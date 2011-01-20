« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
Made it over 200 pages

Well done all
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:46:28 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:20:18 pm
Also, you can coach a good defence out of some pretty basic players, especially if you're a top coach and have the attacking players to rely on. Stones and Otamendi under City for example, we went on a great run with Phillips and Williams. Don't think we win the games we did with Van Dijk and say Matip but Origi and two acadmey players up front

Yeah, agree. You can compensate for a lack of individual quality at centre back a bit by having a world class goalkeeper, a top quality holding midfielder and even if you're without them you can just be a cohesive unit. You can't compensate for having nobody to score.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm
after 202 pages , you have to ask was a thread even needed? 

i thought people used to get banned on message boards for making pointless threads. where are the moderators?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:55:55 pm
They are out collecting the Infinity Stones.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:12:31 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm
We may have one of the next stars already in Harvey Elliott.
No, that's impossible, Samie. I've heard too many times that the 2019 summer window was a disaster because we didn't sign anyone. Harvey Elliott doesn't exist.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:17:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:35:49 am
I like how you're talking  8)

I do think it's still up in the air and Mbappe will see how this season pans out whilst keeping his options open. Real Madrid, regardless of what people say, are at present a dying side that hasn't reinforced well at all and is relying on multiple players across key positions that are 32+ or older. Kroos, Benzema and Modric are massive to them, (Hazard a massive millstone at present and 31 by the time Mbappe is able to negotiate), it's madness to think they will easily transition into a new era of excellence when they are in such a bad situation financially. We're in a world now with the cost of football that I don't think there's any deal to be done with the Spanish government that could recover their situation in any small window of time.

Camavinga is a cracking signing albeit maybe 3 to 4 years too soon, they have a lot of work to do. A hell of a lot and they're in a position of weakness in a league that's getting worse, it would seem. Lost their major star, being outspent by the oil clubs and hawking players left and right in order to stay afloat.

It won't be Chelsea because they've just spent £100m on Lukaku, but there will be 4 or 5 other clubs who'll throw their hat in the ring and I do think we will at least be one of those that holds a conversation to see just how feasible it might be.
Madrid legit has like 4 of top 10 or 20 under 21 players in there ranks right now. I knw they replying a lot on some older guys but they very set up 2023 and longer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:22:54 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm
Through my life though the club have constantly had this dilemma and always did it, St John, Hunt, Keegan, Dalglish, Rush, Fowler,Owen,Torres,Suarez. We'll probably pull someone in that is under everyones radar.

Maybe he is already here in Jota? His numbers are already very impressive.
Jota is kinda Salah replacement unless somehow they got Mbappe. Jota can play more central more constantly then Salah as the striker(he just better attacking inside right btw cb and lb). He turns 25 in Dec, he about 4.5 years younger then Salah.
Even if Extending salah till 2025, it very possible if Salah does decline Jota can take over his role. I would expect Salah to age pretty well but it could the side could evolve to where Salah may not be starting every game in a 2 years or so.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:36:59 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:18:36 pm
The only thing I can think is a 'lack' of top level data. He has the stats, he has the productivity, he has the right profile and age, just only really has a solid 18 months worth of data to go at, when it typically seems we like two seasons in a top league as an absolute minimum for any player coming in over a certain value.

On the face of it, you'd be hard pushed to find another 22 year old as mobile, creative, productive and experienced as him for that price. So the only rationale I can just about understand for not pursuing is that he simply has not played enough for us to make a fully informed decision.

He certainly someone a few have spoken about and myself included have said for a while looks like he could be a very capable Firmino understudy and eventual replacement.
This why I dont think they went and got Cunha.
Also When Kagawa left Dortmund, his replacement was more Blaszczykowski with Gotze(even at age 19-20) moving behind the striker. Klopp is leaving at the end of 2023-2024 season but it wont shock me to see Jones/Elliott/Keita/Ox type be Firmino type replacement instead of more of a like for like. Possible Attacking Line in Klopp Last season Salah up front and more central, Elliott behind and Kaide on the right(assuming he good enough and makes the step up). Jota on the left or even Jota taking over for Salah and it more rotation up front and ? on the left.
I do think Salah with how well he takes care of his body along with seeing multiple striker type perform well in their early 30s he ages well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
Nkunku and Isak will do nicely next summer, please and thank you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:46:13 pm
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 03:53:48 am
I'm fairly relaxed at the end of the day.

