Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 05:47:54 pm
Liverpool at financial crossroads with risk of falling behind rivals looming

Paul Joyce
Friday September 10 2021, 12.00pm, The Times

The last time Liverpool arrived at Elland Road, they were headed down a dead end.

The European Super League had been launched the previous day and, as the first of the co-conspirators to step into the spotlight, they would bear the brunt of a vitriolic backlash.

Jürgen Klopp and his squad were abused in Leeds city centre on their pre-match walkabout on April 19, berated as greedy bastards by strangers in the street, while upon reaching the stadium the buses ferrying the Liverpool team were charged at by home fans.

The visitors mood did not improve once inside the sanctuary of the changing room. The Leeds kitman had laid out T-shirts on every peg, with a pointed message towards the closed-shop principles of the Super League. On the front, they bore the slogan: Champions League: Earn it. On the reverse, the message read: Football is for the fans.

Klopp was infuriated that a decision made by owner Fenway Sports Group without his, or his players knowledge, resulted everyone at the club being painted as villains. The T-shirts were hastily dumped in a pile outside the dressing room door and the co-ordinated tweets from the first team the following day  We dont like it and we dont want it to happen  confirmed the death knell for Liverpools collusion.

On Sunday, Liverpool return to face Leeds United. Exactly where Liverpool and FSG find themselves five months on from the Super League debacle is complex.

The squalid episode, killed off within 48 hours, stings a little more for Liverpool than the other Premier League plotters. The intervening months have highlighted how attention spans are short. For a proposal deemed to be rooted in greed, the antidote for many clubs has been lavish spending and on-field success.

Manchester United have largely silenced the outcry by recruiting Raphaël Varane, Jadon Sancho and now Cristiano Ronaldo. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp cut to the heart of the matter recently, asking Gary Neville what he thought of the signings and pointedly adding: I mean, you and your mates wanted to burn the stadium down last year with the Glazers!

Chelsea spent £97.5 million on Romelu Lukaku to embellish a squad that won the Champions League six weeks after supporters took to the streets around Stamford Bridge to protest against their involvement in the Super League. Manchester City spent £100 million on Jack Grealish. Arsenal, now bottom of the table, have different problems to those caused by the Super League and Tottenham have found welcome distractions in fending off Citys interest in Harry Kane and topping the table under new manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

However, the ripple effects continue to be felt at Anfield. The European Super League may be dead but a financial super league continues to emerge, dominated essentially by Paris Saint-Germain and City. Manchester Uniteds commercial income allows them to be a member and though Chelsea have skilfully balanced the books, offloading academy graduates to fund incoming signings, they still have the deep pockets of owner Roman Abramovich in which to rummage around.

Liverpool sit in a tier below. There has been no extravagant transfer spending with the outlay of £36 million on Ibrahima Konaté, signalling a determination to wait in order to bolster the backline with the right player, rather than a player, regardless of the pain injuries to defenders caused in the interim.

The priority has fallen on contract renewals, hugely expensive in their own right. It is indisputable that Liverpool have added quality in Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcântara [£61 million combined], and potential in Konaté, to the squad which won the title in imperious fashion in 2020.

However, whether that is enough fuels an ongoing debate. FSGs model of self-sustainability, and adherence to seemingly defunct Financial Fair Play rules, has brought Liverpool huge success in recent seasons with the Champions League triumph before the Premier League.

Yet as Swiss Ramble, the excellent football finance analyst, outlined this week, it is a model that has come under strain. Revenue growth has been swallowed by higher costs, including wages that have grown £197 million since 2011. They are now the second highest in the top flight at £326 million behind Man City, £351 million. It has also been calculated Liverpool could have lost around £152 million over the past two, Covid-disrupted seasons.

Such financial hits do nothing to lessen the expectation that always swirls among supporters. The demand is that they must compete and, in the main, they have done just that thanks to Klopp and clever recruitment. Still, the concern they could be left behind was, clearly, at the heart of FSGs attraction to the Super League in the first place.

Further to the 200 million - 300 million welcome bonus outlined in the proposals, there was the prospect of new income streams to plunder. Tap into those and FSG would continue to back the people working on the ground each day to outsmart their rivals, although sporting director Michael Edwardss contract is due to expire at the end of this season and Klopps in 2024.

Outrage to the plan among supporters was unequivocal. Liverpool had won everything by being the best team, doing so with sporting integrity. Now FSG was prepared to sign up to a proposal which removed that basic principle.

Something must now change, however, if calls for increased investment in the team, or the belief Mohamed Salah should be handed whatever size contract he craves during talks on his extension, are to be answered.

Liverpools finances suggest there is not too much room for flexibility, but FSG should be considering how they maintain the clubs standing even if none of the immediate solutions appear particularly palatable.

Taking on debt is one way, they could choose to indulge in a financial arms race they are unlikely to win when pitted against state-owned clubs and then there is selling up, although there is no suggestion of that.

