« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 337764 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,398
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8560 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:06:26 pm
He looked absolutely brilliant, probably going to cost 25-30m but he looks class in the making. Thankfully our main rival for his signing Bayern are loaded in the forward positions so could well be a goer.

Bayern are not loaded in the forward positions, they only have one out and out wide forward who is indispensable in Gnabry and the others Conman and Sane are players who could easily be sold themselves.

I doubt we spend 30m plus on a 19 year old forward anyways.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8561 on: Today at 01:37:17 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?

I think even if they make it past the group stages Salzburg will always be open to dealing players, they have that consistent production line. Given our good relations with Red Bull and Karims family/representatives youd think a deal would be a formality if Edwards and co think hes the player to purchase.

I cant see them making it through, Sevilla are class and Wolfsburg are very solid. Lille are a basket case so theyll probably stay in Europe post Christmas, just not in the CL.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8562 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?

Quite high, I think. Haaland, Minamino and Szoboszlai all left in January, albeit all three had clauses. Seems to be mixed reports on whether Adeyemi does or not, most Salzburg/Leipzig players do but some don't kick in until a certain point in the contract. Adeyemi's contract apparently expires in 2024, so might be too early.

I think they've got a really good chance of getting out the group though. Sevilla, Lille and Wolfsburg and they've already taken a point from a tough away game. May come to regret not taking all three points though, criminal that they didn't win considering they got three pens and played against 10 men for most of the second half.

But yeah, think they'd sell. They're absolutely dominant in the league, last time they didn't win it was 2012/13, so sure they could absorb losing him. And they're already seven points clear after seven games, so seem firmly on course for another.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8563 on: Today at 02:04:47 pm »
Adeyemi is made for a Klopp side. Got to get him imo. 30m being touted. Do it. Maybe Taki fancies going back too. Whilst Klopp is here we have such a good opportunity to get these youngsters. Got to take advantage of it.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,997
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8564 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:47 pm
Maybe Taki fancies going back too.


That's a great point.

They could have the German TV channels embarking on a giddy jizzfest about him returning 'home'.

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 708
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8565 on: Today at 05:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:45:35 pm

That's a great point.

They could have the German TV channels embarking on a giddy jizzfest about him returning 'home'.
I'm not sure the German channels would take much interest in an Austrian team to be fair.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,788
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8566 on: Today at 06:49:51 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:16:54 pm
Age and type of player wise he is exactly the sort to be looking at, good enough to contribute well now but with a high ceiling

Chance of a deal for him in January if Salzburg exit the CL?
I think there would be a chance even if they are still in CL, they aren't planning to win it or anything, and if it means we play slightly more than we would have I bet they would be open to that. Maybe Kaide Gordon to them on loan as well, I remember they where interested in loaning Curtis Jones at one time or was that RBL?
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8567 on: Today at 09:37:03 pm »
Nkunku scoring a hat trick against City. Interesting!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 210 211 212 213 214 [215]   Go Up
« previous next »
 