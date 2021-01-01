« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 333984 times)

Online 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 696
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 08:15:18 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm
Hes a decent account but his analysis offers little/basic insight for so many reasons. And so seeing a reputable journalist use him as a basis for an article is odd.
You'd expect it from the Echo, but not The Times.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm
1) Jota had to usurp or equal only 1 of the three players as he was clearly better than Origi and Minamino, plus he played a style of play similar to ours that made him a good fit. Also, it took several seasons for us to get a main player to try and play in our attack after the settled trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino. The point that was made at that time that another forward wouldn't want to sit on the bench held true for several seasons, until we got one right in Jota. It's not like we formed the trio and immediately in the next window we were able to get Jota/another attacker in to suit our needs. So, that point DID hold true.

Now, the new player we get, should be better than 2 of the four good attackers we have now, as well as be a good fit for the team in terms of style of play, which is a bigger challenge in terms of finding, and then getting the player to sign. So, yeah. We can come with arguments one after another, but getting a suitable younger player who can usurp two of our attacking four in future by not spending very big is a tight criteria, not as easy as many think. If we go on to sign such a player in the next season, it would very well be worth the wait. However, if we did buy now for the sake of buying and then it went wrong, it would take a few more windows to correct, we are not Man City to throw money window after window, if a signing for a position fails.

2) In CB, we got stop gap options, but did they really succeed more than just managing the situation at that time? I would say no. That's why FSG and Klopp are averse to stop gap signings. They want to get their signings right. So, we got Konate in defense and and that was it? How does it show continuous recruitment? Take Man City, they sign a defender or two every window for huge amounts and they took several windows to get it somewhat right. Our main CBs are Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez - all of whom we got several windows earlier.We are not continuously recruiting for defense. We still rely more on the CBs we got back from injury than Konate, so in that sense that signing was more for the future, than for now. We have good options in CB, also because we Phillips and Williams (sent on loan) for future, we tied those two for long term contracts too.

As for midfield, we signed Thiago and that's it? I still think Thiago was Wijnaldum's replacement that we got one season earlier, for him to settle and when we had the opportunity. So, how does that indicate continuous recruitment and building through signings? We got Fabinho because there was a hole in the middle and that was quite some time ago. Our biggest development in midfield would be those of Jones and Elliot from the academy into the first team and the fitness of Keita who can play a good part if he is available.

Those points don't speak a lot about continuous recruitment or major developments through recruitment. That's just not the way we work.

Good post. Just On 1 So many people were claiming it would be impossible to sign a good enough forward because theyd just sit on the bench and anyone of the required quality wouldnt be willing to do that. As soon as we did sign a 4th forward of the required quality he got plenty of minutes and opportunities. So the whole narrative around why signing a 4th attacker whod fit stylistically was shown to be wrong almost as soon as Jota came in.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 01:40:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:52:48 pm
Good post. Just On 1 So many people were claiming it would be impossible to sign a good enough forward because theyd just sit on the bench and anyone of the required quality wouldnt be willing to do that. As soon as we did sign a 4th forward of the required quality he got plenty of minutes and opportunities. So the whole narrative around why signing a 4th attacker whod fit stylistically was shown to be wrong almost as soon as Jota came in.

Exactly.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,222
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 08:42:33 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 07:52:20 pm
Hes a decent account but his analysis offers little/basic insight for so many reasons. And so seeing a reputable journalist use him as a basis for an article is odd.

Hes not trying to offer insight. Hes trying to break down a complex thing (a full set of accounts) into small bite size pieces in simple form for the layman to understand.

The fact a journo decided to mention him is hardly his fault either.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 09:35:12 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

apparetnly Barca are considering selling Fati
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 09:38:52 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

3 on that list we have zero chance of being able to afford. But Adeyemi should be one we go after in Jan. Low wages lowish fee. Should just get that one done before it's too late.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,222
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 03:59:40 pm
Pinch of salt , supposedly were looking at this 6

Said players are said to be Mikel Merino, Jude Bellingham, Carlos Soler, Harvey Barnes, Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.

Besides the obvious Jude , Think Carlos Soler is a interesting player

Two excellent young talents in Pedri and Karim Adeyemi.
Are you ITK?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,882
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:33:20 am
Are you ITK?

with that list? I think we all know the answer to that!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
I guess we will all be seeing how Kessie does for Milan on Wednesday who we've been linked with during the summer, can sign a pre contract in January and just turned down another offer from Milan recently.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 