Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8280 on: Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 05:43:14 pm
Im choosing to believe all those on here who are telling me were waiting for the golden ticket before signing someone.

The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8281 on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:19:51 pm
I know age shouldnt come into it, but written by a 19 year old, who wouldnt have any sort of real life inkling and experience of this club just 10 years ago. Sure, she may well have read up on it, but good grief, to be like this when shes only seen the good, just pathetic.  Spoilt, childish, entitled brat.

This article got the usual tedious top reds fsgout brigade, with no inbetween reaction on Twitter as you can imagine. And the site that published it, allowed only their followers to comment on it  ::)

Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8282 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on September  7, 2021, 04:06:22 pm
I don't get the joke?

What I was meaning was in reply to that poster, who said FSG should put their money in (and I presume it not get paid back as a loan) in structural projects as it increases the value of their asset. But the counter argument might be that a lot of things they do, even signing players, can do that to some extent so its difficult to argue one thing over another.

I presume the poster wants FSG to invest in the club their own money and not get it back until we are sold?

You were being typically obtuse, spending on the squad is a transient investment that won't increase their overall investment significantly in the long run, unlike stuff such as the new training grounds, stands etc that would increase the overall value of the club.

I do want them to invest their own money on stuff like that, it isn't limited by ffp and they still get the benefit from their spending.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8283 on: Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 02:21:42 pm
Is this being discussed elsewhere?
https://the.anfieldtalk.co.uk/its-time-to-go-fsg-you-have-promised-so-much-but-kept-to-so-little

Dreadful stuff and very disheartening. To be clear, this is not what the vast majority on here want I will wager.

Um... Why should it be discussed at all? No mark writes terrible article with terrible point of view backed up with mildly insane logic. Doesn't sound like the sort of material worth even paying the slightest bit of attention to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8284 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.

The SR thread is a load of bollocks that means nothing/can be used to infer anything.

Hes good at chucking a load of repackaged numbers at people in a nice format though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8285 on: Yesterday at 09:28:57 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 09:13:08 pm
Um... Why should it be discussed at all? No mark writes terrible article with terrible point of view backed up with mildly insane logic. Doesn't sound like the sort of material worth even paying the slightest bit of attention to.
Yep. Why was it even linked? The net is full of shite articles, why do we need to discuss them?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8286 on: Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:01:13 pm
The golden ticket would be the owners putting in the money themselves or a sale of a big player. The SR thread illustrated that in terms of income, we dont have the money for such transfers.

I mean thats not strictly true. Without COVID hitting we prob would have been in a position to fund such a move.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8287 on: Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:58:26 pm
I mean thats not strictly true. Without COVID hitting we prob would have been in a position to fund such a move.

Yep but that doesnt seem to be the case post COVID as per the SR thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8288 on: Yesterday at 10:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on Yesterday at 08:01:35 pm
Has done ages 13 to 19 in Klopp era. Pity the author can't remember the Poulson and Konchesky summer.  Or the season we had after spending all the Suarez money on Balotelli and Lazar.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8289 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:09:48 pm
Yep but that doesnt seem to be the case post COVID as per the SR thread.

I mean it remains to be seen how finances recover. In 12 months time things could look very different.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8290 on: Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm »
It's interesting trying to work out our spending and transfer strategy but it's easy to forget that most of the time we're just chasing shadows. How long did this place spend obsessed with the idea of "moneyball" transfers like Coutinho and Sturridge, only for us to never pursue that type again?

The accounting side of things is far, far too complex to boil it down to "sell to buy". With Covid looking less likely to impact this season, no big fees to pay for contract extensions hopefully, and debt/amortisation changes, it's entirely possible we'll be able to spend just fine without selling. We also don't know what kind of salable assets we'll have a year from now. Did anyone expect we'd be looking for £15 million for Nat last summer?

I do think questions will have to be asked if we don't spend next summer however, nothing about our finances looks particularly worrisome compared to other clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8291 on: Yesterday at 11:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
I mean it remains to be seen how finances recover. In 12 months time things could look very different.

Possibly, albeit you would imagine that there will be some losses or gaps still left to plug maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8292 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 05:47:56 pm
Bellingham is not gonna happen, nor will mbappe or haaland

The only way we sign either of them is if we sell one of our most valuable players, like Salah, for a lot of money!!

