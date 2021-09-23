« previous next »
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 23, 2021, 09:23:27 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 23, 2021, 06:47:26 pm
I think the issue is the fee may be the smallest portion of the actual cost.  The Athletic's Chelsea correspondent was reporting that in their talks with Raoila over Haaland this summer the total cost is going to be ~£500m over a 5 year contract.  I can't see us ever agreeing to something like that, at least in the near future.  Bellingham won't cost as much sure but I have a feeling it won't be all that much cheaper based on the competition to sign him and for a midfielder that's a huge amount to spend.  Personally I don't see it.
Will Say about Raoila he does use reporters to put out misinformation on stuff. Also dont get why Haaland would go to Chelsea with Lukaku there
Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 23, 2021, 11:23:35 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on September 23, 2021, 09:23:27 pm
Will Say about Raoila he does use reporters to put out misinformation on stuff. Also dont get why Haaland would go to Chelsea with Lukaku there

He wouldn't now.  Just before they went for Lukaku they sounded out Raiola about what it would take to get Haaland.  When you combine transfer fee, agents/dads fees and salary that was approximately the cost to sign him.  Now maybe with a set release clause next summer it won't be as much but even if you're saving £50-70m on transfer fee you're still talking about a huge financial outlay. 
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 23, 2021, 11:25:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September 23, 2021, 11:23:35 pm
He wouldn't now.  Just before they went for Lukaku they sounded out Raiola about what it would take to get Haaland.  When you combine transfer fee, agents/dads fees and salary that was approximately the cost to sign him.  Now maybe with a set release clause next summer it won't be as much but even if you're saving £50-70m on transfer fee you're still talking about a huge financial outlay.
He is going to be expensive for whoever signs him, I don't expect him to end up at Liverpool
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on September 23, 2021, 05:45:40 pm
There are very few players who end up being truly world-class. Players like Messi, Gerrard, Ronaldo etc are rare. But every transfer season you get the new "Next Messi", "Next Gerrard", "Next Ronaldo".  Very few of these players end up living up to the hype. For every Mbappe and Halaand, there are ten Ballotelli's, Kai Havertz, Kepa, Dembele etc.  And if and when these transfers fail they become a big financial burden on the clubs.

Im sorry but lumping Havertz in with that lot is a big reach.

Quote from: lionel_messias on September 23, 2021, 04:50:40 pm
I love how every great young talent Dortmund either bring in or develop "we can't buy them". At some point do we have to say We are Liverpool and we should be buying one or two of Europe's best??????

What the fuck is that supposed to mean? The modern-day Liverpool has moved forward by making clever moves in the transfer market (both in incomings and outgoings) and has competed against nation states to collect prizes, instead of buying new shiny toys. We dont buy players for the sake of buying players.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:10:38 pm
I'm just happy utd didn't get him for £20m
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:10:38 pm
I'm just happy utd didn't get him for £20m


He wouldn't have developed anything like as much by now, possibly harming his entire career development.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:17:21 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on September 23, 2021, 11:25:59 pm
He is going to be expensive for whoever signs him, I don't expect him to end up at Liverpool


I'm hoping Haaland goes to RM (and Mbappe moves to us  ;D)

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:31:03 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm
Im sorry but lumping Havertz in with that lot is a big reach.

What the fuck is that supposed to mean? The modern-day Liverpool has moved forward by making clever moves in the transfer market (both in incomings and outgoings) and has competed against nation states to collect prizes, instead of buying new shiny toys. We dont buy players for the sake of buying players.

Where did I say we should buy players for the sake of buying players??

We have bought players cleverly with an amazing analytics and scouting team, lead by Michael Edwards and his magic laptop.

What I'm saying is when the time is right (and when we still have the best manager in the World) we should be able to make another big splash on a player that is right for us. I strongly disagree with those who always say we can't buy certain players.

Look at Dortmund, Christian Pulisic was "linked" with us. I always thought we might have got him. Didn't happen.
Jadon Sancho. Oh no, we can't sign him, too expensive.

Bellingham. Oh no, we can't sign him. We're in the top 10 list of Richest clubs, have Klopp and are recent League and Champions League winners. But no, we can't sign Jude Bellingham, we will let him go to United or City instead.

