Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling



Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?



Quite high, I think. Haaland, Minamino and Szoboszlai all left in January, albeit all three had clauses. Seems to be mixed reports on whether Adeyemi does or not, most Salzburg/Leipzig players do but some don't kick in until a certain point in the contract. Adeyemi's contract apparently expires in 2024, so might be too early.I think they've got a really good chance of getting out the group though. Sevilla, Lille and Wolfsburg and they've already taken a point from a tough away game. May come to regret not taking all three points though, criminal that they didn't win considering they got three pens and played against 10 men for most of the second half.But yeah, think they'd sell. They're absolutely dominant in the league, last time they didn't win it was 2012/13, so sure they could absorb losing him. And they're already seven points clear after seven games, so seem firmly on course for another.