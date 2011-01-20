Thing is no one is really giving footballing reasons as to why we didnt strengthen more - probably because its an almost impossible case to make



There are plenty of posts arguing the squad is still fine despite the window or comparing it to our rivals but Im not sure Ive seen anyone argue that it couldnt or shouldnt have been improved upon this window that players like Origi, Minamino, chamberlain, Neco williams etc shouldnt have been upgraded (for want of a better word!!), that we shouldnt have bought more young talent to develop..



What, for example, are Klopps footballing reasons for having forwards in the squad who he doesnt play unless in extremis supposed to be?

It seems a massive reach to argue he/we wouldnt bring in players if we had the ability to do it and that we are where we are for financial reasons



There is no need just to buy a midfielder because someone is on the market. I cannot help the supporters who want us to sign a player just to get somebody in.



We did our business as well and now we should be ready. If youre really with us and really think about it, youll realise there is no real need.

If the one player who is really the one who could improve all the things we have spoken out, we would go for him, I promise, if we would see him

This isn't about forwards but this was Klopp talking about our midfield options last week:The bit in bold is the bit that suggests that it's not always potentially a financial issue.Would the same principal apply to the forwards? Would we have pushed the button if the right player was available.Or is Klopp just towing the party line? Taking what Klopp is saying on face value, at least in the context of a midfielder, if we identified a target who could improve us and they were available we'd go after them.