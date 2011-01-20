That is what I said though be very way.

Nkunku for 50m.



I think we need a left footer to provide more balance i.e Raphinha. Rather pay 60m for him.





Where would you see Raphinha in our current system?I really like him as a player but have reservations about his fit and output. Hes consistently been a 1 in 4 player in Portugal, France and England. Maybe hed get a jump in production at Liverpool. But our system requires genuine goal threat from the front 3. Everyone else weve bought from for front 3 have shown themselves as someone with the ability to be a regular goalscorer in a Top 5 league or in European competition.Raphinha would be a departure from this. It would be a 60M gamble on someones production making a massive leap. If the club think this is the way to go then thats fine. Equally I think there are genuine reservations, despite his obvious quality, about him contributing consistently in our front 3. Unless you view him as a No.8?