I think there are two ways to look at it.

If Jota continues the way he's been going, and Mane and Firmino return to something like their pre-2020/21 form, our forward line still looks strong. In fact, it's stronger than our title and CL winning seasons because we now have 4 strong forwards instead of 3.

If Keita manages to finally have a relatively lucky season with his fitness (knock on wood, all appendages crossed), we're actually stronger in midfield than those seasons as well. Fit Keita is better than Milner from a couple of seasons ago, easily, and Thiago is at least as good as Gini (the major outgoing).

If Harvey continues as he's started, he's as good as an option as Shaqiri (albeit, different).

We now also have 4 top class CBs, and 2 top class LBs. Kelleher is also better than Adrian.

That's what we need to have notionally a better squad than the squad that won the CL and got 97 points, and won the PL and got 99 points in successive seasons.

In addition to those, we still have a couple of wildcards in backpocket in Ox and Minamino, whom I don't think Jurgen has written off. If they don't come good, we don't necessarily need it if we don't have big problems.

Of course, we need some luck in terms of a few of these going our way. We were particularly unlucky last year, and we'll need to be net positive in the luck stakes this year.

That said, if Sadio and Bobby are never going to recover their best form because they're already past their best, then we've got bigger problems because we've still go them on our books and offloading them at a good enough price to re-invest will be harder. If Keita doesn't beat his stretch of injuries, that will be a problem as well for similar reasons etc.

So I think we've taken a bet on players that have been frankly, mostly excellent for us, to stay excellent for another season, or in Naby's case, have some luck with his injuries.

Our depth is entirely fine, unless you start to compare with the likes of United and Chelsea.

And that's the other way to look at it, and I think a lot of the angst really comes from. I don't think it's as much that our squad is poor as it is that they've really gone crazy broadway style like there's no FFP (lol).

We still have a strong squad, but some of our rivals have strengthened above and beyond where their resources probably allow them to.

Two seasons ago, we were facing one contender for the title. Now we're facing potentially 3. But just because they're stronger, it doesn't mean we're weaker.

That is exactly as I see, plus we also have January available to us if we need it, we do some of our best business in January

Let the cash rich enjoy their spending, including Arsenal, let's concentrate on football now

I also take the line that there are some things I do not know, how the fitness of the players is regarded currently, young un's coming through, who they may have tried to sell or sign, what their plans are not the next two windows etc.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:27 pm by Black Bull Nova
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:46:37 am
I think long story short, its fair to say its been a window overtly and outstandingly (in comparison to the rest under Klopp) driven by financial prudence rather than footballing ambition. Which leaves you scratching your head a bit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:36:17 am
Hey Though!

We gave Harvey Elliot a contract too. If we actually close Mo and Mane, that'd be like running the table in Billiards. pop pop pop pop pop pop pop Oh hey all the world class we got is on board LT. Allotta Fagina level world class on board LT.

 ;D

Mbappe in January Motherfuckers! 179 million not taken My Arse.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:21:37 am
200 pages per signing.  We'll have to up our game next transfer window. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:01:44 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:28:22 pm
Its the Ghosts of Anfield that do for the #1 striker anyway.  ;D  Highly focused Ethereal Positive Karma channeled through the fan base.  That's what take's the Torres and Salah's from good to worlds best. Cant transfer that in and you cant take it with you either.

Sorry stats geeks. XGOA is key in any attacker acquisition or divestment. Thats why i wanted/still want Doku, his pace and trickery are a perfect fulcrum for the Ghosts.

