LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8320 on: Today at 10:51:48 am
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.

Or going to a game where Iain Marshall scores a last minute winner in 1-0 defeat to a really poor Leicester team whilst simultaneously United are coming back from 2 goals down away in Turin to reach a CL final on their way to a treble.

Plenty of times when weve been really poor for a club of our stature in the last 30 years. Times when we havent really had 11 players up to the required standard, never mind whether our 5th and 6th choice forwards are at the requisite level to contribute.

Being there during the poorer times doesnt make you a better supporter and doesnt mean we should accept mediocrity now or not strive to be the best version of the club within the context of our own constraints and limitations, and those of others.

Being there during those lows does provide a sense of perspective though. Maybe of the challenges we face but also that a 5th choice forward might not be that important in the short term.

If youve been following us since 2013/14, for example, theres very few seasons where weve been terrible or not in contention for trophies until late in the season. 2014/15 is probably the low point on a season perspective. Its hardly the same as Liverpool during the vast majority of 90s or early 10s.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8321 on: Today at 10:53:47 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:37:52 am
Given how good we've gotten at using data to inform our purchases, do you think we are investing in being able to make such good decisions with players at a younger age / less exposure.
ie getting more video of their performances to feed the models.
If it a first team signing they going to want a minimum  2 years of top 5 league data. Along with CL data. You can only judge how good the player is at the level they are playing, so league and CL help.
I'm sure they have probably some data on the 16 years old they are bringing in but that unlikely to be very public. Top 5 league data stat wise is pretty available to the public and of course the club also has model etc that go with that is not public. Along with the scouting side too.
Youngest big money signing Liverpool have brought in under Klopp is Keita irc he was 22 when signing. They normally gone start of Prime signing which is 23-26 age group. Maybe they sign younger with higher level data earlier but development with younger players is not always linear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8322 on: Today at 11:07:01 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:59:47 am
£80,000,001 then because hes done nothing to justify Dortmund asking for much more, already a top end price (including potential) and a massive profit for them.

I'm not saying whether that price is justified, but I highly doubt Bellingham will be available for 80m, especially if his expected trajectory continues and football revenues pick up post Covid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8323 on: Today at 11:14:57 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:23:12 am
Its hardly a load of bollocks - as long as people realise its a snapshot of a single moment in the accounts from 9 months prior.

Also, there is a lot of benefit in someone knowledgable in a complicated subject repackaging it in an easy to understand format.
Yes, hugely, I feel its a massive disservice to SR who actually supplies evidence for fans to keep their clubs accountable. Its hard work to do what he does, and he does it for free. It's like having a private accountant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8324 on: Today at 11:28:19 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:49:48 am
If we're talking 'wonderkids' then surely the likes of Reyna, Gravenberch and Wirtz are just as worthy of discussion as Bellingham....?

Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8325 on: Today at 11:36:39 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:19 am
Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.

What's Wirtz worth?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8326 on: Today at 11:45:19 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:19 am
Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.

I'm not sure its got anything to do with being able to afford him or not. It just strikes me as odd that Bellingham is suddenly being thrown in with Haaland and Mbappe, who are two absolute monsters. There's tonnes of really good young players out there (particularly if we're talking 18-22 years old as those three are) and I dare say quite a few would be more suitable AND cheaper than Bellingham (and thats not accounting for Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8327 on: Today at 11:52:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:36:39 am
What's Wirtz worth?

About one lonely cloud. Does tend to wander though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8328 on: Today at 11:52:53 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:36:39 am
What's Wirtz worth?

Iz dat the wirtz ya cando?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8329 on: Today at 12:10:31 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:53:47 am
If it a first team signing they going to want a minimum  2 years of top 5 league data. Along with CL data. You can only judge how good the player is at the level they are playing, so league and CL help.
I'm sure they have probably some data on the 16 years old they are bringing in but that unlikely to be very public. Top 5 league data stat wise is pretty available to the public and of course the club also has model etc that go with that is not public. Along with the scouting side too.
Youngest big money signing Liverpool have brought in under Klopp is Keita irc he was 22 when signing. They normally gone start of Prime signing which is 23-26 age group. Maybe they sign younger with higher level data earlier but development with younger players is not always linear.

