valuation - is his contract runs out in the summe?

Nah he signed a new one, to much consternation on here!

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:49:04 pm
An injury to any of them and we're playing musical CBs again, esp if we are moving along in 4 competitions.

Aye hopefully we can avoid the mess of November when Gomez was injured and we were stuck with Van Dijk and Matip, Van Dijk and Konate or Matip and Konate.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:14:14 pm
Gomez still isn't 100% I think.

it's not long ago that ppl were moaning about Matip being in and out constantly and not being able to handle more than 2 games a week.

I sure as shit wouldn't want to run 3 CBs into the ground for the next few months, regardless of their names..... and equally I don't want to start robbing the midfield again.

I honestly don't get that so many ppl are happy with the idea of letting Nat go.  Like I said, I love the guy but the needs of the club come first.
Online fucking baubles

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:20:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:14:14 pm
Gomez still isn't 100% I think.

it's not long ago that ppl were moaning about Matip being in and out constantly and not being able to handle more than 2 games a week.

I sure as shit wouldn't want to run 3 CBs into the ground for the next few months, regardless of their names..... and equally I don't want to start robbing the midfield again.

I honestly don't get that so many ppl are happy with the idea of letting Nat go.  Like I said, I love the guy but the needs of the club come first.

Nat has played no minutes for us in the league this season, and been on the bench four times out of sixteen. He's played more football in the EFL Trophy for our U23s than he has in any competition other than a dead rubber in Milan.

He's currently a 'nice to have'. Decent PL centreback who seems ok not playing very often. If we sell him its not a big risk, a gamble, leaving ourselves short. Its just selling someone who doesn't play very often for us, so we can potentially spend the money on someone who would.
Online SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:22:34 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 04:20:27 pm
Nat has played no minutes for us in the league this season, and been on the bench four times out of sixteen. He's played more football in the EFL Trophy for our U23s than he has in any competition other than a dead rubber in Milan.

He's currently a 'nice to have'. Decent PL centreback who seems ok not playing very often. If we sell him its not a big risk, a gamble, leaving ourselves short. Its just selling someone who doesn't play very often for us, so we can potentially spend the money on someone who would.
I get all that ..just wouldn't risk it right now.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:02:55 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 04:20:27 pm
Nat has played no minutes for us in the league this season, and been on the bench four times out of sixteen. He's played more football in the EFL Trophy for our U23s than he has in any competition other than a dead rubber in Milan.

He's currently a 'nice to have'. Decent PL centreback who seems ok not playing very often. If we sell him its not a big risk, a gamble, leaving ourselves short. Its just selling someone who doesn't play very often for us, so we can potentially spend the money on someone who would.

Plus his value is pretty much an all-time high. If we don't sell him in January, we aren't going to be able to ask for the same amount after another 6 months of not playing him.

We don't need more than 4 CBs, and there's a difference between them potentially picking up injuries and all being ruled out for the season, which inexplicably happened last year but is very, very, very unlikely to even come close to happening again.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:12:55 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:14:14 pm
Gomez still isn't 100% I think.

it's not long ago that ppl were moaning about Matip being in and out constantly and not being able to handle more than 2 games a week.

I sure as shit wouldn't want to run 3 CBs into the ground for the next few months, regardless of their names..... and equally I don't want to start robbing the midfield again.

I honestly don't get that so many ppl are happy with the idea of letting Nat go.  Like I said, I love the guy but the needs of the club come first.

We didn't know how Matip or Gomez would return. Matip has been fine since his return, with little drop in form or seeming fitness. We also have Konate, who also doesn't have fitness issues. Phillips is a hero. Phillips is not a necessity given the state of our squad.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:39:11 pm
Salah in yet?
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:44:02 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:53:57 pm
Phillips signed a new contract to 2025, which I think was a "thank you" more than anything. Wouldn't be surprised if it has a release clause, actually.

Phillips's deal was only fair as well because he was on a very low wage last season, yet was a major reason we got back in the CL.

We were open to offers for him last year but if we didn't sell him it was only right he got a new deal.

It was a quiet window in general, but it's surprising other Prem clubs haven't come in for him. He's a monster at the back and as Klopp says he's improved a lot with the ball as well. Obviously the one thing Klopp can't coach is for him to be fast which is why he's not as ideal for our own high line. He's good enough for a lot of Prem teams to start. I'd be happy with him as a back up here, for his own sake he needs a regular game.
Online Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:29:00 pm
Hi everybody.

Polish media report again Liverpool's interest in Kacper Kozlowski. Apparently Liverpool is one of the EPL clubs interested in Polish young CM/AM, who shares the births day with Mateusz Musialowski.

According to the 'Super Ekspres' newspaper Liverpool is ready to offer for him more than other English clubs, incl. Brighton and Man City, i.e. 10 mln. The player would stay in his current club till the end of the season.

Link: https://sport.se.pl/pilka-nozna/ekstraklasa/liverpool-chce-kupic-kozlowskiego-wielkie-miliony-w-grze-tylko-u-nas-aa-Yi2D-CiSs-NK95.html

Mandatory youtube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3GiUyNFtEw

Don't kill the messenger. :)
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:30:21 pm
Welcome Polish36.

Casper The Ghost is coming soon?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:33:01 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 06:29:00 pm
Hi everybody.

Polish media report again Liverpool's interest in Kacper Kozlowski. Apparently Liverpool is one of the EPL clubs interested in Polish young CM/AM, who shares the births day with Mateusz Musialowski.

According to the 'Super Ekspres' newspaper Liverpool is ready to offer for him more than other English clubs, incl. Brighton and Man City, i.e. 10 mln. The player would stay in his current club till the end of the season.

Link: https://sport.se.pl/pilka-nozna/ekstraklasa/liverpool-chce-kupic-kozlowskiego-wielkie-miliony-w-grze-tylko-u-nas-aa-Yi2D-CiSs-NK95.html

Mandatory youtube clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3GiUyNFtEw

Don't kill the messenger. :)

Thanks mate. That website is already calling him the GOAT so I say sign him up!
Online Lastrador

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:40:14 pm
