Unearthing a team of Robertson type players for very low fees is a nigh on impossible task.



Or a team of Salah's for £35m each.That's my point.Jota was £40m (in a pandemic-suppressed market) and he's a great player. I think most people (Liverpool fans included) have been surprised just how good he's turned out to be. But will he ever be in that Salah quality bracket? I'd say not. Isak was being touted at £60m; another good season at Sociedad and what will that climb to?These are players who are still young and relatively unproven at the highest level, priced at £40m/£50m/£60m in a pandemic.Before the pandemic, Pepe went for £70m, Lemar £60m, Pulisic £60m. All unproven and none expected to be in that absolute top tier bracket (as in serious Ballon D'or contenders). One player that was tipped for the top was Joao Felix; went for £120m.What I'm saying is, when the market normalises again after the most serious financial impacts of the pandemic ripple out, these are the sort of prices the market will be willing to pay for players in that bracket.