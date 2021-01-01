The worry wold be that, because FSG are not stupid people, they saw the exodus of Klopp (and possibly Edwards) leaving in the next couple of years and thought that (based on pretty solid evidence after the City/UEFA/FFP debacle) the ESL was their last chance to make their Liverpool model sustainable long-term.



They have always apologised when they made a mistake but they have never attempted to alter their model and buy our affection in the way that the Glazers did last summer. Regardless of how misguided and wrong they were about the ESL, they still didn't look at the situation and push the boat out a little to get that extra players that might help come January when Salah and Mane have to go to AFCON.



Looking at the stats on net spend during the Klopp era is incredible when you consider what he has achieved. Does anyone think we win the PL and CL if Barca weren't interested in Coutinho? Based on the model we have, and Klopp's comments from that Sky interview this morning, there's no way we get Alisson and Virgil if Coutinho doesn't leave.



It is worrying, looking at the Barca situation, that we could (with our lack of cash) end up with a massive wage bill with multiple players in their mid-thirties with no chance of a transfer fee return, and needing a large rebuild in the next few years without Klopp and Edwards.



To go back to the original point, i'm starting to think that FSG saw ESL as their last chance and now they don't know what to do. I wouldn't be surprised if, in the background, they were looking for potential partners to take a chunk of the club off them with a mid-term view to getting out all together.