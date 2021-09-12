« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 12, 2021, 07:52:20 pm
Hes a decent account but his analysis offers little/basic insight for so many reasons. And so seeing a reputable journalist use him as a basis for an article is odd.
You'd expect it from the Echo, but not The Times.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September 12, 2021, 03:06:02 pm
1) Jota had to usurp or equal only 1 of the three players as he was clearly better than Origi and Minamino, plus he played a style of play similar to ours that made him a good fit. Also, it took several seasons for us to get a main player to try and play in our attack after the settled trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The point that was made at that time that another forward wouldn't want to sit on the bench held true for several seasons, until we got one right in Jota. It's not like we formed the trio and immediately in the next window we were able to get Jota/another attacker in to suit our needs. So, that point DID hold true.

Now, the new player we get, should be better than 2 of the four good attackers we have now, as well as be a good fit for the team in terms of style of play, which is a bigger challenge in terms of finding, and then getting the player to sign. So, yeah. We can come with arguments one after another, but getting a suitable younger player who can usurp two of our attacking four in future by not spending very big is a tight criteria, not as easy as many think. If we go on to sign such a player in the next season, it would very well be worth the wait. However, if we did buy now for the sake of buying and then it went wrong, it would take a few more windows to correct, we are not Man City to throw money window after window, if a signing for a position fails.

2) In CB, we got stop gap options, but did they really succeed more than just managing the situation at that time? I would say no. That's why FSG and Klopp are averse to stop gap signings. They want to get their signings right. So, we got Konate in defense and and that was it? How does it show continuous recruitment? Take Man City, they sign a defender or two every window for huge amounts and they took several windows to get it somewhat right. Our main CBs are Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez - all of whom we got several windows earlier.We are not continuously recruiting for defense. We still rely more on the CBs we got back from injury than Konate, so in that sense that signing was more for the future, than for now. We have good options in CB, also because we Phillips and Williams (sent on loan) for future, we tied those two for long term contracts too.

As for midfield, we signed Thiago and that's it? I still think Thiago was Wijnaldum's replacement that we got one season earlier, for him to settle and when we had the opportunity. So, how does that indicate continuous recruitment and building through signings? We got Fabinho because there was a hole in the middle and that was quite some time ago. Our biggest development in midfield would be those of Jones and Elliot from the academy into the first team and the fitness of Keita who can play a good part if he is available.

Those points don't speak a lot about continuous recruitment or major developments through recruitment. That's just not the way we work.

Good post. Just On 1 So many people were claiming it would be impossible to sign a good enough forward because theyd just sit on the bench and anyone of the required quality wouldnt be willing to do that. As soon as we did sign a 4th forward of the required quality he got plenty of minutes and opportunities. So the whole narrative around why signing a 4th attacker whod fit stylistically was shown to be wrong almost as soon as Jota came in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Knight on September 12, 2021, 09:52:48 pm
Good post. Just On 1 So many people were claiming it would be impossible to sign a good enough forward because theyd just sit on the bench and anyone of the required quality wouldnt be willing to do that. As soon as we did sign a 4th forward of the required quality he got plenty of minutes and opportunities. So the whole narrative around why signing a 4th attacker whod fit stylistically was shown to be wrong almost as soon as Jota came in.

Exactly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: bornandbRED on September 12, 2021, 07:52:20 pm
Hes a decent account but his analysis offers little/basic insight for so many reasons. And so seeing a reputable journalist use him as a basis for an article is odd.

Hes not trying to offer insight. Hes trying to break down a complex thing (a full set of accounts) into small bite size pieces in simple form for the layman to understand.

The fact a journo decided to mention him is hardly his fault either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: rocco on September 12, 2021, 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

apparetnly Barca are considering selling Fati
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: rocco on September 12, 2021, 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

3 on that list we have zero chance of being able to afford. But Adeyemi should be one we go after in Jan. Low wages lowish fee. Should just get that one done before it's too late.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: rocco on September 12, 2021, 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.
Are you ITK?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on September 13, 2021, 10:33:20 am
Are you ITK?

with that list? I think we all know the answer to that!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I guess we will all be seeing how Kessie does for Milan on Wednesday who we've been linked with during the summer, can sign a pre contract in January and just turned down another offer from Milan recently.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September 12, 2021, 03:46:28 pm
Yeah, Origi looks like he's done here. He'd get games in Cups and maybe in and around the AFCON games. Barring any disaster, those are the only likely starts he may get.

