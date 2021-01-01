It's interesting trying to work out our spending and transfer strategy but it's easy to forget that most of the time we're just chasing shadows. How long did this place spend obsessed with the idea of "moneyball" transfers like Coutinho and Sturridge, only for us to never pursue that type again?



The accounting side of things is far, far too complex to boil it down to "sell to buy". With Covid looking less likely to impact this season, no big fees to pay for contract extensions hopefully, and debt/amortisation changes, it's entirely possible we'll be able to spend just fine without selling. We also don't know what kind of salable assets we'll have a year from now. Did anyone expect we'd be looking for £15 million for Nat last summer?



I do think questions will have to be asked if we don't spend next summer however, nothing about our finances looks particularly worrisome compared to other clubs.