The problem with Danjuma is his lack of defensive output and he's at an age where it's more difficult to teach the art of counter-pressing in a small window of time. His production has been excellent this season, just as it was last season for Bournemouth in the Championship, and prior to his move to England in Belgium.



However, 7 pressures per 90 puts him in the bottom 1% of pressers in all attacking midfielders and wide players across Europe. In fact, you need to go back to him as a teenager at Nijmegen to see him press more than 8 times per 90. To compare, that's less than half of what Coutinho was doing in his worst season for defensive output in a Liverpool shirt, to give some frame of reference.



Can't see it, given he's 25 during the January window and only now completing his second season in a top European League. He actually profiles more like a central striker, given his penalty box touches, his progressives in the final third and his total shots. Villareal are languid at best, so pressing and pressurising the ball carrier are not tenets of their gameplay, but the next least defensively-contributing player in the midfield and attacking unit at Villareal is Samuel Chukwueze, who offers almost double the amount of pressures and over 5 times more output in terms of tackles, interception and blocks.



I just don't see us going for a player who only really does the business going in one direction.