Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 324288 times)

Offline Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8320 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.

Or going to a game where Iain Marshall scores a last minute winner in 1-0 defeat to a really poor Leicester team whilst simultaneously United are coming back from 2 goals down away in Turin to reach a CL final on their way to a treble.

Plenty of times when weve been really poor for a club of our stature in the last 30 years. Times when we havent really had 11 players up to the required standard, never mind whether our 5th and 6th choice forwards are at the requisite level to contribute.

Being there during the poorer times doesnt make you a better supporter and doesnt mean we should accept mediocrity now or not strive to be the best version of the club within the context of our own constraints and limitations, and those of others.

Being there during those lows does provide a sense of perspective though. Maybe of the challenges we face but also that a 5th choice forward might not be that important in the short term.

If youve been following us since 2013/14, for example, theres very few seasons where weve been terrible or not in contention for trophies until late in the season. 2014/15 is probably the low point on a season perspective. Its hardly the same as Liverpool during the vast majority of 90s or early 10s.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8321 on: Today at 10:53:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:37:52 am
Given how good we've gotten at using data to inform our purchases, do you think we are investing in being able to make such good decisions with players at a younger age / less exposure.
ie getting more video of their performances to feed the models.
If it a first team signing they going to want a minimum  2 years of top 5 league data. Along with CL data. You can only judge how good the player is at the level they are playing, so league and CL help.
I'm sure they have probably some data on the 16 years old they are bringing in but that unlikely to be very public. Top 5 league data stat wise is pretty available to the public and of course the club also has model etc that go with that is not public. Along with the scouting side too.
Youngest big money signing Liverpool have brought in under Klopp is Keita irc he was 22 when signing. They normally gone start of Prime signing which is 23-26 age group. Maybe they sign younger with higher level data earlier but development with younger players is not always linear.
Online Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8322 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:59:47 am
£80,000,001 then because hes done nothing to justify Dortmund asking for much more, already a top end price (including potential) and a massive profit for them.

I'm not saying whether that price is justified, but I highly doubt Bellingham will be available for 80m, especially if his expected trajectory continues and football revenues pick up post Covid
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 11:14:57 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:23:12 am
Its hardly a load of bollocks - as long as people realise its a snapshot of a single moment in the accounts from 9 months prior.

Also, there is a lot of benefit in someone knowledgable in a complicated subject repackaging it in an easy to understand format.
Yes, hugely, I feel its a massive disservice to SR who actually supplies evidence for fans to keep their clubs accountable. Its hard work to do what he does, and he does it for free. It's like having a private accountant.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 11:28:19 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:49:48 am
If we're talking 'wonderkids' then surely the likes of Reyna, Gravenberch and Wirtz are just as worthy of discussion as Bellingham....?

Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 11:36:39 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:19 am
Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.

What's Wirtz worth?
Online fucking appalled

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 11:45:19 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:19 am
Yep that Wirtz kid looks the real deal. If we can't afford Bellingham would be happy if we went after Wirtz.

I'm not sure its got anything to do with being able to afford him or not. It just strikes me as odd that Bellingham is suddenly being thrown in with Haaland and Mbappe, who are two absolute monsters. There's tonnes of really good young players out there (particularly if we're talking 18-22 years old as those three are) and I dare say quite a few would be more suitable AND cheaper than Bellingham (and thats not accounting for Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott)
