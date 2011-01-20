I'd always take those sort of sites with a pinch of salt. That's got Brandon Williams on £60,000 a week, which just doesn't seem likely. Its got Ben Davies on £55,000 a week for us, and I'm sure they usually have Nat Phillips on £60,000 a week. I think they know a few of them, but much of it is guesswork.



There must be some accounting jiggery pokery going on, maybe we include bonuses and agent fees and they don't? Because there's no way we pay more in pure wages than them.



There's always some players that seem way off. Just linked that one as seen a few people use it. But they also have Mctominay on £20k sure he's on more than that.But yeah we probaly do include agent fees in ours. I'm always quite surprised how high ours is really, or should I say how low otheres are considering what they pay players. We all know City cook the books so will ignore them. Just can't understand if we didn't have the winning the league bonus in ours how on earth was our wage bill £40m more than Utds.