Bellingham shouldnt really be in that company. He is clearly an amazing young talent but he will never be as influential to the success of a side as Haaland or Mbappe. I actually would question if we had 80-100m to spend on a player as to whether he would be someone worth spending it on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8293 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 05:26:47 pm
That person needs to run a football club & see how they get on. Childish.

I read on Dan Kennet's twitter feed that the author is 19, so yeah, a bit on the childish side. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8294 on: Today at 12:40:56 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:54:11 pm
It's interesting trying to work out our spending and transfer strategy but it's easy to forget that most of the time we're just chasing shadows. How long did this place spend obsessed with the idea of "moneyball" transfers like Coutinho and Sturridge, only for us to never pursue that type again?

The accounting side of things is far, far too complex to boil it down to "sell to buy". With Covid looking less likely to impact this season, no big fees to pay for contract extensions hopefully, and debt/amortisation changes, it's entirely possible we'll be able to spend just fine without selling. We also don't know what kind of salable assets we'll have a year from now. Did anyone expect we'd be looking for £15 million for Nat last summer?

I do think questions will have to be asked if we don't spend next summer however, nothing about our finances looks particularly worrisome compared to other clubs.
What's moneyball? Isn't it just a word for finding players who cost less to buy than their value to us? Virgil van Dijk was a perfect moneyball signing by my reckoning.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8295 on: Today at 12:41:07 am »
Quote
Patrick Berger
@berger_pj

FC Liverpool chasing Jude Bellingham. Reports from UK are correct, as Klopp is monitoring the midfielder for a potential transfer next summer. But #BVB position is quite clear: The Bundesliga side dont want to sell Jude 🚫. Contract until 2025 - no release clause. ⚫️🟡@SPORT1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8296 on: Today at 12:55:30 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:40:56 am
What's moneyball? Isn't it just a word for finding players who cost less to buy than their value to us? Virgil van Dijk was a perfect moneyball signing by my reckoning.

At the time it was all about signing underappreciated squad players from big clubs for a fraction of their real value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8297 on: Today at 01:20:40 am »
Apparently we should be shopping where Dortmund shop.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8298 on: Today at 02:01:45 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm
Bellingham shouldnt really be in that company. He is clearly an amazing young talent but he will never be as influential to the success of a side as Haaland or Mbappe. I actually would question if we had 80-100m to spend on a player as to whether he would be someone worth spending it on.
Coutinho technically the highest MF transfer ever but looking at guys who a deeper role or brought as that it would be Pogba 89 mil pounds then De Jong at 65 mil pounds.
He basically has to able to show that for somebody who has been played as more of a central 3rd midfielder the other MFers with that high of a price are players who much more 10 types. We will see what happens
Grealish is listed as forward when he was sold
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8299 on: Today at 07:11:21 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:01:45 am
Coutinho technically the highest MF transfer ever but looking at guys who a deeper role or brought as that it would be Pogba 89 mil pounds then De Jong at 65 mil pounds.
He basically has to able to show that for somebody who has been played as more of a central 3rd midfielder the other MFers with that high of a price are players who much more 10 types. We will see what happens
Grealish is listed as forward when he was sold

Yep he would be up there in terms of transfer fee, definitely around the Pogba region of fee. I am sure others will point how midfielders are more important but I wouldnt see him as one of those highly influential players.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8300 on: Today at 07:25:53 am »
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 01:20:40 am
Apparently we should be shopping where Dortmund shop.
They go to Dortmund to play, if they came to Liverpool they'd sit on the bench. They'd choose Dortmund for the guaranteed playing time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #8301 on: Today at 07:34:59 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm
Bellingham shouldnt really be in that company. He is clearly an amazing young talent but he will never be as influential to the success of a side as Haaland or Mbappe. I actually would question if we had 80-100m to spend on a player as to whether he would be someone worth spending it on.

i mentioned all 3 just because we have no chance of signing either of them unless we sold someone for a huge amount (e.g Salah) or we get mbappe on a free :D 

The only time we've really gone out and spent a huge amount of money was on Van Djik and Alison, why? because we desperately needed to improve our GK and CB situation, We don't have any glaring weakness now that Klopp needs to address so the most we will probably spend on a player now is around the same as what we paid for Jota
