« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 346011 times)

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8680 on: Yesterday at 04:37:53 pm »
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8681 on: Yesterday at 07:36:10 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:37:53 pm
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.

Welcome to RAWK, Lee.  Didn't know you had an account here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,505
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8682 on: Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:37:53 pm
Bobby Clark is going to be world class lads, trust me.

Best player in the UK of his age, probably Europe, bar none (including Gordon).

Its a really smart policy from the club to target these kind of signings, elite level 16 year old players, especially attackers. Saving ourselves a fortune. Gordon and Clark are definitely good enough to not only have careers here, but to be stars.
On what are you basing this opinion?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,068
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8683 on: Yesterday at 08:37:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:40:32 pm
On what are you basing this opinion?

On, you know, just, like, having one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,340
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8684 on: Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm »
Me thinks that was a thinly veiled dig at our owners and their lack of spending
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:30:25 pm
Me thinks that was a thinly veiled dig at our owners and their lack of spending
Either that or he's been hacked - he was not so much 'glass half empty' before, but he'd thrown his glass on the floor as he was crying about how life isn't fair.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8686 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
Some real cynical f*cks on here seriously.

Its not outrageous to speak against our policy of not spending any money to improve our depth, whilst also praising the strategy of signing the best young teens in the country before they become unattainable in terms of transfer fees.

As for my statement on Bobby Clark, no i'm not Lee Clark, but I have seen enough of him to know he is head and shoulders above 99% of 16 year olds in his decision making, which really is a key attribute in a land full of exceptionally talented but raw/rash prospects.

Kaide Gordon is another, its his decision making is insanse, he is not just a speed merchant. Ability to to think calmly when getting into dangerous positions is not something that can be taught from scratch.

Clark is in league of his own however (albeit a different type of player to Gordon), i'm not surprised the basket case club here in the North East allowed him to slip away, but they really should have been moving heaven and earth to look after him. Their loss is our gain. We often hear of bogus stories of Bayern, Barca, Madrid etc... looking to sign random English kids, but in this case they literally were lining up for him, but luckily he has a good team around him (surprisingly its his agent who is the real positive influence rather than his old man).
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8687 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
Whats his best position?
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8688 on: Today at 12:15:55 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 11:14:36 am
Whats his best position?

Has alot of flair, played most of his football out wide at Newcastle, with England underage he cam inside sometimes, but I expect Liverpool will develop him to be fluid between the front 3 attacking positions and in the midfield similarly aswell. Harvey Elliot would be a player you could compare with positionally. Hugely exciting player, calm head too.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 213 214 215 216 217 [218]   Go Up
« previous next »
 