I just don't understand that mentality. Surely the reason we spent £75 million on Virgil might apply again in future? I get that we keep our powder dry if the right players are not there but-long term- if we don't sometimes sign more like Alisson and VVD we will inevitably fall behind our rivals - unless our youth signings are the best in the history of the game!
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:46:53 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:31:03 pm
Where did I say we should buy players for the sake of buying players??

We have bought players cleverly with an amazing analytics and scouting team, lead by Michael Edwards and his magic laptop.

What I'm saying is when the time is right (and when we still have the best manager in the World) we should be able to make another big splash on a player that is right for us. I strongly disagree with those who always say we can't buy certain players.

Look at Dortmund, Christian Pulisic was "linked" with us. I always thought we might have got him. Didn't happen.
Jadon Sancho. Oh no, we can't sign him, too expensive.

Bellingham. Oh no, we can't sign him. We're in the top 10 list of Richest clubs, have Klopp and are recent League and Champions League winners. But no, we can't sign Jude Bellingham, we will let him go to United or City instead.

I just don't understand that mentality. Surely the reason we spent £75 million on Virgil might apply again in future? I get that we keep our powder dry if the right players are not there but-long term- if we don't sometimes sign more like Alisson and VVD we will inevitably fall behind our rivals - unless our youth signings are the best in the history of the game!

I think this is the main point of debate. Is now the time right to buy that big player? Probably not given our defence is relatively settled, the big three + Jota in attack and the way Klopp currently constructs our midfield I dont see why a kings ransom would be spent on a midfielder.

We generally dont buy off the top shelf unless theres a desperate need for a hole to be filled (think Alisson, Van Dijk) and go for those players who arent yet proven as an elite-tier player. So until one of the starting XI is on the way out I cant see anything besides transfers in the 30-50m£ range. And its worked pretty well for us thus far.
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 02:59:06 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm
Im sorry but lumping Havertz in with that lot is a big reach.

My point is that people were hyping him up to be Gerrard, Ballack level player.

100million was spent on him. He is still young and can improve. But so far he has not shown he is anywhere near that level.

There are so many players on that list that I can keep on going. Keita, Felix, Depay, Felipe Anderson, Yarmelenko, Kagawa, Gotze etc ect etc.

Point is transfers are complicated, there is no sure thing. Even with players like Mbappe and Halaand, unpredictable thing such as injuries can ruin their careers. Clubs should be cautious when putting down such big fees and salary packages for these hyped up players. Sometimes there is a better risk-reward to be had by signing bunch of cheaper players like Salah or Mane.

Barcelona is a prime example, Coutinho, Dembele, Griezmann were all supposed to "sure things" proven world class players from top leagues. Transfers didn't go as planned, and now the club is a mess.
an fear dearg

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm
Say you spend for talk sake £80m on Bellingham next year or the year after in market value terms how different is that from spending £20m odd in Hendo 10 years ago. Lets be honest Bellingham has the potential to be Stevie G good. At 19/20 you secure a potential world class player for the next decade. He could just as easily be a failure and it would be a departure from our model but .. i dont know but I think a deal like that works.
fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:44:59 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm
Say you spend for talk sake £80m on Bellingham next year or the year after in market value terms how different is that from spending £20m odd in Hendo 10 years ago. Lets be honest Bellingham has the potential to be Stevie G good. At 19/20 you secure a potential world class player for the next decade. He could just as easily be a failure and it would be a departure from our model but .. i dont know but I think a deal like that works.

How on earth could you possibly deduce that from his short career so far...?
Max_powers

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm
Say you spend for talk sake £80m on Bellingham next year or the year after in market value terms how different is that from spending £20m odd in Hendo 10 years ago. Lets be honest Bellingham has the potential to be Stevie G good. At 19/20 you secure a potential world class player for the next decade. He could just as easily be a failure and it would be a departure from our model but .. i dont know but I think a deal like that works.

I don't know if 80 million is the same as 20 million 10 years ago. It's about 1/6th of our annual revenue. Considering ~60% is going to wages, that's a major commitment.

