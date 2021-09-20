« previous next »
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8680 on: September 20, 2021, 04:37:53 pm »
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.
Online tubby pls.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8681 on: September 20, 2021, 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 20, 2021, 04:37:53 pm
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.

Welcome to RAWK, Lee.  Didn't know you had an account here.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8682 on: September 20, 2021, 07:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 20, 2021, 04:37:53 pm
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.
On what are you basing this opinion?
Online afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8683 on: September 20, 2021, 08:37:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 20, 2021, 07:40:32 pm
On what are you basing this opinion?

On, you know, just, like, having one...
Offline rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8684 on: September 20, 2021, 09:30:25 pm »
Me thinks that was a thinly veiled dig at our owners and their lack of spending
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8685 on: September 20, 2021, 09:37:12 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on September 20, 2021, 09:30:25 pm
Me thinks that was a thinly veiled dig at our owners and their lack of spending
Either that or he's been hacked - he was not so much 'glass half empty' before, but he'd thrown his glass on the floor as he was crying about how life isn't fair.
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 10:25:05 am »
Some real cynical f*cks on here seriously.

Its not outrageous to speak against our policy of not spending any money to improve our depth, whilst also praising the strategy of signing the best young teens in the country before they become unattainable in terms of transfer fees.

As for my statement on Bobby Clark, no i'm not Lee Clark, but I have seen enough of him to know he is head and shoulders above 99% of 16 year olds in his decision making, which really is a key attribute in a land full of exceptionally talented but raw/rash prospects.

Kaide Gordon is another, its his decision making is insanse, he is not just a speed merchant. Ability to to think calmly when getting into dangerous positions is not something that can be taught from scratch.

Clark is in league of his own however (albeit a different type of player to Gordon), i'm not surprised the basket case club here in the North East allowed him to slip away, but they really should have been moving heaven and earth to look after him. Their loss is our gain. We often hear of bogus stories of Bayern, Barca, Madrid etc... looking to sign random English kids, but in this case they literally were lining up for him, but luckily he has a good team around him (surprisingly its his agent who is the real positive influence rather than his old man).
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 11:14:36 am »
Whats his best position?
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Yesterday at 11:14:36 am
Whats his best position?

Has alot of flair, played most of his football out wide at Newcastle, with England underage he cam inside sometimes, but I expect Liverpool will develop him to be fluid between the front 3 attacking positions and in the midfield similarly aswell. Harvey Elliot would be a player you could compare with positionally. Hugely exciting player, calm head too.
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8689 on: Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 10:25:05 am
Some real cynical f*cks on here seriously.

Its not outrageous to speak against our policy of not spending any money to improve our depth, whilst also praising the strategy of signing the best young teens in the country before they become unattainable in terms of transfer fees.

As for my statement on Bobby Clark, no i'm not Lee Clark, but I have seen enough of him to know he is head and shoulders above 99% of 16 year olds in his decision making, which really is a key attribute in a land full of exceptionally talented but raw/rash prospects.

Kaide Gordon is another, its his decision making is insanse, he is not just a speed merchant. Ability to to think calmly when getting into dangerous positions is not something that can be taught from scratch.

Clark is in league of his own however (albeit a different type of player to Gordon), i'm not surprised the basket case club here in the North East allowed him to slip away, but they really should have been moving heaven and earth to look after him. Their loss is our gain. We often hear of bogus stories of Bayern, Barca, Madrid etc... looking to sign random English kids, but in this case they literally were lining up for him, but luckily he has a good team around him (surprisingly its his agent who is the real positive influence rather than his old man).
Great post.
I said similar abot Gordon last season after I saw him in the 18s.

The fact we are showing there is a pathway is helping us in getting these talents

Our youth recruitment last few years has been brillant.
Good money on Hoever. Eliott outstanding. Van Den Berg progressing very well & we should make money on him.
Gordon the best 16 year old in England.

Connor Bradley already a Northern Ireland international as well. Kelleher outstanding #2.

Our academy may not have the money of others but we are doing very well last few years.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8690 on: Yesterday at 01:22:07 pm »
Toon fans seemed pretty peeved we got him too. Not sure how much that counts for mind .
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8691 on: Yesterday at 01:52:59 pm »
I got excited over Pacheco
Offline Dull Tools

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8692 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Great post.
I said similar abot Gordon last season after I saw him in the 18s.

The fact we are showing there is a pathway is helping us in getting these talents

Our youth recruitment last few years has been brillant.
Good money on Hoever. Eliott outstanding. Van Den Berg progressing very well & we should make money on him.
Gordon the best 16 year old in England.

Connor Bradley already a Northern Ireland international as well. Kelleher outstanding #2.

Our academy may not have the money of others but we are doing very well last few years.
I was always unsure why we stopped this transfer policy. Worked really well when we did it with Sterling, Ojo, Ibe, Sinclair etc. Not all of them worked out but we made money on all of them.

Glad we are back to trying to recruit top u16 - u18 talent. A lot cheaper than doing it a couple of years later.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8693 on: Yesterday at 03:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on September 20, 2021, 04:37:53 pm
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.

