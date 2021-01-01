« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Reply #9880 on: Today at 10:11:45 am
In the summer, I don't think many of us expected the likes of Ox, Taki and Origi to make a massive contribution this season. But they're really playing their part, which is helping make the squad feel that much stronger.

The likely consequence of that though is that there will be offers for them in the summer. That's not to say all of them will leave, but I think there'll be decisions to be made - by us and by them. We're much likelier to see our valuations met, so it'll likely be down to the players. Do they want to stay here and keep a rotation role, or do they want to move somewhere where they'll get more starts? Will be interesting to see.

Anyway, I think we will lose two or three squad players and that means we'll likely have to dip into the market. I do think the ideal would probably be three incomings - a central midfielder, an attacker and someone who can be a bit of a hybrid midfielder/attacker. But obviously that's partially dependent on who leaves.
Reply #9881 on: Today at 10:26:20 am
This is obviously not going to happen but we're 18 months away from having 1 senior forward at the club if we'd be happy to sell Origi and Taki and given the front 3 contract situations. There's definitely a lot of work to be done in those positions in the transfer market and in contract negotiations.
Reply #9882 on: Today at 10:36:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:58:53 pm
Haaland looked way better than both of those and by a good distance. He is on another level.

He wont be a target for us though, no way can we afford him.
Doesn't he have a release clause this summer?
Reply #9883 on: Today at 10:51:45 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:36:53 am
Doesn't he have a release clause this summer?

Apparently so around £65m.

We can afford the fee id say but what Treeless means is the rest of it.

His agent and dad want around £40-50m just to sign so that £65m becomes £110-120m then they say he wants £500-700k a week maybe that is BS but his agent manages Pogba !

Haaland is a brilliant striker but it would be a circus with him here.
Reply #9884 on: Today at 11:00:46 am
Yeah Haaland's release clause is pretty meaningless for the buying club given who his agent is. Whatever is saved on the transfer fee will be negated by what goes on the agent fee, the signing fee and wages.

Won't stop Twitter having a meltdown when he moves to X club for "only" £60 million though.
Reply #9885 on: Today at 12:30:19 pm
Believe people!
Reply #9886 on: Today at 01:31:27 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:11:45 am
Anyway, I think we will lose two or three squad players and that means we'll likely have to dip into the market. I do think the ideal would probably be three incomings - a central midfielder, an attacker and someone who can be a bit of a hybrid midfielder/attacker. But obviously that's partially dependent on who leaves.

Zakaria, Diaz and Nkunku - a man can dream cant he?