Bring them in, they become the best. When they go, they never get there again.  Its happened forever.  Science, math. Ha. Foolishness. its the roar of the crowd from the title clinching goal in 1901 still echoing around the stands, just out of human earshot but still able to make its presence felt.
I've said this very thing before. It may appear fanciful but I'm sticking with it. Only caveat I'd add is that it doesn't work for every player. They have to be the right sort, the kind that can tune into the ghosts; the kind who have what it takes to allow themselves to be haunted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:48:47 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:01:44 am
I've said this very thing before. It may appear fanciful but I'm sticking with it. Only caveat I'd add is that it doesn't work for every player. They have to be the right sort, the kind that can tune into the ghosts; the kind who have what it takes to allow themselves to be haunted.
You telling me Robbie Keane and Andy Carrol weren't believers.
Was Hodgson an exorcist?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:13:48 am
One thing I'd like to see us do over the next couple of windows is add a couple of homegrown players to the squad - not to help the homegrown numbers necessarily, but Klopp has spoken before about how he likes to have an English/British core, and thinks it's important to the club from a cultural perspective.

We're obviously likely to lose Milner, who has been a massive part of that, and I think we'll probably see Ox go too in the near future. Lallana was, I think, quite important in that regard too. Obviously still have Henderson, Robertson, Gomez and Trent as senior British players tied down for the long term, but I think they'll want to build on that in the coming years.

Bellingham, I think, would be my number one target next summer although I think we'll likely be priced out. But there's plenty of other exciting English talent we should be looking at - Madueke is breaking through and looks like he could explode. And obviously some exciting players coming through the ranks here, with Jones and Elliott in the first team already and hopefully more youth breaking through like Gordon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:15:51 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:31:33 pm
Nkunku and Isak will do nicely next summer, please and thank you.

Yes!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:41:26 am
Do you think we expect the players with extended contracts to be here at the end of the extension?
My theory is that we look at them moving on, perhaps half way through that, with the fee we get essentially paying for the wages while they are here.  We must be doing something to make sure we don't end up with a legends team on £400k p/w.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:52:34 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:41:26 am
Do you think we expect the players with extended contracts to be here at the end of the extension?
My theory is that we look at them moving on, perhaps half way through that, with the fee we get essentially paying for the wages while they are here.  We must be doing something to make sure we don't end up with a legends team on £400k p/w.

VVD will be 34 when his contract finishes, which isn't THAT old for a CB.

Alisson I think will be 35/36, which again isn't drastic for a goalkeeper

Fabinho will be 32, not that old for a DM

Hendo, Mane, Bobby and Mo (hopefully!) are the only other four that would be particularly 'old' in 2025 and there's a fair chance we don't extend both Bobby and Sadio.

I can't see any of them we'd particularly want to sell, or where most of them would go from here.
Today at 10:57:36 am
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm
after 202 pages , you have to ask was a thread even needed? 

i thought people used to get banned on message boards for making pointless threads. where are the moderators?

Seeing as a mod started the thread, they would have to ban one of their own, or issue a self ban
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:12:30 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:41:26 am
Do you think we expect the players with extended contracts to be here at the end of the extension?
My theory is that we look at them moving on, perhaps half way through that, with the fee we get essentially paying for the wages while they are here.  We must be doing something to make sure we don't end up with a legends team on £400k p/w.

I'm sure a couple of them won't see their contract out. But hard to gauge at the moment, as we don't know what our first team is going to look like in two years from now, never mind in 2025. There will come a point in that period where some of them become squad players, at which point they might want a move to an easier league, or somewhere they can be a regular.

What I would say is that I think we're broadly content to let players leave on a free. We've clearly prioritised retention over revenue, as we could make huge profits on certain players but instead are happy to let them see out their peak years, and indeed for many their post-peak years, with us. It's like with Mane and Salah, the theory for ages was that one would be sold to get a big profit and bring in new blood ala Coutinho paving the way for Alisson and Virgil. Now maybe that would have been the plan if not for COVID, but personally I'm not sure. I think we want them to be our Robben and Ribery, basically.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:01:44 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:13:48 am
One thing I'd like to see us do over the next couple of windows is add a couple of homegrown players to the squad - not to help the homegrown numbers necessarily, but Klopp has spoken before about how he likes to have an English/British core, and thinks it's important to the club from a cultural perspective.