Klopp and his players led the way out of that dead end, but for FSG a crossroads now looms.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-at-financial-crossroads-with-risk-of-falling-behind-rivals-looming-38ztrrzsj
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 05:50:45 pm
How to say a lot without saying anything at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 06:06:26 pm
Impressive to write that much and yet ignore the obvious; if we've lost £152 million in revenue in the past two seasons due to Covid, and the impact of Covid now seems to be behind us (in footballing terms), surely too much can't be read into our spending this summer?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 06:40:01 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 10, 2021, 05:41:38 pm
Think it stays open to act like a sorta Handkerchief to soak up all the tears from the lack of signings during the summer

Can't wait for us to flip the handkerchief over and use it as a jizz absorbent when we win the title.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 06:48:49 pm
What a shit article.
Perhaps he should be focusing more on the oil clubs flouting of FFP.




Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 07:31:59 pm
Said nothing.

Waste of time
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 07:45:08 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 10, 2021, 06:48:49 pm
What a shit article.
Perhaps he should be focusing more on the oil clubs flouting of FFP.






Literally does that. Points out how the other ESL clubs spent shitloads and have left FFP looking defunct.

Nothing wrong with the article, some people just really don't like the subject for whatever reason.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 07:52:51 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on September 10, 2021, 02:36:53 pm
This is true, but most of the attacking players we sign or pursue generally fit a profile and I think that is the basis of our comments. For example, I would say, Bowen, Werner, and Jota are closer to Salah and Mane in terms of playing style than Raphina. It's not impossible that we may look to evolve or style but even now most reliable sources have linked us to Adeyemi who is another player that fits that profile we generally go for.
Werner and Jota are striker types so is Salah.
Unless Raphina finishing is very good but he not scoring a lot like Salah I dont see how he is compared to Salah for the role. Raphina would probably be more of a replacement for Ox and possibly Firmino role
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 08:00:17 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 10, 2021, 02:17:08 pm
He wasn't getting small numbers but he wasn't the focus of many clubs across Europe at the time. He played brilliantly, but he also took it up another level once he got here. his role changed as well. He scored 34 goals in 80 some matches for Roma, but he was also providing assists and had a brilliant understanding with Dzeko.

Raphina on the other hand has never scored more than 7 goals a season anywhere in Europe that he's played.
Salah avged .55 goals in last season at roma and the season before was .46 and under 3 shots per 90 and he been over .6 goals a game every season at liverpool having over over 3.5 shots per 90. Great finisher at roma but making him the primary shot taker took his game to another level.
Raphina profile looks an attacking winger or 10 type then a striker.
Jota stuff looked like a striker before signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 08:36:58 pm
A Carragher article on similar lines in the Torygraph as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 10:25:53 pm
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2021, 07:45:08 pm
Literally does that. Points out how the other ESL clubs spent shitloads and have left FFP looking defunct.

Nothing wrong with the article, some people just really don't like the subject for whatever reason.

I said focus more. Not mention.

Why a club with top 5 revenues in the world is struggling to compete with countries, that sort of thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 10:34:35 pm
I don't follow outgoings but Chelsea have skilfully managed to balance the books?
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 10:42:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on September 10, 2021, 10:34:35 pm
I don't follow outgoings but Chelsea have skilfully managed to balance the books?
Yes they've been "selling" expensively acquired academy players for unheard of fees for players with so little first team experience, it's a completely above board though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 10:44:51 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2021, 10:42:55 pm
Yes they've been "selling" expensively acquired academy players for unheard of fees for players with so little first team experience, it's a completely above board though.

Hmmm....... I give you Solanke and Brewster. :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 10:51:49 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2021, 10:44:51 pm
Hmmm....... I give you Solanke and Brewster. :D
Yeah that 2 players, they've flipped about a dozen in two years for fuck sake.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 11:04:01 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 10, 2021, 10:44:51 pm
Hmmm....... I give you Solanke and Brewster. :D


Well Solanke was ex-chelsea so that was a given :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 11:09:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on September 10, 2021, 11:04:01 pm
Well Solanke was ex-chelsea so that was a given :D

Wasnt Brewster ex Chelsea too ?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 11:11:00 pm
Quote from: Legs on September 10, 2021, 11:09:28 pm
Wasnt Brewster ex Chelsea too ?
yep he was, their academy is even making us money :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 11:44:16 pm
Decent article by Joyce that...very unlike him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
September 10, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on September 10, 2021, 10:25:53 pm
I said focus more. Not mention.

Why a club with top 5 revenues in the world is struggling to compete with countries, that sort of thing.
He did that though.

He says that we're competing with countries? Also says any financial arms race against them would be one we couldn't win?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:02:34 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
He did that though.

He says that we're competing with countries? Also says any financial arms race against them would be one we couldn't win?
We'll be OK once our Norwegian overlords complete their take over,
Du vil aldri gå alene!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:38:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:02:34 am
We'll be OK once our Norwegian overlords complete their take over,
Du vil aldri gå alene!
Welcome aboard the Norske train. Still pushing it out of the sidings but hey, momentum will pick up  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:23:56 am
Quote from: Classycara on September 10, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
He did that though.