I think Origi will get more games than that, simply because we'll have no choice but to rotate. Elliott's injury exacerbates things a little, but my guess is we'll see Divock get a few random PL and CL matches. Last season, for example, he started three of our six CL group games (Atalanta away, both Midtjylland games) and I think he'll get one or two this time around. Porto away, in the midweek before we play City, looks a good bet to me.

It really is incredible though that Origi, despite being fit, didn't make the bench even though Bobby and Minamino were out. I actually think he'd have been a decent option yesterday, since Leeds play a high line and he'd have had lots of space to run into. Pretty damning then that Klopp saw fit to put five midfielders on the bench, with Chamberlain being the planned front three replacement (sadly his cameo was largely awful yesterday, bar one decent run).

One thing I'll say though, loved seeing Divock on the pitch (or just off it maybe) supporting Elliott after the injury yesterday.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Space to run into is hardly playing to Origis strengths given he hardly realise he has pace half the time.

Not sure Elliotts injury will change things for him either given he was playing as a midfielder. Origi would be horrendous in that position. 
« Reply #8531 on: September 13, 2021, 02:38:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 02:20:29 pm
Space to run into is hardly playing to Origis strengths given he hardly realise he has pace half the time.

Not sure Elliotts injury will change things for him either given he was playing as a midfielder. Origi would be horrendous in that position.

Oh, wasn't suggesting for a second Origi would play midfield! But I think there will be a small knock-on effect - I reckon Elliott would have got a few games in attack at some point, and him being out creates an opportunity. Likewise, Jones and Chamberlain can expect more midfield minutes and they are both, I think, seen as potential options in attack - so again, more opportunity for Divock.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8532 on: September 13, 2021, 03:02:14 pm »
Everyone on twitter seems to be raving about Luis Diaz the lad Everton wanted and Gouiri from Nice. Anyone seen either play?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8534 on: September 13, 2021, 03:47:20 pm »
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2021, 03:02:14 pm
Everyone on twitter seems to be raving about Luis Diaz the lad Everton wanted and Gouiri from Nice. Anyone seen either play?

Nah, but Gouiri jumped out from a stats perspective last season. Really good underlying numbers, and got 12 league goals (eight when you take away pens) - believe he usually played off the left. Now being moved more centrally and has four goals in four games (two of which were pens) and underlying numbers have jumped massively, albeit obviously just based off a really small sample size. And he's only 21, so looking impressive.

We'll get to see Diaz this month, one to watch out for by the sounds of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Luis Diaz only scored 6 league goals in 20/21 and 19/20, but has 3 in 5 so far this season. Either he's just hit a purple patch, or it's dawned on him that he's Everton bound unless he improves! Prior to this year he's been one of those players that looks good on the eye without scoring or assisting enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2021, 03:02:14 pm
Everyone on twitter seems to be raving about Luis Diaz the lad Everton wanted and Gouiri from Nice. Anyone seen either play?
I doubt Liverpool sign a player from Portugal or France unless they show out well in Europe and are cheaper. Im sure not how they classify who the 5th best league but they generally only signed from top 5 leagues data and the one from france was at a top side and played well in Europe. Otherwise it been Germany, Italy or England with 2 years of top 5 data. Techinally by Uefa coefficient Portugal is now the 5th best league
Taki and Tsmikas both played CL and well in it but where also very cheap.
Gouiri stands out stats wise in france but can only judge him at the level they play at. They probably want European data with him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Luis Diaz was immense in the Copa, one of the best players, frightening speed and unbelievable skill. I was shocked during the tourney to find his form had been pretty pants for Porto, maybe that tournament just helped him finally click. He was burning the Brazilians and Argentines for fun during their games. Scored that absolutely ridiculous bicycle kick against Brazil (somehow managed to put faith in 2 defenders and an attacker not getting their heads on it and pre-empted it)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnMvR0Zb0-s
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2021, 03:02:14 pm
Everyone on twitter seems to be raving about Luis Diaz the lad Everton wanted and Gouiri from Nice. Anyone seen either play?

I watched Luis Diaz in Copa America and he is a serious talent and was Colombia's best player in the tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Stopped reading at Twitter ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on September 13, 2021, 03:02:14 pm
Everyone on twitter seems to be raving about Luis Diaz the lad Everton wanted and Gouiri from Nice. Anyone seen either play?

