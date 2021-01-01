Yeah we just don't seem to go for the wonderkid players in the 17-21 age group under FSG,certainly have not for big money after Markovic.



Right or wrong,don't know but i'm not expecting a change there under current ownership.



We typically go for the slightly older,22-26 y/o players with more seasons under their belt and then 15-16 y/o for a few million who our scouts deem talented.



I do wonder if they would go for a 20 or 21 year old which that much data. Reyna is 18, he played most of last season going to have most of this year data, get one more year he 20 they should be able to have enough if the money right for it.I think the 22-26 with the data and the 15-16 yo on the cheap is very smart path. I think if there the right wonderkid age wise with enough data,fit and price. I think they go for it but more on the 20 or 21 age then 18 or 19