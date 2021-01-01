I'm fairly relaxed at the end of the day.
I think there are two ways to look at it.
If Jota continues the way he's been going, and Mane and Firmino return to something like their pre-2020/21 form, our forward line still looks strong. In fact, it's stronger than our title and CL winning seasons because we now have 4 strong forwards instead of 3.
If Keita manages to finally have a relatively lucky season with his fitness (knock on wood, all appendages crossed), we're actually stronger in midfield than those seasons as well. Fit Keita is better than Milner from a couple of seasons ago, easily, and Thiago is at least as good as Gini (the major outgoing).
If Harvey continues as he's started, he's as good as an option as Shaqiri (albeit, different).
We now also have 4 top class CBs, and 2 top class LBs. Kelleher is also better than Adrian.
That's what we need to have notionally a better squad than the squad that won the CL and got 97 points, and won the PL and got 99 points in successive seasons.
In addition to those, we still have a couple of wildcards in backpocket in Ox and Minamino, whom I don't think Jurgen has written off. If they don't come good, we don't necessarily need it if we don't have big problems.
Of course, we need some luck in terms of a few of these going our way. We were particularly unlucky last year, and we'll need to be net positive in the luck stakes this year.
That said, if Sadio and Bobby are never going to recover their best form because they're already past their best, then we've got bigger problems because we've still go them on our books and offloading them at a good enough price to re-invest will be harder. If Keita doesn't beat his stretch of injuries, that will be a problem as well for similar reasons etc.
So I think we've taken a bet on players that have been frankly, mostly excellent for us, to stay excellent for another season, or in Naby's case, have some luck with his injuries.
Our depth is entirely fine, unless you start to compare with the likes of United and Chelsea.
And that's the other way to look at it, and I think a lot of the angst really comes from. I don't think it's as much that our squad is poor as it is that they've really gone crazy broadway style like there's no FFP (lol).
We still have a strong squad, but some of our rivals have strengthened above and beyond where their resources probably allow them to.
Two seasons ago, we were facing one contender for the title. Now we're facing potentially 3. But just because they're stronger, it doesn't mean we're weaker.
That is exactly as I see, plus we also have January available to us if we need it, we do some of our best business in January
Let the cash rich enjoy their spending, including Arsenal, let's concentrate on football now
I also take the line that there are some things I do not know, how the fitness of the players is regarded currently, young un's coming through, who they may have tried to sell or sign, what their plans are not the next two windows etc.