« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 325657 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 04:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:00:25 pm
A couple of £30-60m players is what, £75m ish total? Plus they'll likely demand wages of around £450-500k combined. I'd argue that amount easily gets you Bellingham, and likely would have got you Sancho.

Sure it won't get you market price Haaland, but it could get you Mbappe on a free or someone with a lower buyout clause than their true value.

We wouldn't sign one player on £450-500k a week would we, wouldn't that have a huge detriment to our wages structure?

In pure sums and cost of course its the same but if again I guess it depends on the context. It probably does get you Bellingham, but then does that leave space for others and other positions?
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 04:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:40:31 pm
Unearthing a team of Robertson type players for very low fees is a nigh on impossible task.


Or a team of Salah's for £35m each.

That's my point.

Jota was £40m (in a pandemic-suppressed market) and he's a great player. I think most people (Liverpool fans included) have been surprised just how good he's turned out to be. But will he ever be in that Salah quality bracket? I'd say not. Isak was being touted at £60m; another good season at Sociedad and what will that climb to?

These are players who are still young and relatively unproven at the highest level, priced at £40m/£50m/£60m in a pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Pepe went for £70m, Lemar £60m, Pulisic £60m. All unproven and none expected to be in that absolute top tier bracket (as in serious Ballon D'or contenders). One player that was tipped for the top was Joao Felix; went for £120m.

What I'm saying is, when the market normalises again after the most serious financial  impacts of the pandemic ripple out, these are the sort of prices the market will be willing to pay for players in that bracket.
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:59:54 pm
Honestly I don't know what you're basing this on... or what anyone who says we wont spend X on a player is basing it on.
FSG are obsessed with value not price - they didn't spend 80 million on VVD because they had the Coutinho money they did it because they thought he was the best in the position and would deliver for a decade


Yeah probably. That in pure cost doesn't rule out Bellingham, but does it then rule out other signings as well if we can only make one of those?

If we could raise the funds for Mbappe or Haaland, then that is value and you take that opportunity. I wouldn't have Bellingham in that group though.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 04:07:29 pm »
We have little chance of buying most of the players named in this thread.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:55:35 pm
£30m - £50/60m is more than enough for our club to find some good players.


Good players for that money? Sure.

And we'd be a good team.

But to win the top trophies like the PL and CL, you need players of the quality of Salah and Mane (both of whom we'll need to replace over the next 2/3 years).


Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,961
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 04:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:03:54 pm

Or a team of Salah's for £35m each.

That's my point.

Jota was £40m (in a pandemic-suppressed market) and he's a great player. I think most people (Liverpool fans included) have been surprised just how good he's turned out to be. But will he ever be in that Salah quality bracket? I'd say not. Isak was being touted at £60m; another good season at Sociedad and what will that climb to?

These are players who are still young and relatively unproven at the highest level, priced at £40m/£50m/£60m in a pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Pepe went for £70m, Lemar £60m, Pulisic £60m. All unproven and none expected to be in that absolute top tier bracket (as in serious Ballon D'or contenders). One player that was tipped for the top was Joao Felix; went for £120m.

What I'm saying is, when the market normalises again after the most serious financial  impacts of the pandemic ripple out, these are the sort of prices the market will be willing to pay for players in that bracket.

You're literally cherry-picking expensive examples to prove your point. If I do the same....that summer Lukaku went for £65 million, Fernandes for £56 million, Pavard, Kulusevski and Marcos Llorente for less than £30 million each and all now look pretty cheap at those prices.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:55:09 pm
if your level at 19 in your first 1000ish minutes in senior football is good squad player, for a top end champions League club, you're extremely talented.
Not saying he's a bad player, but our fan base (like every other fan base) have a tendency to massively overrate our players, especially when they're Scouse.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,207
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:03:51 pm
We wouldn't sign one player on £450-500k a week would we, wouldn't that have a huge detriment to our wages structure?

In pure sums and cost of course its the same but if again I guess it depends on the context. It probably does get you Bellingham, but then does that leave space for others and other positions?

We literally paid Salah about £400k/wk last year, and no doubt will see his new deal have a higher base and probably a higher top end.