We're obviously likely to lose Milner, who has been a massive part of that, and I think we'll probably see Ox go too in the near future. Lallana was, I think, quite important in that regard too. Obviously still have Henderson, Robertson, Gomez and Trent as senior British players tied down for the long term, but I think they'll want to build on that in the coming years.

Bellingham, I think, would be my number one target next summer although I think we'll likely be priced out. But there's plenty of other exciting English talent we should be looking at - Madueke is breaking through and looks like he could explode. And obviously some exciting players coming through the ranks here, with Jones and Elliott in the first team already and hopefully more youth breaking through like Gordon.

Doesn't he have injury concerns though? Every time I hear people talk about him, they say he has no knees.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:28:29 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:12:30 am


What I would say is that I think we're broadly content to let players leave on a free. We've clearly prioritised retention over revenue, as we could make huge profits on certain players but instead are happy to let them see out their peak years

Which makes a lot of sense as we have FAR more data on our players and can very accurately asses their value.
Today at 02:09:26 pm
Big Carl Markham has rubbished the reports of Turkish interest (indeed, any interest) in Origi.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:42:57 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:18:33 pm
after 202 pages , you have to ask was a thread even needed? 

i thought people used to get banned on message boards for making pointless threads. where are the moderators?

Yeah, because the mods should have been able to predict the future when they opened the thread. Also, there were transfers, but Im sorry the club didnt sign any names for you to feel better.  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:51:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:09:26 pm
Big Carl Markham has rubbished the reports of Turkish interest (indeed, any interest) in Origi.

Fuck Big Carl Markham...

I dig Divvy... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:55:19 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:47 am
You telling me Robbie Keane and Andy Carrol weren't believers.
Was Hodgson an exorcist?

Hodgson was whatever the opposite of a fulcrum is  ;D  Hes like that energy vampire in "what we do in the shadows" .  Nothing puts an Anfield Spirit back to sleep faster than playing Koncheskey and Poulson in the same line up.

Pretty sure think the Ghostbusters used that in one of the films, just in the background the Hodgson starting lineups being read over the Tannoy....."And number 14 Milan Jovanovic" (Giant Godzilla-like monster collapses to his knees then rolls onto his back fast asleep")  ..."and now#46 David Amooooo" ( dozens of Shark Bat creatures plummet from the sky snoring loudly).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:04:19 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:01:44 pm
Doesn't he have injury concerns though? Every time I hear people talk about him, they say he has no knees.
Underrated comment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:39:07 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on September  1, 2021, 10:11:56 pm
Thing is no one is really giving footballing reasons as to why we didnt strengthen more - probably because its an almost impossible case to make

There are plenty of posts arguing the squad is still fine despite the window or comparing it to our rivals but Im not sure Ive seen anyone argue that it couldnt or shouldnt have been improved upon this window   that players like Origi, Minamino, chamberlain, Neco williams etc shouldnt have been upgraded (for want of a better word!!), that we shouldnt have bought more young talent to develop..

What, for example, are Klopps footballing reasons for having forwards in the squad who he doesnt play unless in extremis supposed to be?
It seems a massive reach to argue he/we wouldnt bring in players if we had the ability to do it and that we are where we are for financial reasons

This isn't about forwards but this was Klopp talking about our midfield options last week:

There is no need just to buy a midfielder because someone is on the market. I cannot help the supporters who want us to sign a player just to get somebody in.

We did our business as well and now we should be ready. If youre really with us and really think about it, youll realise there is no real need.
If the one player who is really the one who could improve all the things we have spoken out, we would go for him, I promise, if we would see him

The bit in bold is the bit that suggests that it's not always potentially a financial issue.

Would the same principal apply to the forwards? Would we have pushed the button if the right player was available.

Or is Klopp just towing the party line? Taking what Klopp is saying on face value, at least in the context of a midfielder, if we identified a target who could improve us and they were available we'd go after them.