Yeah we just don't seem to go for the wonderkid players in the 17-21 age group under FSG,certainly have not for big money after Markovic.
 
Right or wrong,don't know but i'm not expecting a change there under current ownership.

We typically go for the slightly older,22-26 y/o players with more seasons under their belt and then 15-16 y/o for a few million who our scouts deem talented.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8330 on: Today at 12:18:05 pm
The Bellingham talk will mainly be because 1) he idolised Gerrard and has bigged up Henderson, and 2) because he's English and we ideally need to up our home-grown quota.  Oh, and he's excellent for his age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8331 on: Today at 12:39:01 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 12:18:05 pm
The Bellingham talk will mainly be because 1) he idolised Gerrard and has bigged up Henderson, and 2) because he's English and we ideally need to up our home-grown quota.  Oh, and he's excellent for his age.

And also Klopp will feel there's little chance of his teammates deliberately not passing to him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8332 on: Today at 12:46:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:39:01 pm
And also Klopp will feel there's little chance of his teammates deliberately not passing to him.

Haha FFS.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8333 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:49:48 am
If we're talking 'wonderkids' then surely the likes of Reyna, Gravenberch and Wirtz are just as worthy of discussion as Bellingham....?
Much much cheaper too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8334 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:39:01 pm
And also Klopp will feel there's little chance of his teammates deliberately not passing to him.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8335 on: Today at 02:06:09 pm
Bellingham reminds me of a young Gerrard.
What a signing he would be. I cant see it happening. Dortmund will want too much money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8336 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm
I think a strong midfielder who will drive the team (like Henderson does) is going to be a vital signing in the next 12-24 months. Not saying Bellingham is that player, but hes got all the attributes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8337 on: Today at 02:49:46 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:17:30 pm
I think a strong midfielder who will drive the team (like Henderson does) is going to be a vital signing in the next 12-24 months. Not saying Bellingham is that player, but hes got all the attributes.
Does it need to be a midfielder who drives the team?

I know Bellingham is talented and has developed into a quality player because he has played lots of games in senior football. I wonder if Jones and Elliot got those amount of games if they would be at that level especially under the tutelage of Klopp, Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho.

When we signed Henderson I don't think he was as talented as Curtis is now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8338 on: Today at 02:56:04 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:49:46 pm
When we signed Henderson I don't think he was as talented as Curtis is now.

Without a doubt.  Henderson is one of the last of the old guard when it comes to British midfielders, and players like Curtis and Bellingham are a different breed - way more comfortable in possession and more continental in style.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8339 on: Today at 02:57:44 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:05:20 am
At the same time we have to remember that the likes of Bellingham, Haaland, Sancho and Mbappe are not the only really good players out there. Im sure a season with full crowds and a few more sales will allow us to sign a few more expensive players.

We probably wont be able to sign players like Haaland, Bellingham and Mbappe, but luckily there are loads of other good players out there that wont cost as much.



If you can sign players who are as good, but for whatever reason are much less high-profile and therefor less expensive, great! But that's getting harder and harder as more and more clubs spend time & resources identifying these very players. It's become a much more crowded marketplace, which serves to drive the prices up.

The real concern is that we aren't able/willing to sign the Fabinhos, Salahs, Robertsons because either they're snapped up by other clubs or the owners aren't willing to pay the £50m/£60m standard fee that that these sorts of players could easily reach soon, and so are left buying bigger gambles or players of a quality tier below.

And we only have 2 and bit seasons of Klopp left. Who knows if the next manager turns out to be Paisley or Souness.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8340 on: Today at 03:11:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:39:01 pm
And also Klopp will feel there's little chance of his teammates deliberately not passing to him.

Im being thick but whats this a reference to?!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8341 on: Today at 03:13:20 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:11:26 pm
Im being thick but whats this a reference to?!

Al in the Minamino thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #8342 on: Today at 03:15:48 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:49:46 pm
Does it need to be a midfielder who drives the team?

Im not necessarily talking motivationally, but more that player who will pick the ball up in the middle and do something. Doesnt always have to be something amazing. Weve seen Henderson do it countless times, and weve seen the team suffer when he is out because we dont have that sort of player.

Now it could be Jones develops into this sort of player, or even TAA moves in time, and having a scouse lad doing that role would no doubt add a bit more emphasis to it to get the fans going too.
