In the summer, I don't think many of us expected the likes of Ox, Taki and Origi to make a massive contribution this season. But they're really playing their part, which is helping make the squad feel that much stronger.



The likely consequence of that though is that there will be offers for them in the summer. That's not to say all of them will leave, but I think there'll be decisions to be made - by us and by them. We're much likelier to see our valuations met, so it'll likely be down to the players. Do they want to stay here and keep a rotation role, or do they want to move somewhere where they'll get more starts? Will be interesting to see.



Anyway, I think we will lose two or three squad players and that means we'll likely have to dip into the market. I do think the ideal would probably be three incomings - a central midfielder, an attacker and someone who can be a bit of a hybrid midfielder/attacker. But obviously that's partially dependent on who leaves.