This whole "we can't pay someone X because someone else is on X" is a weird argument which seems to have come about in recent years. We've always had massive differences in wages - from Gerrard being on £180k when Torres was on £110k. Or even in this squad the likes of VVD and Salah being on £220k+ whilst the likes of Henderson was on £130k, or Alisson on £80k, or Trent on £75k, or Robbo on £50k.

It happens at all clubs, and unless you're a bad apple intending on causing trouble it invariably doesn't cause much issue and you understand there are plenty of reasons why one player would earn a lot more than enough, even if both play the same amount of minutes each season.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:07:29 pm
We have little chance of buying most of the players named in this thread.
Klopp has a history of finding these players before they become sought after, he's done it at Mainz and Dortmund, and he's done it here as well, imagine Robertson playing near the level he's at now while playing for say Southampton, we'd probably not have much chance of signing him in the current financial climate, ditto for Harvey Elliott.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,554
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm »
Part of our efforts to mitigate prices and identify value would be through release clauses, particularly given our relationship with Red Bull.  We know some of their best players have release clauses, and if we're able to do the legwork early and convince the player to join us, then it's a matter of paying a release clause fee to Red Bull, and all parties are happy.  There aren't any crazy valuations involved.

It doesn't mean we won't try to pay higher prices for other players (provided they fit what we need), but release clauses certainly help with price.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 04:16:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:05:29 pm
Yeah probably. That in pure cost doesn't rule out Bellingham, but does it then rule out other signings as well if we can only make one of those?

If we could raise the funds for Mbappe or Haaland, then that is value and you take that opportunity. I wouldn't have Bellingham in that group though.



WRT Mbappe, I think he's set on joining RM so it's a pipe dream anyway.

But hypothetically, I think we'd be willing to pay a £100m transfer fee for him and £250k/week for a 5 year contract (about £165m over the 5 years)

As it'd be a free transfer next summer, pay that theoretical transfer fee to him as a signing-on fee (over 5 years), plus £250k/week and it's the same cost. Works out about £630k/week for him (higher than the reported £550k/week RM were looking to pay). If he wanted to come to Liverpool, the money aspect would be affordable.

I'd even allow a release clause to RM after, say, 4 years, for £75m (or even £50m)
Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 04:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 04:14:44 pm
We literally paid Salah about £400k/wk last year, and no doubt will see his new deal have a higher base and probably a higher top end.

This whole "we can't pay someone X because someone else is on X" is a weird argument which seems to have come about in recent years. We've always had massive differences in wages - from Gerrard being on £180k when Torres was on £110k. Or even in this squad the likes of VVD and Salah being on £220k+ whilst the likes of Henderson was on £130k, or Alisson on £80k, or Trent on £75k, or Robbo on £50k.

It happens at all clubs, and unless you're a bad apple intending on causing trouble it invariably doesn't cause much issue and you understand there are plenty of reasons why one player would earn a lot more than enough, even if both play the same amount of minutes each season.

Yeah but Salah and Van Dijk will be on big wages, around what, £200-300k? We sign somebody on £400-£500k, thats completely different. Trent and such players have had their wages bumped up dramatically since.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,207
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 04:22:21 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:19:38 pm
Yeah but Salah and Van Dijk will be on big wages, around what, £200-300k? We sign somebody on £400-£500k, thats completely different. Trent and such players have had their wages bumped up dramatically since.

How is it different? Salah apparently earned 8x as much per week than Robbo did, over 4x as much as TAA, likely double Mane & Bobby.

If we identified someone who we felt warranted that wage, and they wanted to come, then I highly doubt we'd pass up because other's in the squad are not on that amount and might get pissy as £200k a week isn't enough for them.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,458
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig  on Today at 04:22:21 pm
How is it different? Salah apparently earned 8x as much per week than Robbo did, over 4x as much as TAA, likely double Mane & Bobby.

If we identified someone who we felt warranted that wage, and they wanted to come, then I highly doubt we'd pass up because other's in the squad are not on that amount and might get pissy as £200k a week isn't enough for them.

Yes but Salah was at a point which we could afford. If you bring someone in that is close to x 1.5-2 more than Salah, who won't be earning a small amount, I believe would cause a problem.

