Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer. Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.



Or going to a game where Iain Marshall scores a last minute winner in 1-0 defeat to a really poor Leicester team whilst simultaneously United are coming back from 2 goals down away in Turin to reach a CL final on their way to a treble.Plenty of times when weve been really poor for a club of our stature in the last 30 years. Times when we havent really had 11 players up to the required standard, never mind whether our 5th and 6th choice forwards are at the requisite level to contribute.Being there during the poorer times doesnt make you a better supporter and doesnt mean we should accept mediocrity now or not strive to be the best version of the club within the context of our own constraints and limitations, and those of others.Being there during those lows does provide a sense of perspective though. Maybe of the challenges we face but also that a 5th choice forward might not be that important in the short term.If youve been following us since 2013/14, for example, theres very few seasons where weve been terrible or not in contention for trophies until late in the season. 2014/15 is probably the low point on a season perspective. Its hardly the same as Liverpool during the vast majority of 90s or early 10s.