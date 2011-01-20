« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:00:36 am
I'd always take those sort of sites with a pinch of salt. That's got Brandon Williams on £60,000 a week, which just doesn't seem likely. Its got Ben Davies on £55,000 a week for us, and I'm sure they usually have Nat Phillips on £60,000 a week. I think they know a few of them, but much of it is guesswork.

There must be some accounting jiggery pokery going on, maybe we include bonuses and agent fees and they don't? Because there's no way we pay more in pure wages than them.

There's always some players that seem way off. Just linked that one as seen a few people use it. But they also have Mctominay on £20k sure he's on more than that.

But yeah we probaly do include agent fees in ours. I'm always quite surprised how high ours is really, or should I say how low otheres are considering what they pay players. We all know City cook the books so will ignore them. Just can't understand if we didn't have the winning the league bonus in ours how on earth was our wage bill £40m more than Utds.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:19:23 am
Some really good discussion since the window closed. It's like we got actual closure innit?

The real winners of the transfer window were the friends we made along the way
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:49:46 am
I see journos quoting this site when comapring wage bills

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/liverpool-fc/payroll/

You compare us to utd and utd have around £100m more per year. Yet on the accounts i imagine the difference in wages paid will be very similar. The last set of accounts didn't include the premier league win bonus either apparently. Utd of course have added £50m to wage bill this summer but in last set of accounts had £40m lower wage bill than us. 

Do we pay the staff and academy players much more than say utd?

Our wage bill does seem really high considering what we reportedly pay our players. Anyone who knows more have an idea as to why?

Because we don't cook our books?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:06:28 am
The real winners of the transfer window were the friends we made along the way

This made me laugh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:06:04 am
There's always some players that seem way off. Just linked that one as seen a few people use it. But they also have Mctominay on £20k sure he's on more than that.

But yeah we probaly do include agent fees in ours. I'm always quite surprised how high ours is really, or should I say how low otheres are considering what they pay players. We all know City cook the books so will ignore them. Just can't understand if we didn't have the winning the league bonus in ours how on earth was our wage bill £40m more than Utds.

Champions League winning bonus I'd guess, if they were before the season we won the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:34:38 am
I think that, ultimately, simply improving on Origi and Minamino isn't enough for Klopp/Edwards. We've signed squad attackers in recent years - Shaqiri and Minamino - but my feeling is that we're now at a stage with the current squad where what we need are players who can supplant Mane and Firmino, like we've seen with Jota.

So they'd rather keep their powder dry this summer because they felt the right option wasn't there, and they don't want to waste money on someone 'better than Origi' who will drop to sixth choice attacker when we get who we want next summer.

Now, I don't know if we have a particular player(s) in mind, or if we feel they just haven't emerged yet. I think most of the exciting attackers from across Europe all had potential red flags, whether it was the league they play in or the length of time they've shown high-end form. I actually think last year must have been a really, really difficult season in which to judge players due to all things COVID and the lack of fans, which may be another factor.  And it may be a reach, but the fact we presumably couldn't have scouts in attendance at games must have been problematic. So it could be that we just don't feel confident in taking a call on the right player at this point, and need this season (which, all going well, will be mostly normal) before deciding who to target. Or alternatively, we might simply have inside knowledge of release clauses coming into play next summer.

The above, obviously, is a favourable view on the decisions taken and it could be completely, utterly wrong. Maybe we were just skint!
This is also how I feel. All of the front 3 contracts are up in 2023 and I don't think they are extending all 3, max of 2 of them(salah looks like it will be done), Mane seems like a possibility but not sure. Firmino seems like the least likely of the 3 to get one done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:09:58 am
Champions League winning bonus I'd guess, if they were before the season we won the league.

From Swiss Rambles thread (see link) our wage bill was only £63m lower than Barcelona's whilst they were paying Messi and Griezmann nearly £100m between them. It makes perfect sense why we could tight on cash. But still find it surprising the player base salaries were say around £150m but total wage bill is £326m. The bouses must have been huge.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1430775573631098882?s=20
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:06:04 am
There's always some players that seem way off. Just linked that one as seen a few people use it. But they also have Mctominay on £20k sure he's on more than that.

But yeah we probaly do include agent fees in ours. I'm always quite surprised how high ours is really, or should I say how low otheres are considering what they pay players. We all know City cook the books so will ignore them. Just can't understand if we didn't have the winning the league bonus in ours how on earth was our wage bill £40m more than Utds.

We won 3 other trophies during the reporting period including the UCL. We also won a ridiculous amount of games , so win bonuses would be high.
