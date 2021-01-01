« previous next »
There's an Echo piece today which says very little, other than that we're keen to add an attacker by next summer with Raphinha and Bowen two of those being scouted.

In more concrete news, they say we'll likely let Karius leave as a free agent in January, even though his contract doesn't expire until the summer.
That means we are definitely not signing either of them.
Like it.

Bowen and Bellingham it is then. Nice Done and dusted.

Close the thread down and we call all go for Mulled Wined and some crisps.
They signed him before signing Messi I believe.  I'm guessing that bringing Messi in likely changed their plans for the year and pushed Gini out to the fringes. 
#WelcomeBowen
You think PSG have plans? They play Football Manager on cheat mode.
Think most people would be very happy if this is how our summer 2022 acquisitions panned out.

I really like Bowen but would put him in a similar boat to Raphinha. Both very good players who could make the next step. But both players would need to show they can score more consistently.

Everything being equal I'd probably edge towards Bowen. Homegrown rule and ability to play in numerous positions would be the main factors. Think he's someone we could play across the front 3 or in a No.8 position on occasions.
Fair point actually. 
I'd be happy with that. Neither are good enough/the right fit for this team.
I think we  Bellingham would be a good signing  - English quota.

I would also seriously look at players linked to Dortmund to replace Haaland -  e.g. Karim Adeyem 40M?
 I believe we should be investing in talented youth like they do.
Darwin Núñez  - Benfica

Danjuma at Villareal -is doing some serious damage and I think would be better bet than Bowen.

One of those to replace Taki Minamino in Jan would  be  fantastic - although I assume that we will go for a big signing in the summer.

let us sign & contract Mo Salah this year or in Jan - far more important that any attacking signing in Jan 2022.
Bowen's underlying numbers have taken a leap this year, albeit we're not even halfway through the season. Still, they don't jump out as a 'must sign', although I've quite enjoyed him when watching West Ham.

Nkunku still looks the obvious attacking signing. Just ridiculous numbers across the board, and incredibly versatile. I have a slight worry about the quality of the Bundesliga, but he's also had a brilliant return in a tough Champions League group which will please the data guys at the club. Almost a year younger than Bowen/Raphinha as well, which helps a little.

Nkunku in summer 2022 is as obvious a signing as Werner in summer 2020. As Werner shows, that doesn't mean it'll actually come to fruition, but I'd be astounded if he wasn't at the top of a list in Edwards' laptop (I still think Werner would have been a great signing for us, even if it's not worked at Chelsea).
Danjuma defensively makes Adama Traore look like Firmino
The problem with Danjuma is his lack of defensive output and he's at an age where it's more difficult to teach the art of counter-pressing in a small window of time. His production has been excellent this season, just as it was last season for Bournemouth in the Championship, and prior to his move to England in Belgium.

However, 7 pressures per 90 puts him in the bottom 1% of pressers in all attacking midfielders and wide players across Europe. In fact, you need to go back to him as a teenager at Nijmegen to see him press more than 8 times per 90. To compare, that's less than half of what Coutinho was doing in his worst season for defensive output in a Liverpool shirt, to give some frame of reference.

Can't see it, given he's 25 during the January window and only now completing his second season in a top European League. He actually profiles more like a central striker, given his penalty box touches, his progressives in the final third and his total shots. Villareal are languid at best, so pressing and pressurising the ball carrier are not tenets of their gameplay, but the next least defensively-contributing player in the midfield and attacking unit at Villareal is Samuel Chukwueze, who offers almost double the amount of pressures and over 5 times more output in terms of tackles, interception and blocks.

I just don't see us going for a player who only really does the business going in one direction.
Whoever we sign will be very well scouted, and there will be a clear plan as to how he will fit and play and so on. With that caveat out of the way, Im not very excited about the Bowen link. Raphina as a maybe for me, but lets see the price.

Prem teams all have money. Apart from contract winding down, theres no reason for teams to let go of their better players unless the buying club makes it worth their while. At that point, a potential canny acquisition from a mid level team starts to cost too much, such that numerous other players come into play for the money. If they are world class like a VVD and you have a need and he is the one, then fine, who can argue with that? But neither Bowen or Raphina are on that sort of level. Good players, but good enough for us? At a value that makes sense?

Bowen and Raphina, how much? £80M for the pair? Maybe even £100M?

With that money Id rather shop in Europe for two attacking players, and theres a very good young group coming through. Off the top of my head Nkunku, Adeyemi, Doku, David, Vlahovic. Several more too. Not wanting to zoom in on the individual, so much as illustrate there is probably better value to be had outside the Prem.
I'd agree with all of that G Richards ^

Bowen feels like adding a Benayoun or a Zenden into the team - a good level Premier League player but in no way exciting or matching the level of what we have, all for a lot more money too. For the prices they'd want, Bowen and Raphinha should be consigned to the maybe pile.
Bowen would likely be about 35-45 million which isn't too bad a price honestly. Raphinia would probably be 60 million minimum which if we think he is the right man for our team and worth that much then fine, but I have my doubts we would reach that conclusion.

I think Bowen is more likely than Raphinia - he seems more value and based on how he currently plays, better suited for our style. Then again both would have to adapt when they get here so who really knows based on what they are like right now
One thing I like about Bowen is that in the championship he has shown that he can score at a healthy rate. Yes the level is not high in the championship but he knows how to get in goal-scoring positions.

His profile is quite similar to Jota's when we signed him.

