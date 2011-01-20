« previous next »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:41 am
Yes, agreed, the worry is that others have injuries at that point, it also assumes we are giving up on the FA cup again (likely but a shame) and that there are no injury/hangover/quarantine issues that impact on the Leicester game.

Its a shame but we cant compete on 3 or 4 fronts, not with City and Chelseas plethora of quality in depth. City mostly
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:44:02 pm
The most games Salah and Mane can miss due to Afcon is 2 games. If it were more, Id be more concerned

Ah good stuff. Surprised this hasnt been mentioned in here before.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:41 am
Yes, agreed, the worry is that others have injuries at that point, it also assumes we are giving up on the FA cup again (likely but a shame) and that there are no injury/hangover/quarantine issues that impact on the Leicester game.

It might be a particular problem if a Firmino injury coincides with the AFCON absences. We'll probably have to turn to Gordon anyway, to provide pace in the forward line. We've always had problems whenever both Mane and Salah have been unavailable, as we need at least one outlet to push the opposition defence back.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:26:30 am
It might be a particular problem if a Firmino injury coincides with the AFCON absences. We'll probably have to turn to Gordon anyway, to provide pace in the forward line. We've always had problems whenever both Mane and Salah have been unavailable, as we need at least one outlet to push the opposition defence back.
My Guess is Jota as the 9 and just play 5 Mfers. Like Fabinho, Keita, Thaigo ,elliott(on the right), Ox(on the left). Hendo maybe over Thaigo to get Keita pressing higher but would just expect to put more creative players with Jota