Yes, he can be Stevie G good, but so can so many other players. Bellingham also may turn out to be shite, get injured or just not develop at all. Whats probability you would assign to each of those outcomes.

It's not a football manager game where players develop in a linear fashion. Salah is probably the prime example, there is a lot of talk in the Salah thread now comparing him to the likes of Rush, Kenny, Suarez, Fowler etc. Were you or anyone predicting him to reach those heights when he was struggling at Chelsea in his early 20's.


a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm
Say you spend for talk sake £80m on Bellingham next year or the year after in market value terms how different is that from spending £20m odd in Hendo 10 years ago. Lets be honest Bellingham has the potential to be Stevie G good. At 19/20 you secure a potential world class player for the next decade. He could just as easily be a failure and it would be a departure from our model but .. i dont know but I think a deal like that works.

Thats some level of inflation.
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:56:51 pm
It's not a football manager game where players develop in a linear fashion. Salah is probably the prime example, there is a lot of talk in the Salah thread now comparing him to the likes of Rush, Kenny, Suarez, Fowler etc. Were you or anyone predicting him to reach those heights when he was struggling at Chelsea in his early 20's.
Yeah the analytics guys at LFC who recommended signing him before Chelsea nipped in quicker
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:17:21 pm

I'm hoping Haaland goes to RM (and Mbappe moves to us  ;D)
Given the choice of the two I'd take Haaland, very very rarely does such a complete CF come along, Lewandowski didn't start posting insane numbers until he was about 26 or 27, Haaland is doing it now at 20, and has already been doing it for two years, he's a phenomenon.
Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 04:22:30 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:17:21 pm
Given the choice of the two I'd take Haaland, very very rarely does such a complete CF come along, Lewandowski didn't start posting insane numbers until he was about 26 or 27, Haaland is doing it now at 20, and has already been doing it for two years, he's a phenomenon.

Yeah, think I would too to be honest. Hes exactly what this side currently needs.
Doc Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:59:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:16:06 pm

He wouldn't have developed anything like as much by now, possibly harming his entire career development.

To be honest, I think even at that age he would have been a top striker in the Premier league.
He really does have the whole package potential to be something special, and his mentality seems to be the type that will get him to the top.
Was a relief  that United didn't get him before Dortmund.
Lee-87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:41:37 am
Quote from: Machae on September 21, 2021, 01:52:59 pm
I got excited over Pacheco

I remember at about the same time getting excited over Krisztian Nemeth, Lauri Dalla Valle and one lad we sort of signed but never actually signed Marco Antonio Bueno.

Go on, who just got that "oh fuck, yeah I remember him!" moment?
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:25:31 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 02:59:06 pm
My point is that people were hyping him up to be Gerrard, Ballack level player.

100million was spent on him. He is still young and can improve. But so far he has not shown he is anywhere near that level.

There are so many players on that list that I can keep on going. Keita, Felix, Depay, Felipe Anderson, Yarmelenko, Kagawa, Gotze etc ect etc.

Point is transfers are complicated, there is no sure thing. Even with players like Mbappe and Halaand, unpredictable thing such as injuries can ruin their careers. Clubs should be cautious when putting down such big fees and salary packages for these hyped up players. Sometimes there is a better risk-reward to be had by signing bunch of cheaper players like Salah or Mane.

Barcelona is a prime example, Coutinho, Dembele, Griezmann were all supposed to "sure things" proven world class players from top leagues. Transfers didn't go as planned, and now the club is a mess.

I mean Havertz is only 22 and is coming off a season where he scored the winner in the biggest game in club football so hes doing relatively well and has time on his side to become that Ballack-lite player. Theres a reason he went to Chelsea given they were pretty much the only club that could feasibly pay 100m in a Covid-affected window for him.

Goetze is another who has still had a very good career, he scored the winner in a World Cup final and won a fair bit with Dortmund and Bayern before health issues derailed his career.

But I do agree with your larger point that big transfers are far from guaranteed to be large successes and fans clamouring for big names for big amounts should be aware of this. Going for the players below that proven tier has worked very well, as per the examples youve cited that have generally worked out very well for us. I hope thats the market we continue to shop in until a massive hole in the team opens up at a key position.