Let's not go overboard right. But I hope you're right.
Online fredfrop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8694 on: Yesterday at 05:07:23 pm »
Joe Gomez is a brilliant example of this policy. He's been a regular so long it's easy to forget we bought him as a very promising youth.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8695 on: Yesterday at 05:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 10:25:05 am
Some real cynical f*cks on here seriously.

Its not outrageous to speak against our policy of not spending any money to improve our depth, whilst also praising the strategy of signing the best young teens in the country before they become unattainable in terms of transfer fees.

As for my statement on Bobby Clark, no i'm not Lee Clark, but I have seen enough of him to know he is head and shoulders above 99% of 16 year olds in his decision making, which really is a key attribute in a land full of exceptionally talented but raw/rash prospects.

Kaide Gordon is another, its his decision making is insanse, he is not just a speed merchant. Ability to to think calmly when getting into dangerous positions is not something that can be taught from scratch.

Clark is in league of his own however (albeit a different type of player to Gordon), i'm not surprised the basket case club here in the North East allowed him to slip away, but they really should have been moving heaven and earth to look after him. Their loss is our gain. We often hear of bogus stories of Bayern, Barca, Madrid etc... looking to sign random English kids, but in this case they literally were lining up for him, but luckily he has a good team around him (surprisingly its his agent who is the real positive influence rather than his old man).
Sorry if my post sounded sarky it wasnt meant to be.

I just wondered how you had this impression of Clark.

Most of us have never seen him play.  I wondered what youd built your opinion on.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8696 on: Yesterday at 09:36:27 pm »
Well, it turns out that our 5th and 6th choice forwards are not that bad, after all ...
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8697 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 01:16:07 pm
Great post.
I said similar abot Gordon last season after I saw him in the 18s.

The fact we are showing there is a pathway is helping us in getting these talents

Our youth recruitment last few years has been brillant.
Good money on Hoever. Eliott outstanding. Van Den Berg progressing very well & we should make money on him.
Gordon the best 16 year old in England.

Connor Bradley already a Northern Ireland international as well. Kelleher outstanding #2.

Our academy may not have the money of others but we are doing very well last few years.
Im guessing one of Van Der Berg, Billy and Williams getting them loans to play to gauge if they can look to replace Matip spot in the squad is the goal it a lot cheaper then buying somebody else but CB normally takes time. Konate was brought to have a big impact at CB for the next 8 plus years but he needs time to adjust to Liverpool. Matip has been outstanding but he is 30 with a poor injury record, I don't think that somebody they would look to renew a contact(contract up in 2024). They have a good amount of time to make that decision though. I would expect 2023 summer is possible making that call but if there an in house replacement may just let them go for free in 24 and all those Cbs are going to be 21-23 range then.
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:36:27 pm
Well, it turns out that our 5th and 6th choice forwards are not that bad, after all ...

But they're not 5th and 6th choice but 2nd choice, in their respective positions, as standins for left/right forward and CF roles.
Therein lies the issue: They were good against Norwich but will they be good enough against stronger opposition, if we are forced to deploy them over, say a 2 or 3 month period?
e.g a Forward line of Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Hope we never get the chance to definitely answer this, this season !
(but obviously,  for the maybe 2 games during AFCON, we may see some variation of this)
Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:01:37 am
But they're not 5th and 6th choice but 2nd choice, in their respective positions, as standins for left/right forward and CF roles.
Therein lies the issue: They were good against Norwich but will they be good enough against stronger opposition, if we are forced to deploy them over, say a 2 or 3 month period?
e.g a Forward line of Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Hope we never get the chance to definitely answer this, this season !
(but obviously,  for the maybe 2 games during AFCON, we may see some variation of this)

Sorry mate, but that's rubbish. For sake of argument lets our depth chart for the forwards looks like this

Mane Firmino Salah
Jota Origi Minamino

(You can swap them around however you like and switch Firmino for Jota if you prefer, doesn't change the argument). If Salah got injured Minamino isn't coming in as the replacement. Jota is - which shows he's the 4th choice, and then if there were 2nd injury Origi/Minamino would come in as the 5th. Also 3 first team injuries to the front line for several months is pretty extreme and pretty unlikely! Don't think any team could deal with that, so its a bit hard to work out what your point is.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 11:17:26 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:01:37 am
But they're not 5th and 6th choice but 2nd choice, in their respective positions, as standins for left/right forward and CF roles.
Therein lies the issue: They were good against Norwich but will they be good enough against stronger opposition, if we are forced to deploy them over, say a 2 or 3 month period?
e.g a Forward line of Minamino, Origi, Jota.

Hope we never get the chance to definitely answer this, this season !
(but obviously,  for the maybe 2 games during AFCON, we may see some variation of this)

This isn't accurate.  It's never simply a straight swap like you are making it out to be.  If we assume a starting front 3 of Mane, Firmino, Salah, then the 2nd choice in every one of those positions is Jota.  If one of those three are out, as we've seen with Firmino's injury, Jota is 2nd choice.  Origi and Minamino are 3rd choice options. 

How many clubs in world football have multiple top quality players in every position?  It just doesn't happen. 
Online Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8701 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm »
This guy Anfield Road any good?
Online afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8702 on: Today at 04:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:15:07 pm
This guy Anfield Road any good?

He's done L4 his previous side, been built up a bit in the press...
Online Craig 🤔

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8703 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
Hes a tad small, so his view from the back wont be great.
