Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 349747 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8720 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:47:26 pm
I think the issue is the fee may be the smallest portion of the actual cost.  The Athletic's Chelsea correspondent was reporting that in their talks with Raoila over Haaland this summer the total cost is going to be ~£500m over a 5 year contract.  I can't see us ever agreeing to something like that, at least in the near future.  Bellingham won't cost as much sure but I have a feeling it won't be all that much cheaper based on the competition to sign him and for a midfielder that's a huge amount to spend.  Personally I don't see it.
Will Say about Raoila he does use reporters to put out misinformation on stuff. Also dont get why Haaland would go to Chelsea with Lukaku there
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8721 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
Will Say about Raoila he does use reporters to put out misinformation on stuff. Also dont get why Haaland would go to Chelsea with Lukaku there

He wouldn't now.  Just before they went for Lukaku they sounded out Raiola about what it would take to get Haaland.  When you combine transfer fee, agents/dads fees and salary that was approximately the cost to sign him.  Now maybe with a set release clause next summer it won't be as much but even if you're saving £50-70m on transfer fee you're still talking about a huge financial outlay. 
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8722 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:23:35 pm
He wouldn't now.  Just before they went for Lukaku they sounded out Raiola about what it would take to get Haaland.  When you combine transfer fee, agents/dads fees and salary that was approximately the cost to sign him.  Now maybe with a set release clause next summer it won't be as much but even if you're saving £50-70m on transfer fee you're still talking about a huge financial outlay.
He is going to be expensive for whoever signs him, I don't expect him to end up at Liverpool
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8723 on: Today at 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:45:40 pm
There are very few players who end up being truly world-class. Players like Messi, Gerrard, Ronaldo etc are rare. But every transfer season you get the new "Next Messi", "Next Gerrard", "Next Ronaldo".  Very few of these players end up living up to the hype. For every Mbappe and Halaand, there are ten Ballotelli's, Kai Havertz, Kepa, Dembele etc.  And if and when these transfers fail they become a big financial burden on the clubs.

Im sorry but lumping Havertz in with that lot is a big reach.

Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:50:40 pm
I love how every great young talent Dortmund either bring in or develop "we can't buy them". At some point do we have to say We are Liverpool and we should be buying one or two of Europe's best??????

What the fuck is that supposed to mean? The modern-day Liverpool has moved forward by making clever moves in the transfer market (both in incomings and outgoings) and has competed against nation states to collect prizes, instead of buying new shiny toys. We dont buy players for the sake of buying players.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8724 on: Today at 12:10:38 pm »
I'm just happy utd didn't get him for £20m
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8725 on: Today at 12:16:06 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:10:38 pm
I'm just happy utd didn't get him for £20m


He wouldn't have developed anything like as much by now, possibly harming his entire career development.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 12:17:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
He is going to be expensive for whoever signs him, I don't expect him to end up at Liverpool


I'm hoping Haaland goes to RM (and Mbappe moves to us  ;D)