There are only a couple of such players, you are talking about Haaland and Mbappe. Do you think we can sign them?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:50 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 04:24:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:15:18 pm
Klopp has a history of finding these players before they become sought after, he's done it at Mainz and Dortmund, and he's done it here as well, imagine Robertson playing near the level he's at now while playing for say Southampton, we'd probably not have much chance of signing him in the current financial climate, ditto for Harvey Elliott.

Does he? The impression I get is that the finding out work is done by the sporting director. Klopp lets him know what he wants, with named examples even, but the sporting director finds the individuals that fit the definition. Thus Klopp wanted someone like Gotze and Edwards got him Mane. He then wanted someone like Brandt and Edwards got him Salah.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,636
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 04:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:36:03 pm
Werner would come no problem, he was looking to join the Reds but FSG wouldn't stump up the money it seems.
Actually Bayern was always his first choice, but a deal fell through in summer 2019 which is why he wasnt prepared to wait for us a year later and signed for Chelsea.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 04:27:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:25:26 pm
Actually Bayern was always his first choice, but a deal fell through in summer 2019 which is why he wasnt prepared to wait for us a year later and signed for Chelsea.
Didn't say Bayern wouldn't still interest him, just that I'm sure he'd gladly sign for Liverpool given the opportunity
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,960
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:24:59 pm
Does he? The impression I get is that the finding out work is done by the sporting director. Klopp lets him know what he wants, with named examples even, but the sporting director finds the individuals that fit the definition. Thus Klopp wanted someone like Gotze and Edwards got him Mane. He then wanted someone like Brandt and Edwards got him Salah.


Good job Edwards is here to stay....

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,207
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 04:31:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:24:53 pm
Yes but Salah was at a point which we could afford. I don't agree that if you bring someone in that is close to x 1.5-2 more than Salah, who won't be earning a small amount, would cause a problem.

There are only a couple of such players, you are talking about Haaland and Mbappe. Do you think we can sign them?

I think if we wanted them, and the finances worked out (i.e. the total fee inc agent fee's was affordable) then yes, we'd be prepared to pay what it requires (fee and wages).
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 04:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:03:54 pm

Or a team of Salah's for £35m each.

That's my point.

Jota was £40m (in a pandemic-suppressed market) and he's a great player. I think most people (Liverpool fans included) have been surprised just how good he's turned out to be. But will he ever be in that Salah quality bracket? I'd say not. Isak was being touted at £60m; another good season at Sociedad and what will that climb to?

These are players who are still young and relatively unproven at the highest level, priced at £40m/£50m/£60m in a pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Pepe went for £70m, Lemar £60m, Pulisic £60m. All unproven and none expected to be in that absolute top tier bracket (as in serious Ballon D'or contenders). One player that was tipped for the top was Joao Felix; went for £120m.

What I'm saying is, when the market normalizes again after the most serious financial impacts of the pandemic ripple out, these are the sort of prices the market will be willing to pay for players in that bracket.
Based on the names and transfer fees you listed, it's clear that spending big on unproven players is quite a risky model and I would rather we stick to our model where we have been able to get players like Jota and Konate for around £40m each in recent years. There have also been some really highly rated players moving for similar of lower fees like Upamecano, Malen, Locatelli, Camavinga, Abraham, etc
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 05:00:08 pm »
Transfermarkt saying us and Barcelona considering a January move for Adeyimi:
https://www.transfermarkt.de/nach-bdquo-wahnsinn-ldquo-beim-dfb-liverpool-amp-barca-erwagen-winter-offerte-fur-adeyemi/view/news/392656

On Werner, I was hugely enthusiastic about the prospect of him joining last summer and he'd still have top of my wishlist for a non-Mbappe or Haaland attacking reinforcement this summer. Despite some truly awful finishing for Chelsea, his underlying numbers were still excellent and I'd back Klopp to get him firing. Just don't think there'd be any prospect of Chelsea selling to us.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:17 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,636
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 05:02:02 pm »
There are clearly limits to what we can - and will - extend our budget to for the right player.

Personally, Id like to see us test Inters resolve with a very substantial offer for Lautaro Martinez next summer. Hes only signed a short extension to protect his value after fucking off Spurs delusions of grandeur.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 