Some real cynical f*cks on here seriously.



Its not outrageous to speak against our policy of not spending any money to improve our depth, whilst also praising the strategy of signing the best young teens in the country before they become unattainable in terms of transfer fees.



As for my statement on Bobby Clark, no i'm not Lee Clark, but I have seen enough of him to know he is head and shoulders above 99% of 16 year olds in his decision making, which really is a key attribute in a land full of exceptionally talented but raw/rash prospects.



Kaide Gordon is another, its his decision making is insanse, he is not just a speed merchant. Ability to to think calmly when getting into dangerous positions is not something that can be taught from scratch.



Clark is in league of his own however (albeit a different type of player to Gordon), i'm not surprised the basket case club here in the North East allowed him to slip away, but they really should have been moving heaven and earth to look after him. Their loss is our gain. We often hear of bogus stories of Bayern, Barca, Madrid etc... looking to sign random English kids, but in this case they literally were lining up for him, but luckily he has a good team around him (surprisingly its his agent who is the real positive influence rather than his old man).