He says that we're competing with countries? Also says any financial arms race against them would be one we couldn't win?
Youre clearly struggling with the concept of focus more.
As I tried to explain; rather than focus on Liverpool keeping up with those with unlimited spenders, he could have looked more at the latest allegations against City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:57:28 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on September 10, 2021, 05:50:45 pm
How to say a lot without saying anything at all.

Its like an aggregation of information from different sources without actually making a point at all. Usually seems to be the way when these beat writers venture into football finance, a subject most of them are well out if their depth in. Mind you most of the targeted audience doesnt either, a match made in heaven.

Interesting to see some links in Germany to Adeyemi and Reddy talking about Raphinha (albeit before a Leeds game). The delusional part of me hopes its Edwards being puppet master with the media before snaring a good deal for one of the two but there's almost certainly nothing in it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:54:56 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:23:56 am
Youre clearly struggling with the concept of focus more.
As I tried to explain; rather than focus on Liverpool keeping up with those with unlimited spenders, he could have looked more at the latest allegations against City.

If that's the case it'd be two of us struggling on concepts mate. His job is to write about LFC.

What's he gonna investigate about Man City and write about in a week's work between columns that hasn't already been found over the past few years by investigations from the likes of David Conn?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 12:37:19 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 10, 2021, 10:42:55 pm
Yes they've been "selling" expensively acquired academy players for unheard of fees for players with so little first team experience, it's a completely above board though.
Of course.

How did they balance Lukaku fee this summer then? ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 01:34:20 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:54:56 am
If that's the case it'd be two of us struggling on concepts mate. His job is to write about LFC.

What's he gonna investigate about Man City and write about in a week's work between columns that hasn't already been found over the past few years by investigations from the likes of David Conn?
Bloody hell mate you dont half make some leaps in logic.
I started by using the term focus more, which implies he mentioned City in his article. You replied by saying that he mentioned City in his article. Which I already knew.

Joyce is actually the Northern football correspondent, so he isnt an exclusive LFC reporter, so again its hardly illogical for him to write a broader piece every now and then.

The bottom line, and the root of my original comment is that it would be more useful for us in the long run in more journalists focussed on the challenges that the likes of us face when competing with the likes of City; and more importantly why we should have to. Nothing wrong with taking Conns work and adding to it.

Anyway, thats me, cant be arsed any more.  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 05:52:38 pm
To be honest it's sadly frustrating that we did not add someone up front. Pissed off really, seeing others loaded up - still I think ours is the most compact and well managed, and we will certainly be up for the big games - but feels as if a lack of options up front is going to cost us in the long run. Going to be extremely tight by the look of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 06:49:04 pm
Home grown attacking player in January? we need to fill the 25th slot, I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:39:12 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:49:04 pm
Home grown attacking player in January? we need to fill the 25th slot, I reckon.

Not sure narrows the options on realistic players.

I guess Bowen is the obvious name with maybe Barnes/Watkins who both cost £50m plus.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:08:05 pm
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:39:12 pm
Not sure narrows the options on realistic players.

I guess Bowen is the obvious name with maybe Barnes/Watkins who both cost £50m plus.

Watkins is probably the best from that lot in my opinion, add him and Adeyemi to our attack over the next 12 months and we'll be great
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:34:19 pm
Remember when people shat themselves that Bobby was out for months?

Hes not.  Hes back running already
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:41:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:34:19 pm
Remember when people shat themselves that Bobby was out for months?

Hes not.  Hes back running already

Great news
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
Only 1 game. But Saul was awful for Chelsea today.

Fabinho started slow at us so Saul may come good but he looked out of his depth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
As you said - its one game. Hes not some scrub from 3rd tier league.
We should know better!

I didnt watch the game, but find it rather bizarre than he played him with barely any training time. Still, they won, so who cares I spose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:28:21 pm
As you said - its one game. Hes not some scrub from 3rd tier league.
We should know better!

I didnt watch the game, but find it rather bizarre than he played him with barely any training time. Still, they won, so who cares I spose.
All true but at 27 with all that experience you would like to think he should come in & do far better than he did.

Tuchel certaintly thought he should have. He did blame himself though for starting him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
All true but at 27 with all that experience you would like to think he should come in & do far better than he did.

Tuchel certaintly thought he should have. He did blame himself though for starting him
There normally an adjustment period to the PL also. Not sure he was used in his best role either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:51:20 am
Did Joyce write that after smoking a spliff? When you are quoting some tit that gets a bit too excited over spreadsheets off twitter in your articles, then you really are scraping a barrel as a journalist.

Love how he suggests using debt to pay a transfer or two (something that we do already - and all/most businesses do; using debt to raise finance is actually cheaper than issuing equity and argued by many academics as being the best way to raise finance) is somehow entering an arms race with oil clubs.