4 goals in 4 for Gouri, According to fbref very similar player stat wise to our front 3

Sadly no european football this season to judge him on  but did score 4 goals in the europa league last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on September 13, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
Stopped reading at Twitter ;D

Dont worry Samie will keep up all informed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September 13, 2021, 03:47:20 pm
Nah, but Gouiri jumped out from a stats perspective last season. Really good underlying numbers, and got 12 league goals (eight when you take away pens) - believe he usually played off the left. Now being moved more centrally and has four goals in four games (two of which were pens) and underlying numbers have jumped massively, albeit obviously just based off a really small sample size. And he's only 21, so looking impressive.

We'll get to see Diaz this month, one to watch out for by the sounds of it.

Sounds a bit like Jota.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:17:44 am
Sounds a bit like Jota.
Profile wise is more like Mane or Firmino role wise. Jota profile=Salah. Like if Salah was sold tomorrow the replacement at the club in Jota. Firmino was sold there options for a replacement bc he a 10 type. Mane replacement doesn't really have a best replacement role wise as the attacking winger/second striker type but I would say  idea that coaching staff has for that is just more a creative player there like Ox or Taki and you will create more chances.
I saw him on FBref when looking at Mane stats and he was top comparison just stat's profile for the data they use.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 13, 2021, 11:04:04 pm
Dont worry Samie will keep up all informed.

And Tepid will dampen any and all hopes.  ;D
Quote from: SP on February  4, 2020, 10:57:08 am
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:43:25 am
Profile wise is more like Mane or Firmino role wise. Jota profile=Salah.

Not sure how Jota is a Salah equivalent?  theyre very very different forwards
Jota wants to be central, Mo wants to come from wide Jota is an elite pressing forward - Salah will press as the system demands but he s not great defensively, Mos passing is pretty much as good as it gets in a goal scorer, Jotas passing is pretty poor for an elite player etc.

Jota is our Firmino replacement longer term - he plays more as a conventional forward than Firmino hell link play less and shoot / score more but brings the same line leading press centrally
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on September 13, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
Stopped reading at Twitter ;D
Don't judge everyone on Twitter based on any encounters you've had with the "Football Twitter" mob, mostly pre pubescent virgins, there are a lot of top analysis accounts on there, most notably our own Baba Yagu.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:58:49 pm
Not sure how Jota is a Salah equivalent?  theyre very very different forwards
Jota wants to be central, Mo wants to come from wide Jota is an elite pressing forward - Salah will press as the system demands but he s not great defensively, Mos passing is pretty much as good as it gets in a goal scorer, Jotas passing is pretty poor for an elite player etc.

Jota is our Firmino replacement longer term - he plays more as a conventional forward than Firmino hell link play less and shoot / score more but brings the same line leading press centrally
He an Elite goal scorer. Salah the striker in the team he just does it from inside right position, he takes the most shot because the system is designed to do that as he an elite level goal scorer takes  a lot of shots. Jota had over 3 shots per 90 last season something Firmino never done. Firmino job outside of pressing is to be the link player that not Jota strengths at this time, he great at scoring goals. I would expect Jota to lead the line when Salah at AFCON and have no issues and Firmino to be the link player behind him with 2 creative players on inside channels Ox/Jones/Keita/Elliott(If he back then) type.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
He an Elite goal scorer. Salah the striker in the team he just does it from inside right position, he takes the most shot because the system is designed to do that as he an elite level goal scorer takes  a lot of shots. Jota had over 3 shots per 90 last season something Firmino never done. Firmino job outside of pressing is to be the link player that not Jota strengths at this time, he great at scoring goals. I would expect Jota to lead the line when Salah at AFCON and have no issues and Firmino to be the link player behind him with 2 creative players on inside channels Ox/Jones/Keita/Elliott(If he back then) type.

The word "is" doesn't take minutes off your life every time you type it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It starts getting all too complex for me at a certain point but here's one models interpretation of expected on-ball output (xG, xA, xT, etc) and how it differs when transferring from league to league:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Bellingham and Adeyemi wishing Elliott well on Instagram its on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Salah in yet?
Quote from: Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:01:39 pm
The word "is" doesn't take minutes off your life every time you type it.
"That depends on what the definition of the word "is" is."
-President Bill Clinton
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:07:12 am
"That depends on whet the definition of the word "is" is."
-President Bill Clinton

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
